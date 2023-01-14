K-State preseason All-Big 12 linebacker returning for senior season
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State senior linebacker Daniel “Deuce” Green is returning for his senior season.
Green announced his decision on his Twitter Saturday . He says he made the decision “after a senior season plagued by injury and not being 100% for most of the year.”
Green was a preseason All-Big 12 selection before the 2022-23 season. In 2021-22, Green racked up 89 tackles, 16 for a loss. In 2022-23, hampered with injury, Green only managed 58 tackles, 3.5 for a loss.
Green joins the K-State offensive line, wide receiver Phillip Brooks and quarterback Will Howard as notable returning players.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.
Comments / 0