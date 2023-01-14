ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Salem, NY

Tigers Fight in Booster Club Championship

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - Both the boys' and girls' basketball squads made North Salem proud with their efforts in the Booster Club Tournament this past weekend.

The girls, picking up a first-round win against Keio Academy last Friday (1/13), kept the championship game (1/14) close with Bronxville, before the visitors pulled away for a 34-26 victory. Jaiden Donovan (8 pts) and Emma Zoubok (6 pts) led the scoring for the Tigers.

Zoubok and fellow captain Dana Connolly made the All-Tournament team.

Earlier that day, the boys faced a tough Blind Brook squad. Leading after halftime, the Tigers could not close the deal in a 52-40 loss, but did show major improvement from their early-season defeat to the Trojans.

Jack Litchfield (13 pts, 5 rebs) led the way, followed by a masterclass on the boards from Matt Moia (5 pts, 19 rebs). Litchfield and Max Cotrone made the All-Tournament team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fqca3_0kF6mu9900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x4SXA_0kF6mu9900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ht0X6_0kF6mu9900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q4DQI_0kF6mu9900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10WLzW_0kF6mu9900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uShxR_0kF6mu9900

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Wood-Ridge Shuts Out Wallington

NORTH ARLINGTON. NJ – Coming in Tuesday’s match with Wood-Ridge, Wallington had little to fear.  Undefeated on the season, the Panthers were coming with an average nearly 60 pins per game higher than Wood-Ridge. But Wood-Ridge, who has been hot lately, continued their winning ways, sweeping the league-leading Panthers, handing them a convincing 7-0 defeat. Senior captain Andrew Medina led the way for the Blue Devils, rolling a 224 in game one as Wood-Ridge crushed Wallington, 739-605.  Dylan Matawa rolled a 202, while Nico Altamura rolled a 192 in the win.  Game two saw Wallington roll a 743 game, but Medina, who rolled...
WALLINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Montville Girls Basketball Coach Derek Lynn Earns Career Victory No. 200 as Lady Mustangs Move to 9-2

MONTVILLE, NJ – The Montville girls basketball team started off their season by ripping off six straight wins, while playing strong defense and up-tempo offense. But they were tripped up during the first week in January when they fell in two very close contests to Chatham then Saddle River Day.   The Lady Mustangs (9-2) dusted themselves off and turned their sights on the next game, in which they went on the road to battle state ranked Bayonne on Jan. 9.  The Mustangs worked hard all game against the Fighting Bees and held a slight advantage in each of the four quarters to pull...
MONTVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Eastside Keeps Winning Streak as Lady Ghosts Defeat Kennedy 42-16

PATERSON, NJ - The 4-7 John F. Kennedy (JFK) Knights girls basketball team traveled across Paterson to take on the 10-3 Lady Ghosts at Eastside High School on Tuesday. Eastside got off to a strong start against the Knights outscoring their opponents12-4 in the first quarter, 8-0 in the second quarter and 16-3 in the third quarter. The Knights won the fourth quarter, as they outscored the Ghosts 9-6. Ultimately, Eastside defeated Kennedy by a final score of 42-16.  For Eastside, senior guard Symiaha Brown-Cobb had a great performance, putting up a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, adding eight assists to her...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Boys Basketball: Foul Shooting Lifts Hasbrouck Heights over Wood-Ridge

