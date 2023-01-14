Read full article on original website
19-year-old on probation arrested for shooting in the air, then pulling firearm on GPD officer while resisting arrest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – David J. Bell, 19, was arrested yesterday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault, two counts of attempted aggravated battery, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and resisting arrest. The incident reportedly began when Bell and his girlfriend...
“Transient” arrested for kidnapping woman from bar and raping her in his van
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Andrew Myers, 36, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with kidnapping and sexual battery after allegedly taking a woman from a bar against her will, imprisoning her in his van, stripping her naked, and raping her. His listed address is in Huntsville, AL, but the arresting officer wrote that he is believed to be a “transient” who is living in his van.
13-time convicted felon charged with 8 new felonies after traffic stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Demariro Terrell Robinson, 36, was arrested yesterday and charged with maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of selling dangerous drugs, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a convenience store, possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, committing a felony with a firearm, resisting arrest, and driving without a valid license (3rd or subsequent violation).
ASO investigating Majestic Oaks shooting on Sunday evening
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO) is investigating a shooting that took place at about 6:28 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, in the 5800 block of SW 20th Avenue (Majestic Oaks), as the victim was leaving the complex. The victim was hit by glass and shrapnel after a bullet hit his car; his injuries are reported to be minor.
Charges dropped against man arrested for protesting gun ban at Republican event
ALACHUA, Fla. – The State Attorney’s office has dismissed all charges filed against Chris Rose for an October 20 protest outside the Alachua County Republican Party’s Black Tie and Blue Jeans annual fundraiser featuring Governor Ron DeSantis as the keynote speaker. Rose was originally arrested for trespassing...
Motorist advisory for southern Alachua County
MICANOPY, Fla. – There is currently a 216-acre prescribed burn north of Micanopy, FL off US Highway 441 near Savannah Blvd, in Alachua County. This may affect travel on US Highway 441 and Interstate 75 due to possible smoke on the roadways throughout the night and into the morning hours. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in the area as visibility may deteriorate quickly, especially during the nighttime and early morning hours. Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed and utilize low-beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.
New Miss Gainesville, Miss Gainesville’s Outstanding Teen, and Miss Florida Gator’s Outstanding Teen selected
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Saturday evening, Alexandra de Roos (19) was chosen as the new Miss Gainesville. Held at Lincoln Middle School, the Miss Gainesville Scholarship Competition featured 16 candidates from around our state. Moments after being selected, Ms. de Roos shared her excitement about winning the Miss Gainesville...
Letter: Fair Chance Hiring ordinance may be ripe for a court challenge
Recently the City of Gainesville passed an ordinance that prohibits employers from inquiring about an applicant’s criminal background before extending a job offer. The major change appears to be doing the criminal background check last instead of first. I have no problem with giving a second chance to someone...
Public Works Participates in Career Fair
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Public Works Department staff were excited to participate in Santa Fe High School’s Career Fair for the first time. The four-hour event was held last week, inside and in front of the Santa Fe High School gymnasium. Staff, many of whom are Santa Fe High School alums, greatly enjoyed talking with the students.
Community Hospice & Palliative Care’s Dr. Ana Sanchez Secures National Honor
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Ana Amelia Sanchez, MD, HMDC, FAAHPM, Chief Medical Officer of Community Hospice & Palliative Care, has been awarded one of the nation’s highest medical honors. Dr. Sanchez and only 66 other physicians in the United States are now Fellows of the Academy of Hospice & Palliative Care Medicine (FAAHPM). The Academy’s fellowship process began over a year ago and required a substantial time commitment from applicants to cover the highly comprehensive milestone-based educational curriculum.
Santa Fe College Announces the 2023 Women of Distinction Honorees
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Since 1987, Santa Fe College has celebrated Women’s History Month by honoring the achievements of women in Alachua and Bradford counties during their annual Women of Distinction and Promise ceremony. Women of Distinction are women who have enriched the community through their contributions to the...
