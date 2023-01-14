ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

K-State preseason All-Big 12 linebacker returning for senior season

By Landon Reinhardt
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State senior linebacker Daniel “Deuce” Green is returning for his senior season.

Green announced his decision on his Twitter Saturday . He says he made the decision “after a senior season plagued by injury and not being 100% for most of the year.”

Green was a preseason All-Big 12 selection before the 2022-23 season. In 2021-22, Green racked up 89 tackles, 16 for a loss. In 2022-23, hampered with injury, Green only managed 58 tackles, 3.5 for a loss.

Green joins the K-State offensive line, wide receiver Phillip Brooks and quarterback Will Howard as notable returning players.

KSNT News

KSNT News