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ – Hasbrouck Heights made 23 foul shots to lead the Aviators to a 58-43 win over Wood-Ridge Wednesday evening in a NJIC Meadowlands boys basketball game played at Wood-Ridge High School. Hasbrouck Heights improves to 11-3, while Wood-Ridge falls to 4-10. The Aviators hit nine three pointers in the game, and only four regular field goals in addition to their 25 foul shots.  Josh Rodriguez had 17 points to lead the Aviators, hitting three three-point baskets.  Ryan Lagrasta had 24 points to lead Wood-Ridge. The Aviators led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, and 25-21 at the half.  They stretched their lead to 40-31 going into the fourth quarter. Donovan Auriemma went 8-for-8 from the foul line, all in the second half for the Aviators.  Evan Werner (nine points), Damon Rivera (eight points) and Joey Formisano (7 points) all chipped in offensively for the Aviators. Ryan George had 10 points for Wood-Ridge. Hasbrouck Heights 13 12 15 18 58 Wood-Ridge 12 9 10 12 43             Hasbrouck Heights 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Evan Werner 0 3 0 9   Noah Robles 0 0 2 2   Anthony Peterson 1 1 2 7   Joey Formisano 2 0 3 7   Josh Rodriguez 1 3 6 17   Donovan Auriemma 0 0 8 8   Damon Rivera 0 2 2 8   Totals: 4 9 23 58               Wood-Ridge 2PT 3PT FTM PTS   Ryan Lagrasta 5 4 2 24   Ryan George 2 1 3 10   Owen Caprio 1 0 0 2   Jeremiah Arunga 0 0 0 0   Jaydin Punt 0 1 0 3   Daniel Cook 1 0 0 2   Klejdi Elezaj 1 0 0 2     10 6 5 43  
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Scotch Plains-Fanwood Chops Down Oak Knoll, 58-33, on Senior Night

SCOTCH PLAINS/FANWOOD, NJ -- Scotch Plains-Fanwood girls basketball celebrated both a 55-38 win over Oak Knoll and the career of senior captain Ali Murphy on Senior Night on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. "Last night was a lot of fun and provided a vintage game for Ali," SPF girls basketball coach Ryan McKenna told TAPinto. "She finished with other defenders on her and was able to make multiple 3 point plays as a result. She also continued to rebound the ball well and prevent second opportunities for the other team." Murphy, who will continue her academic and athletic career at Wesleyan University, hit for...
FANWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nacinovich Goal with 4:47 Left Caps 3-Goal Third Period for Chatham in 4-4 Ice Hockey Tie with Randolph; 3rd Straight 4-4 Tie

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ -- Chatham boys ice hockey followers who like to play the lottery might be inclined to include the numbers 4 and 44, along with the jersey numbers of Matt Nacinovich (19), Ryan Burke (3) and Nikita Konevych (22) for good luck. The odds are certainly high when it comes to winning the lottery, but there is no calculating the possibilities of Chatham playing to its third straight 4-4 tie, especially when it took three straight goals in the third period for the Cougars to pull even with nemesis Randolph on Wednesday night at Mennen Sports Arena. Sophomore forward Nacinovich's second goal of...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Union Victorious Over Hoboken, 66-18

UNION, NJ -- The Union wrestling team pinned four opponents en route to a 66-18 victory over Hoboken on Wednesday. 106 Jaydon Robles (U) — Forfeit 113 Raul Moscoso Moreira (U) — Forfeit 120 Macain Romain (U) — Forfeit 126 Woodley Auciel (U) — Forfeit 132 Ariel Azeredo (U) — Forfeit 138 Gabriel Hargrove (U) — Pin 3:28 Noah Reyes (H) 144 Aidan Cross (U) — Pin 2:55 Tyler Shawlinsky (H) 150 Joshua Deleon (U) — Pin 0:49 Kristopher Atkins (H) 157 Kodi Pfeiffer (H) — Pin 1:14 Isaiah Caban (U) 165 Adams Jacques (U) — Forfeit 175 Daniel Collin (U) — Forfeit 190 Nicholas Gonzalez (U) — Pin 0:30 Benedetto Cecala (H) 215 Shane Berberna (H) — Pin 1:42 Mark Belfleur (U) 285 Jhonas Eckhardt (H) — Pin 4:13 Obreight Ingram (U)
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball – Rams Easily Defeat South River and Improve to 11-1

