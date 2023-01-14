Tigers Fight in Booster Club Championship

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. - Both the boys' and girls' basketball squads made North Salem proud with their efforts in the Booster Club Tournament this past weekend.

The girls, picking up a first-round win against Keio Academy last Friday (1/13), kept the championship game (1/14) close with Bronxville, before the visitors pulled away for a 34-26 victory. Jaiden Donovan (8 pts) and Emma Zoubok (6 pts) led the scoring for the Tigers.

Zoubok and fellow captain Dana Connolly made the All-Tournament team.

Earlier that day, the boys faced a tough Blind Brook squad. Leading after halftime, the Tigers could not close the deal in a 52-40 loss, but did show major improvement from their early-season defeat to the Trojans.

Jack Litchfield (13 pts, 5 rebs) led the way, followed by a masterclass on the boards from Matt Moia (5 pts, 19 rebs). Litchfield and Max Cotrone made the All-Tournament team.























