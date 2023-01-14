Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List Here
Jayhawks outlast Mountaineers in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Despite leading by double figures at the half, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team (12-5, 3-3 Big 12) fell to Kansas, 77-58, inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Wednesday night. Junior forward Kylee Blacksten led WVU’s scoring efforts, tallying 13 points for her...
West Virginia aims to end skid versus No. 14 TCU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It’s a different season, but the situation is similar. The last time TCU’s men’s basketball team visited the WVU Coliseum, West Virginia was in the midst of a seven-game losing streak. Behind 25 points from Taz Sherman, and 10 points off the bench...
Tennis schedule set for 2023 season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University tennis coach Miha Lisac and the Big 12 Conference have announced the 2023 spring schedule. “We are excited to get the spring season underway and continue to establish our program on a national level. We have a strong slate of matches in January and February that will prepare us for the Big 12 portion of our spring competition,” Lisac said. “I’m looking forward to challenging the group to rise up to the occasion and continue to rack up program firsts.”
Hampton earns preseason nod from Perfect Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton has been named to Perfect Game’s Preseason All-Big 12 Team. The junior is WVU’s most experienced pitcher on the roster. He was the Mountaineers’ ace last season, starting all 15 games he appeared in. He led the team in innings pitched (83.0) and strikeouts (90).
WVU battling free throw woes during five-game skid
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Over the years, Bob Huggins has referred to the game of Whac-A-Mole when describing the state of his team. A problem arises that needs correcting, and he and his staff correct it. Another issue or two pop up immediately, once those are squashed, but suddenly more appear that need immediate attention. That’s the current cycle Huggins finds himself in once again.
No. 14 TCU hopes to race past struggling West Virginia
No. 14 TCU takes its fastbreaking show on the road in search of consecutive victories when its squares off against struggling West Virginia on Wednesday in Big 12 Conference action at Morgantown, W.Va. The Horned Frogs (14-3, 3-2 Big 12) bounced back from last-minute losses to Iowa State and Texas...
WVU-Oklahoma game sold out
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that the WVU men’s basketball game against Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 4, is a sellout. Multiple Big 12 home games were previously announced as sellouts, and this is the latest contest to do so. Fans...
Quick Hits: Huggins on opportunities and return flight home
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins virtually met with members of the media Monday afternoon. His team, coming off a fifth-straight loss on Saturday, now turns its attention to No. 14 TCU. But before fully turning their attention to the Horned Frogs, the...
WVU men’s hoops vs. No. 14 TCU: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball’s difficult schedule continues Wednesday as another Top 25 team comes to Morgantown in the form of Number 14 TCU. Here’s everything you need to know. No. 14 TCU at WVU men’s basketball game information. Date: Wednesday, Jan. 18,...
Coach P’s crew receives AP votes after beating Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Less than 24 hours after securing the biggest win thus far in her first year with the Mountaineers’, Dawn Plitzuweit and her group received a bit of national recognition on Monday. West Virginia (12-4, 3-2) received two votes in this week’s AP Top 25 Women’s...
WATCH: Bob Huggins previews upcoming matchup with TCU
West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins spoke with members of the media Monday afternoon. He previewed WVU’s upcoming contest with TCU, and also detailed his team’s lengthy return trip from Norman, Oklahoma over the weekend.
Buc-ee’s Breaking Ground on Local Location
Buc-ee’s has announced that they will be breaking ground in Hillsboro for their seventh North Texas location. Speculation about this location began in April 2022 after the convenience store and gas station chain purchased the land in Hillsboro. The newest travel center will be located at 165 State Highway...
MLK awards ceremony honors local students
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, students and children gathered at Laughlin Memorial Chapel for their local recognition ceremony and programming. A few days ago, Charleston hosted a statewide ceremony to honor the winners of the Martin Luther King Esay, Music, and Video...
Infamous Wheeling Inn building is set to come down
WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) It’s a building that’s been called everything from a nuisance to an eyesore to a danger. After more than a year of controversy, there’s a new chapter in the saga of the Wheeling Inn. The controversial hotel is going to be erased from...
Historic piece of Belmont County property is about to change hands
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Dysart Woods, owned by Ohio University since the 1970s, will be purchased by the Captina Conservancy this summer. The forest, near Belmont, Ohio, covers more than 400 acres. Fifty acres of that is considered an “old growth forest,” meaning the trees have never been cut....
Cedar fever returns with high pollen counts and flu-like symptoms
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Loads of Cedar pollen continue to blow through Central Texas, and the severe drought in the summer and extremely low temperatures in December may cause higher levels of cedar pollen and more cases of cedar fever. “With things like drought and freeze, it works a little...
Wheeling woman, Ohio man admit to trafficking fentanyl, forfeit more than $200,000
WHEELING, W.Va. – A Cleveland man and a Wheeling woman pled guilty Tuesday to fentanyl trafficking charges, admitting that they conspired to distribute significant quantities of the lethal drug, according to The United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of West Virginia. Solomon Eli Watters, 27, of Cleveland, and...
Chieffalo resigns as Ohio County election coordinator, will work in Marshall County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County will soon be losing a longtime, dedicated employee. Toni Chieffalo began her career back in April of 2001 as the Voter Registration Clerk. Next month, she will be stepping down from her current position as Election Coordinator. Chieffalo also serves as County...
“Everyone deserves a second chance”: Naloxone training could mean life or death
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Naloxone, the nasal spray that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, has the ability to save lives. Tonight, at John Marshall High School, Magistrate Zachary Allman hosted a training session with local charities, pharmacists, and resources to educate members of the public on how to properly use Naloxone.