SOUTH RIVER, NJ – Roselle girls basketball made it three wins in a row after defeating South River 42-26 on Tuesday afternoon. Their recent wins over South River, Brearley and Rahway show the girls are dominating their competition. The Rams outscored their opponents by an average of 17 points per game over that 3 game stretch. A very tight 3-point loss to Linden is their only defeat of the season. Roselle defeated Brearley 56-31 to start their recent winning streak. Zoe Boston (19 PTS, 10 REB) and Briana Holt (14 PTS, 12 REB) both had double-doubles for the Rams. Aaliyah Littles...
ROSELLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: Millburn Beats Bayonne, 5-2

BAYONNE, NJ -- Millburn scored three unanswered goals in the third period to pull away for a 5-2 ice hockey victory over Bayonne Wednesday afternoon. Bayonne (1-8) had a 2-1 lead midway through the second period before the Millers tied it with a goal, and then scored three more times in the final period. Kurt Dimoski scored the only goal of the first period to give the Bees a 1-0 lead. After a Millburn goal tied it in the second period, Alex Fiermonte scored with an assist from Roberto Bernardo to give Bayonne a one-goal lead. Sydney Fogu of Bayonne made 63 saves.
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chatham Girls Basketball Slide Reaches Five Straight with Home Loss to New Providence; Pioneers Led from Start to Finish

CHATHAM, NJ -- There is no explaining how the Chatham girls basketball team went from an 8-2 start to the season to where it is now, riding a five-game losing streak. Chatham coach Joe Gaba borrowed an Italian saying that he heard UConn women's coach Geno Auriemma use the other day - Perché é così - which translates to English as "Because it is." That was the message he tried to relate to his players after New Providence led from start to finish in a 51-32 decision that handed Chatham its seventh loss on Tuesday night at CHS. "The simple answer might be that there is no...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Bowling: Bergen Tech Defeats Mahwah

HACKENSACK, NJ – Over the course of a bowling season you will see a lot of different things, some that happen regularly, some that happen only once every few years.  Today, one of those occurrences happened. Three members of the Bergen Tech girls team, specifically Samantha Seneres, McKenzie Flynn and Kayla McManus, bowled 166’s in the Knights first game against Mahwah, as part of Bergen Tech’s 7-0 sweep over Mahwah. Mackenzie Flynn was the high scorer for the girls team, rolling the high series (568) and high game (223) for the girls on the day. On the boys side, the Knights defeated the Rams, 5-2.  The Knights started off fast, but struggled during the last two games.  In game one, all four Knights bowlers scored over 200, with Hunter Louie rolling a 243 to be team hight.  Theo Zamora rolled a 234, Joel Mason a 223 and Timothy Porfido a 202, for a team 902 series. Game two saw Louie roll another 243 game, with Porfido rolling a 206.  Louie finished off his day with a 222 game, for a 708 series for the Knights. Bergen Tech 5, Mahwah 2       Theo Zamora 234 158   392 Luke Rudolph     141 141 Hunter Louie 243 243 222 708 Timothy Porfido 202 206 190 598 Joel Mason 223 161 139 523 Totals 902 768 692 2362           Bergen Tech 7, Mahwah 0       Jeamelle Tellado 135 171 170 476 Samantha Seneres 166 155 168 489 McKenzie Flynn 166 179 223 568 Kayla McManus 166 157 170 493   633 662 731 2026
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

10 from Ridgewood High School Make North Jersey Win Ensemble/Symphonic Band

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Excellence in the arts has always taken center stage at Ridgewood High School and this year 10 students were accepted to perform as members of the 2023 Region 1 North Jersey Wind Ensemble/Symphonic Band. The selected students underwent a challenging audition process that has been known to many as the most competitive region in the state. Selected students include: Youngho (Ryan) Cho - Flute Sumedha Solai - English Horn Elliott Yi - Clarinet Aaron Shefter - Clarinet Seojin Kim - Clarinet Markus Ryen - Trumpet Kai Koyama - Trumpet Justin Wang Danielle Haas - French Horn Ethan Hayes - Principal Euphonium The members will go through a series of rehearsals before their concert performance at Parsippany High School on Sunday, January 29 at 3 p.m. Read More Ridgewood Education News: Ridgewood High School Makes Quarterfinals of NJ State History Bee & Bowl Championships 17 Students from Ridgewood Make Lehigh University's Dean's List Meet Ridgewood Art Institute's Elena Taylor
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

