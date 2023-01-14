Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King continues in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. continued on Wednesday. Lane College honored MLK Day with a chapel service. The event began at 11 a.m. and featured a musical performance from students. It honors the impact King left behind in the United States and around...
WBBJ
Prayer, march held to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
JACKSON, Tenn. – The celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. continued on Monday. Lane College students came together for a “Prayer on the Steps” to honor the late minister and activist. “And so many of the values of the civil rights movement were parts of who...
WBBJ
Bolivar holds 5th annual MLK Day celebration
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — A town in West Tennessee celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The annual MLK Day celebration was held Monday afternoon at the Hardeman County Agriculture Building. The event hosted multiple speakers and singers, including recording artist Ruth Lake, as well as a dinner following the program.
WBBJ
Sorority, foundation celebrate MLK Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two groups came together to celebrate the legacy of an icon. The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Gamma Alpha Omega Chapter, in collaboration with the Eric Beasley Foundation, held a special event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day called “We Are One.”. It was located...
WBBJ
UT Martin holds annual event for MLK Day
MARTIN, Tenn. — A West Tennessee student and college president spoke at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. The University of Tennessee at Martin’s Black Student Association held their annual MLK Day Celebration and Breakfast on Monday. The event saw UT Martin student Justice Watkins and Lane...
WBBJ
Miss Teen Volunteer America Pageant to be held in March
JACKSON, Tenn. – A national competition is returning to the Hub City. Jackson plans to host the Miss Teen Volunteer America Pageant from March 8 through March 11. Contestants from over 40 states will make their way to the city. Last year’s pageant was also held in Jackson, where Ellie Schmidt, who is from the state of Washington, took home the crown.
WBBJ
Madison County Imagination Library to hold ‘Dolly Day!’ event
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local families will have the chance to learn more about Imagination Library at a fun event this weekend. The Madison County Imagination Library is hosting “Dolly Day!” at Turntable Coffee Counter, located at 300 East Main Street in Jackson. A team will be set...
WBBJ
Chili cook-off to be hosted in Jackson Friday
JACKSON, Tenn. — Locals can enjoy a hot meal perfect for the “chilly” weather later this week. The East Madison County Community Center is preparing to host their annual Chili Cook-Off on Friday. The yearly event serves as fundraiser for the community center and features a competition...
WBBJ
Robert Franklin “Rob” Mynatt
Robert Franklin “Rob” Mynatt, age 58, resident of Jackson, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday morning, January 15, 2023 at his home. Rob was born June 14, 1964 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Jim Mynatt and Dianne Kelsey Mynatt Marnell. He graduated from Collierville High School in 1982 and was employed at Delta Airlines and then at FedEx. Rob was a member of Colonial Hills Church in Southaven, Mississippi and was an avid golfer who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Rob will be remembered for being a dedicated father and Christian.
tri-statedefender.com
HCD accepting applications for neighborhood, community projects
The City of Memphis Housing and Community Development (HCD) Division is taking applications for its neighborhood and community projects for fiscal year (FY) 2024. The deadline is 4 p.m. Jan 31. The Strategic Community Investment Fund (SCIF) provides opportunities for local nonprofit organizations to receive funding for various projects related...
WBBJ
Olive Perry White
Olive Perry White, age 105, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at AHC-Humboldt Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home, with Rev. Sammy Tillman officiating. Burial to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour at 2:00 P.M.
Shelby County sending free gun locks to residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is taking a new step in the ongoing fight against gun violence. This week, the county will start mailing free gun locks to people who order them. When it comes to gun violence, Memphis and Shelby County have certainly seen their share of it. Even though homicides decreased last year, […]
WBBJ
New yoga business opens in West Tennessee
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A new business officially opened Tuesday in a local town. Main Fit Yoga held its grand opening and ribbon cutting in Humboldt with refreshments and door prizes. The new business will offer classes for every experience level. Main Fit Yoga will hold a beginners class each...
Tennessee Tribune
AARP Tennessee Welcomes 1st African American State President
NASHVILLE, TENN. — AARP Tennessee is pleased to announce that Gerre Currie of Memphis has been selected to serve as State President, the organization’s highest volunteer position in the state. Currie becomes the first African American woman to serve in this role in Tennessee. “I am so pleased...
WBBJ
Mr. M.C. Rayner
Services for Mr. M.C. Rayner, age 91 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, 11:00 A.M., at the East Jackson Church of Christ. The interment will be in the Highland Memorial Gardens. If you like to send flowers in memory of Mr. Rayner, you can visit...
WBBJ
Meeting sparks heated discussions among Madison County Commissioners
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Commission met for the first time in the new year on Tuesday. Among the topics discussed were a report from Lori Nunnery with Visit Jackson TN about the increase of hotel and motel taxes, as well as preparation from the Chamber for Blue Oval.
WBBJ
New career path available for Lane College students
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new opportunity for students at is now available at a local college. “They would like to major in nursing and they don’t have a pathway. Until now. We do now. We have a pathway,” said Charlie Folsom Jr., the Student Affairs Admission Manager at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.
WBBJ
Ms. Louise Berry Swift
Services for Ms. Louise Berry Swift, age 67 of Humboldt, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, 2:00 P.M., at the New Spring Hill Baptist Church in Trenton, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Mt. Pilgrim C.M.E. Church Cemetery. The visitation will be on Saturday, from 12...
WBBJ
Lee Edward Cole
Funeral service for Lee Edward Cole, age 82, will be Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 2:30 PM at Lower Salem Baptist Church in Brownsville, TN. Burial will follow in Lower Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Cole died Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Forest Cove Nursing and Rehab. Visitation will be Friday,...
Four Germantown church members killed in Texas plane crash
UPDATE 1/18, 2 p.m.: Harvest Church posted the following statement to Facebook: “As the latest report, Kennon has been extubated and is breathing on his own. Prayers right now are for pain management and for no infections to develop. We are grateful that reports on his spine and brain are clear, and we ask you […]
