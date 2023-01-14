Read full article on original website
positivelynaperville.com
The Y – The official fitness center of officially everyone
Happy New Year! And thanks to the Naperville community for making our 2022 such a special year. Whether it was dropping in for a pickleball game, helping us cut the ribbon on our new locker rooms, or supporting one of our fundraising or stewardship events, our Naperville members, neighbors, and friends collectively empowered the Fry Family YMCA to deliver on our mission of strengthening community by connecting all people to their purpose, potential, and each other.
positivelynaperville.com
Visit Naperville – Restaurant Week is coming
We have just the thing to brighten up the gray days of January…Naperville Restaurant Week 2023 is coming your way!. This mouth-watering event runs Jan. 20 through Feb. 5.. We are excited to kick off our 10th year of highlighting Naperville restaurants and celebrating the diverse culinary community in Naperville. Participating restaurants span a wide range of cuisines and styles, and each offers enticing discounts or creative prix fixe menus (multi-course meals for a fixed price).
positivelynaperville.com
Turning Pointe Autism Foundation: The ‘Last Dance’ at First Look
Celebrate Turning Pointe Autism Foundation’s 15th Anniversary at our Last Dance as a beneficiary of the Chicago Auto Show’s First Look for Charity. This premier black-tie event will be at McCormick Place on February 10, 2023. Turning Pointe is among 17 benefiting charities supported by sponsorships and ticket sales to this exclusive event. Enjoy fine food and beverages from 20 local restaurants, live music, and early access to all the vehicles and test tracks from dozens of car makers.
positivelynaperville.com
Art Talk – Inspiring curiosity
This year begins with the first-ever collaboration between two pillars of Naperville’s cultural realm when Naper Settlement joins forces with Naperville Art League (NAL) to present “Inspiring Curiosity,” a themed exhibit set to open on January 26. The juried display, to be housed in the temporary gallery space in the Pre-Emption House, 523 South Webster, Naperville, will feature 70 pieces of original artwork by League members.
positivelynaperville.com
WDSRA: Excitement in the New Year
The New Year is full of excitement and promise. At the Western DuPage Special Recreation Association (WDSRA), we have a lot of “new” that promises a whole lot of excitement. To begin with, we have a wide range of new programs being offered. Keeping things fresh, we have...
positivelynaperville.com
Businessman, soldier, first fire marshal, village trustee, treasurer, and mayor
Willard Scott Jr. was born October 9, 1835, the son of Willard Scott Sr. and Caroline Hawley, in the Stephen J. Scott Settlement. The Scott Settlement was close to the confluence of the East and West branches of the DuPage River, in what is now Will County. The younger Willard...
positivelynaperville.com
Naperville Gardener – It’s January…. Time to make a New Year’s resolution
My resolution is attainable. I am going to have touches of nature throughout my home in a subtle, well-curated manner. We all need nature and well-chosen houseplants fill that need. There was a time when I had too many houseplants. They blocked almost every window and took up almost every flat surface. The moment I realized I was out of control was when my grandson opened the refrigerator, saw the glass of fresh parsley and said, “Wow, Grandma! You even have plants in your refrigerator!”
positivelynaperville.com
Growing up in Naperville – Celebrating holidays, yesterday and today
This past holiday season I found myself thinking about how it used to be around all of our family get-togethers and how close all of our relatives lived to each other in the Naperville area. After World War II, my grandpa Keller decided it was time to start getting family...
positivelynaperville.com
Century Walk: ‘The Way We Were’
January is the month of New Year’s Resolutions as well as Old Lang Syne. So when looking at things that were, and thinking about what might be, we encourage you to frequent the downtown Mural “The Way We Were” at the Alleyway between 113 and 121 Washington Street.
positivelynaperville.com
Notes on ‘Chippy’ from the archives at North Central College
Above / More than a few times, Chippy has demonstrated that he loves a Naperville parade. North Central College athletic teams made the change from using “Cardinal and White” (the school colors) to “The Cardinals” around 1923-1925. References in the student newspaper and the yearbook use these two interchangeably through these years and ultimately use “The Cardinals.”
positivelynaperville.com
Electrifying Benjamin Franklin was born on Jan. 17, 1706
Above / Wise and witty Ben Franklin has been the face on the $100 bill ever since 1914 when the Century Note was first introduced. Today we remembered we forgot to pay tribute to an all-American polymath on Jan. 17, 2023. Mindful of yesterday’s anniversary of Ben Franklin’s birthday in...
positivelynaperville.com
Naperville Police Investigate Suspicious Incident
Above / Crime Stopping messages created by local youth through the years are reminders that keeping the community safe is everyone’s responsibility. (PN File Photo 2013) On Tuesday, Jan. 17, at approximately 5PM, Naperville Police responded to a report of a suspicious incident that occurred earlier that afternoon. Two...
positivelynaperville.com
The importance of voting in the Consolidated Election
It seems like it was just yesterday that Illinois voters headed to the polls to vote in the mid-term elections. And, oftentimes, when we think elections, we think about our State and Federal candidates for office. However, the Consolidated Election is one of the most important elections in which to cast your ballot. If you’re not aware of it already, don’t worry. This is not on the radar of most people— but it should be!
positivelynaperville.com
Be prepared for what’s ahead
As the New Year begins, I look back on the successes and failures of the past year and try to figure out ways to do better in the new year. After all, I’m supposed to be getting older and wiser and we’re all supposed to learn from past mistakes.