WOHS AB-Salute Boys Step Team Wins 1st Place at Youth Step Brooklyn Borough Stepping Championship

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- The award-winning West Orange High School Ab-Salute Boys Step Team kicked off the season with a first-place win at the Youth Step USA Brooklyn Borough Stepping Championship, held Jan. 14 at Boys and Girls High School, beating out seven New York contenders. Next up is the Regional Championship on Feb. 18 in Newark at George Washington Carver Elementary School. WOHS Fine Arts Director Dr. William Farley is the advisor for the Boys Step Team.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone coming to Convention Hall for autograph signing February 3

ASBURY PARK, NJ — New York Yankees fans will have the opportunity to meet New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone this February.  A public autograph signing is planned at Convention Hall, located at 1300 Ocean Ave., on Friday, February 3 from 6 to 8 p.m.  Participants will have the opportunity to get autographs and take photos with Boone. There will also be items for Boone to sign available on-site for purchase including photos, baseballs and baseball cards. Boone began managing the Yankees in 2018, leading the team to two 100-win records during his first two seasons and playoff appearances in all five years...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kreative Bingo with $5 Cards Every Thursday at the Oakley in Nutley

NUTLEY, NJ - Kreative Bingo brings fun and prizes to the Oakley every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. With $5 cards, a full menu, and a fully stocked bar, this is the place to be in Nutley on Thursdays!  Come for dinner and stay for bingo, come for bingo and enjoy dinner, or play bingo with drinks and cocktails - the choice is yours!  
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

the Luminaries Illuminated the Duck pond and the Meadowland Park in a Secial Way

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Monday evening, a small, but caring group of people gathered at the Skate House in Meadowland Park to see the lighting of the Luminaries around the duck pond and throughout the park. Avery energized group of volunteers had been busy most of the afternoon, along with some South Orange youngsters organizing the Luminaries around the duck pond and through the park. Shortly after 5pm, Matt Glass asked all to gather beside the skate house where words of welcome and meaning of the day were offered by Matt Glass, Chairman of the Meadowland Park Conservancy, Kelly Quirk, Chair of...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Resident Makes Dean's List At Moravian University

BETHLEHEM, PA- Emily Tracy of Madison has been named to Moravian University Dean's Honors List for Fall 2022. Undergraduate students who carry three or more completed/graded (letter grade) course units in a Fall or Spring term and attain a GPA for the term of 3.50 or higher are placed on the Dean's Honor List. Moravian University is the nation's sixth-oldest university, located in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and offers undergraduate and graduate degrees that blend liberal arts with professional programs. For more than 275 years, the Moravian University degree has been preparing students for reflective lives, fulfilling careers, and transformative leadership in a world of change. Moravian University is a member of The New American Colleges and Universities (NACU), a national consortium of selective, small to mid-size independent colleges and universities dedicated to the purposeful integration of liberal education, professional studies, and civic engagement. Visit moravian.edu to learn more about how the Moravian University focus on education for all prepares its students for life-long success.
BETHLEHEM, PA
TAPinto.net

Morris Plains to Hold Blood Drive, Thursday Jan 19

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ -  A Blood Drive will be held in Morris Plains on Thursday January 19. The blood drive will be held at the Morris Plains Community Center at 51 Jim Fear Drive. To schedule an appointment visit: nybc.org/njdrive sponsor 07668 or call/text Genevieve at 732-672-5281  Save a life, donate today!   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS  
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy