Providence, RI

LHCBP
3d ago

So if they are not caught the people buying the items from them should be arrested. Why are they off the hook for buying stolen goods??????

Jim Ignatowski
3d ago

My Grandma use to say" A junkie thief will steal the eyes outta your head, Then come back for the sockets" A wise old woman indeed.

reportertoday.com

Seekonk Police to Install 20 Cameras

The Seekonk Police Department plan to install 20 cameras on various streets. The original cost would be $57,000 for the first year, Police Chief Dean Isabella said about Flock Safety, a company which operates a camera system all over New England. “Obviously by joining the Flock system, you become part...
SEEKONK, MA
ABC6.com

Police: Several Warwick businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, burglarized

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said several businesses, including Gel’s Kitchen, have been burglarized. Police said, aside from Gel’s Kitchen, PB&J, Sunnyside, Demo’s Pizza Factory, and California Taco were broken into. Over the weekend, the owner of Gel’s Kitchen told ABC 6 News that about...
WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

Road in Westport Closed for Hours Due to Gas Leak

WESTPORT — Westport police are advising residents that part of Sanford Road remains closed this morning in both the north and southbound directions due to a gas leak. Police posted on Facebook earlier Monday morning that the leak has caused the road closure in the area of 692 Sanford Rd.
WESTPORT, MA
Valley Breeze

Council postpones action on 24-hour gas station

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Town Council will seek feedback from local police before saying yes or no on a 24-hour license at the coming new Neon Marketplace gas and electric station at 1874 Mineral Spring Ave. At the Jan. 10 council meeting, representatives from Neon described the significant investment...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Ashaway chimney fire, reminder of chimney maintenance

ASHAWAY, R.I. (WLNE) — A chimney fire in Ashaway prompted firefighters to remind homeowners about chimney maintenance. According to the Ashaway Volunteer Fire Association, firefighters responded to a call for a partially-plugged chimney on Lynn Lane Monday morning. Responders said the fire did not expand beyond the wood stove...
HOPKINTON, RI
ABC6.com

Body found in Barrington RIPTA parking lot

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Barrington police said they responded to a call for a body by the water at an RIPTA parking lot on Wednesday. The concerned citizen’s call was placed at approximately 12:30 according to police. Police locked down the scene and confirmed there was a dead...
BARRINGTON, RI
GoLocalProv

Historic Smithfield Waterman-Winsor House Hits the Market at $669,000

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. A rare 18th-century property in Smithfield is now on the market. The owners have spent decades restoring the home, which sits on 1.85 acres in the Greenville section. The Waterman-Winsor House (ca.1710) price is $669,000. Residential Properties is listing the property. Property Description by...
SMITHFIELD, RI

