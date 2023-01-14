Read full article on original website
LHCBP
3d ago
So if they are not caught the people buying the items from them should be arrested. Why are they off the hook for buying stolen goods??????
3
Jim Ignatowski
3d ago
My Grandma use to say" A junkie thief will steal the eyes outta your head, Then come back for the sockets" A wise old woman indeed.
2
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Police to Install 20 Cameras
The Seekonk Police Department plan to install 20 cameras on various streets. The original cost would be $57,000 for the first year, Police Chief Dean Isabella said about Flock Safety, a company which operates a camera system all over New England. “Obviously by joining the Flock system, you become part...
ABC6.com
Route 6/10 construction firm accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., the Route 6/10 construction firm, is accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill. Attorney General Peter Neronha said the firm and a former employee tossed the contaminated fill at project sites in Providence during the construction of the Route 6/10 Interchange.
fallriverreporter.com
Donated car provides Fall River man transportation and a way to move forward
Car prices have hovered around record highs for over a year, leaving many people unable to afford safe and reliable vehicles. Fortunately for a Fall River man, a donated car is bringing relief from his transportation struggles and helping him move forward in life. Paul Ouellette Jr. was awarded a...
Police: Trio stole cell phones, watches from 3 stores
Police arrested three men accused of stealing cell phones from stores in Smithfield, Lincoln and Central Falls Monday evening.
ABC6.com
Police: Several Warwick businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, burglarized
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said several businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, have been burglarized. Police said, aside from Gel’s Kitchen, PB&J, Sunnyside, Demo’s Pizza Factory, and California Taco were broken into. Over the weekend, the owner of Gel’s Kitchen told ABC 6 News that about...
Police ID woman found dead near TF Green airport
The cause of death of a Pawtucket woman is under investigation after her body was discovered near T.F. Green International Airport on Tuesday.
Body found near TF Green parking garage
Police are investigating after a woman's body was found at T.F. Green International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
Road in Westport Closed for Hours Due to Gas Leak
WESTPORT — Westport police are advising residents that part of Sanford Road remains closed this morning in both the north and southbound directions due to a gas leak. Police posted on Facebook earlier Monday morning that the leak has caused the road closure in the area of 692 Sanford Rd.
Photos show skimming devices hidden in gas pumps
You used to just be able to just use your finger to feel around for a skimmer in the area where you swipe your card, but now thieves are getting more advanced and hiding skimmers inside of gas pumps.
Valley Breeze
Council postpones action on 24-hour gas station
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Town Council will seek feedback from local police before saying yes or no on a 24-hour license at the coming new Neon Marketplace gas and electric station at 1874 Mineral Spring Ave. At the Jan. 10 council meeting, representatives from Neon described the significant investment...
ABC6.com
Ashaway chimney fire, reminder of chimney maintenance
ASHAWAY, R.I. (WLNE) — A chimney fire in Ashaway prompted firefighters to remind homeowners about chimney maintenance. According to the Ashaway Volunteer Fire Association, firefighters responded to a call for a partially-plugged chimney on Lynn Lane Monday morning. Responders said the fire did not expand beyond the wood stove...
ABC6.com
Warwick police identify Pawtucket woman found dead outside T.F. Green Airport
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police on Wednesday identified the 51-year-old woman that was found dead outside the Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport. Police said Rozann Jarosz, who’s from Pawtucket, was discovered just after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the grass area between Garage C and Post Road.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man who hit on $1 million scratch ticket in Bristol County plans on letting money work for him
A Massachusetts man who hit big money on a scratch ticket in Bristol County already knows what he is doing with the cash. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Robert Mathews has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Brilliant Titanium” instant ticket game.
ABC6.com
3 New York men accused of robbery in Central Falls, Lincoln, and Smithfield
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three New York men are accused of stealing from stores, including T-Mobile, in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said Tuesday the robberies happened in Central Falls, Lincoln, and Smithfield. Capt. Jeffrey L’heureux said Smithfield police initially searching for a car at about 4:30 p.m....
Car crashes into Seekonk dealership; driver injured
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a Seekonk car dealership Monday night.
ABC6.com
Body found in Barrington RIPTA parking lot
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Barrington police said they responded to a call for a body by the water at an RIPTA parking lot on Wednesday. The concerned citizen’s call was placed at approximately 12:30 according to police. Police locked down the scene and confirmed there was a dead...
Mobile methadone clinic ordered to leave Woonsocket parking lot
CODAC Behavioral Healthcare’s mobile unit is a 27-foot RV that has set up shop in the back lot at 800 Clinton St. since July 2022.
GoLocalProv
Historic Smithfield Waterman-Winsor House Hits the Market at $669,000
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. A rare 18th-century property in Smithfield is now on the market. The owners have spent decades restoring the home, which sits on 1.85 acres in the Greenville section. The Waterman-Winsor House (ca.1710) price is $669,000. Residential Properties is listing the property. Property Description by...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford woman strikes telephone pole, temporarily shuts down State Road, Dartmouth
“On Sunday, January 15, 2023 at approximately 8:28 a.m., Dartmouth Police, along with other emergency personnel, responded to the area of State Road near Maine Avenue for a single vehicle crash involving a utility pole. Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a 2006 Nissan Sentra operated by a 19-year-old New Bedford...
ABC6.com
Johnston egg farm says customers are favoring their prices over the supermarkets
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The price of eggs has continued to rise in the past year. Stamp Egg Farms in Johnston said this is a result of the avian flu, a bird flu that has affected many farms in the United States. Robert and his wife Patricia Stamp own...
