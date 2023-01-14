Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Related
Animal trapping company sees more coyotes in urban areas of Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — There’s an uptick of coyote sightings in unusual areas of Hampton Roads. A trapping company in Norfolk said they’ve recently caught a few in the heart of the Mermaid City. Coyotes aren’t native to Virginia, but ACME Animal Control caught one behind a school...
City of Norfolk seeks artists for community art project, festival
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on October 11, 2022. If you're an artist in any form, from painting to writing, the City of Norfolk wants your help. A mural and artistic event will be created and held...
Brr: Special Olympics Virginia to host Polar Plunge in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Jumping into the ocean during the wintertime can certainly be a shock, but you can do it in Virginia Beach for a cause. While you're doing it, you can even wear a silly costume. The Virginia Beach Polar Plunge will be held on February 4...
Virginia Beach company to operate Southside Hampton Roads fiber-optic ring
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach technology company will help operate a fiber-optic network ring that aims to bring ultrafast internet to Southside Hampton Roads, the Southside Network Authority (SNA) announced Tuesday. The authority said it reached an interim public-private partnership agreement with Global Technical Systems (GTS) for...
Newport News brewery raises money for teacher shot at Richneck Elementary
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It’s been almost two weeks since police say a 6-year-old student shot his Richneck Elementary school teacher, Abby Zwerner. Since she was shot, both Police Chief Steve Drew and the Newport News School Board say she is doing better every day. The shooting rattled...
Historic Basilica of St. Mary receives part of multi-million dollar grant for Black churches
NORFOLK, Va. — A historic, century-old church in Downtown Norfolk is getting part of a multi-million dollar grant for preservation. Basilica of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception is one of 35 historically Black churches across the country receiving a total of $4 million in grants. The Basilica is...
coastalreview.org
Construction threatens natural beauty that lured residents
Second of two-part special series. . In Currituck County, on the northern Outer Banks, the maritime forests grow thick with southern live oaks. These trees can live up to 300 years, their twisted trunks spiraling out of sandy soil all the way down the Carolina coast. For centuries, they have borne witness to changing communities and landscapes.
WAVY News 10
Say Goodbye to Foot Pain
PORTSMOUTH. Va. (WAVY) – Only one thing comes between you and the pavement and that’s your feet! Do you take care of your feet? Let the The Good Feet Store help take your foot pain away. The Good Feet Store is in a new location in Newport News...
Downed power lines close portion of Laskin Road in Virginia Beach: Police
The Virginia Beach Police Department said Laskin Road will be 'impassable' between Linbay Drive and Freemac Drive, according to a tweet.
Newport News Sheriff hosts 7th annual Day of Service Food Drive
HAMPTON, Va. — Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior’s fight for justice is what calls many to give back. “Not just for people of color, but for people unjust to receive equity and equality,” Katrina Hines said as she made a donation to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. The...
New VA medical clinic approved for former Cinemark site in Western Branch
A new Veterans Administration medical clinic is coming to the former site of a movie theater in Western Branch.
Coast Guard to hold public hearing on Spirit of Norfolk fire
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the vessel's final trip after the fire on June 12, 2022. The U.S. Coast Guard and The National Transportation Safety Board continue their investigation into the Spirit of Norfolk fire, and a public hearing phase is set to begin next week.
WAVY News 10
Fire heavily damages townhomes in Portsmouth
The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. Monday at the 107-year-old property housing two townhomes. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XibIr5. The fire broke out just after 3 p.m. Monday at the 107-year-old property housing two townhomes. Read more: https://bit.ly/3XibIr5. Charges dismissed against Virginia Beach school principal. Charges were dismissed Tuesday against...
'A different energy in the building' | Hampton Roads communities celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It’s impossible to remember someone’s entire life in one day, but Jalesa Pierce at least attempted to do that Monday for her son Jaiden. “He asks me every year, 'Did you find something for us to do,'" Pierce said. Pierce doesn’t normally attend St....
Teachers, administrators search for solutions after Newport News School Board meeting addressed safety concerns
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The recent shooting at Richneck Elementary School sparked a three-hour session with the Newport News School Board Tuesday night. Calls for increased security and mental health resources echoed in the chambers as administrators listened. The school board meeting came about 11 days after Newport News...
COVID-19 community transmission rates reach 'high level' in 3 Hampton Roads cities
NORFOLK, Va. — Three Hampton Roads cities are experiencing a high community transmission rate of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In response, some organizations are making changes this week. CDC data shows Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News are at a high level of transmission.
Blood drive being held at Jamestown Settlement
JAMESTOWN, Va. — Health officials are calling on people to give blood this winter. Experts say the need for all kinds of blood donations goes up every year after the holidays. On Tuesday, January 17, the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a community...
WAVY News 10
Bigger than Roe Women’s March events being held Sunday in Norfolk, Williamsburg
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk and Williamsburg will join cities across the country in hosting Women’s March events on Sunday, January 22, the 50-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Sunday’s events are called Bigger than Roe, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe and eliminated the constitutional right to...
USPS collection bins taped across Hampton Roads
Stolen mail could be a reason why our local bins are taped shut, but there are other feasible options for sending packages
Days after a child shot this Virginia teacher, shock has turned to rage
During a three-hour school board meeting, Newport News teachers and parents said the shooting of Abigail Zwerner could have been prevented if not for a toxic environment.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0