It seems like it was just yesterday that Illinois voters headed to the polls to vote in the mid-term elections. And, oftentimes, when we think elections, we think about our State and Federal candidates for office. However, the Consolidated Election is one of the most important elections in which to cast your ballot. If you’re not aware of it already, don’t worry. This is not on the radar of most people— but it should be!

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO