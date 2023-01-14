Read full article on original website
Patriot Forever
3d ago
This isn’t a shocker. Some people don’t know anything else but prison life. Rehabilitation in prison is very slim. It’s the only life they know.
Tawanna Hardy
3d ago
This was intentional. Some people just can’t function in society. Jail is “safer” with 3 square meals and all the basic essentials to live.
Black Girl Magic
2d ago
Should have just told the bus to wait on her . She was just out for a visit . She shouldn't have even packed up her cell . Send her back home she obviously loves it there .
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
