Read full article on original website
fanman71
4d ago
This is how ridiculous it has turned these days. People call the police because of the threats of violence &/or actual assaults, then when the police come & do something about it they get sued by the people that called them.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
Famed Television Star Running For CongressNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Opinion: Tased to death, Keenan Anderson and the politicization of black deathLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Related
KTLA.com
Gang shooting caught on video shuts down nearby youth academy in Compton
Surveillance video captured a gun battle between two rival gangs near an after-school Compton youth academy, which has been forced to shut its doors due to the violence. The shooting, which happened on Dec. 9, had staff at L.A. City Wildcats Youth Academy screaming for kids on the playground to get inside and take cover.
Mongols gang member could be free in weeks after sentencing in killing of Pomona SWAT officer
After more than eight years and two trials, the man who killed a Pomona police officer during a search warrant execution in San Gabriel was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but questions are being raised about two jurors.
Investigators identify wanted suspect in South LA dump truck rampage
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department identified the suspect in the South LA dump truck rampage as 60-year-old Ronald Lee Dunn.
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects are arrested following shooting incident in San Bernardino
Two suspects were arrested following a shooting incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to the area of Maple Street and Marvin Drive for a call for service regarding a shooting, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 17. Dispatch...
newsantaana.com
O.C. street racer arrested in New Mexico for the murder of an L.A. woman on Christmas Day
Dante Chapple Young, a 28-year-old resident of Orange County, has been arrested as the suspect responsible for the murder of Elyzza Guajaca on Christmas Day. The LAPD announced the arrest at a news conference today. On January 13, 2023, Young was apprehended in Albuquerque, New Mexico for 187(A) PC –...
pasadenanow.com
Report: City Gang Outreach Team Prevented or Interupted 88 Potentially Violent Gang-Related Incidents
A report by the Pasadena Public Health Department said its gang violence prevention and mediation team prevented dozens of potentially violent gang-related incidents from occuring in late 2022. The report will be part of a presentation by the Health Dept. Wednesday before the Public Safety Committee detailing the Department’s Gang...
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect in Death of Woman at South LA Street Takeover Arrested in New Mexico
A 28-year-old man in New Mexico was arrested in the Christmas Day death of a 24-year-old woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover, police said Tuesday. Dante Chapple-Young, of Orange County, was arrested Jan. 12, according to jail records. Police said at a Tuesday news conference with the victim's family members that Chapple-Young was considered a fugitive who left Southern California following the fatal crash and was arrested near Albuquerque.
Fontana Herald News
Authorities conduct in-custody death investigation at West Valley Detention Center
Authorities are conducting an in-custody death investigation at West Valley Detention Center, according to a news release issued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 17. On Jan. 13, investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded to the jail facility to investigate the death of Jason...
Family of Lawyer Who Died in Fall From Resort Balcony Says Mexican Authorities Want to Cremate Body
The family of an Orange County public defender, skeptical of reports that he died in an accidental fall from a balcony in Rosarito, Mexico, are insisting against Mexican officials cremating his remains so they can conduct a complete and independent autopsy to try to find out how he died. The...
Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
Vigil set for teacher who died after being police used stun gun
A vigil is set Saturday evening in memory of Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matters cofounder Patrisse Cullors, who went into cardiac arrest and died Jan. 3 after Los Angeles police used a stun gun and shackled him following a traffic crash in Venice. It will be held...
California Man Killed Father and Called 911 When Victim’s Friend Went to Check on Him: Police
A California man is accused of killing his own father. Defendant Tyler Shipper, 24, called 911 after the victim’s friend arrived for a kind-of welfare check, according to police in Irvine, California. Authorities did not name the victim, citing the need to notify next of kin. This situation allegedly...
2 California Sheriff's Deputies from Same Department Killed in Separate Incidents Within 2 Weeks
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, located in Southern California, is reeling following the death of two of its deputies — Darnell Calhoun and Isaiah Cordero — who were killed in separate incidents less than two weeks apart. Calhoun was killed in the line of duty on Friday at...
Daily Brief: DOJ Racial Profiling Report is All Wrong; Justin Roiland Charged With Felony Abuse
Also, the new mayor’s initiative to address the homelessness crisis—dubbed Inside Safe—has launched its second site in Venice The post Daily Brief: DOJ Racial Profiling Report is All Wrong; Justin Roiland Charged With Felony Abuse appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
foxla.com
22-year-old woman allegedly killed by boyfriend in triple stabbing in OC
STANTON, Calif. - A 22-year-old woman was killed in Stanton over the weekend and her boyfriend is in custody, according to officials. Orange County Sheriff's deputies were called to an apartment in the 10000 block of Bell Street in Stanton just before midnight Monday, after reports of a stabbing. When deputies got there, they found a woman, identified as Serena Celeste Gallardo "suffering from life-threatening injuries," according to deputies.
Authorities searching for suspect who stabbed man to death in South Los Angeles
Authorities are investigating a homicide in South Los Angeles after a man was found stabbed to death on Sunday. Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of West 107th Street in unincorporated Los Angeles County after receiving reports of s tabbing at around 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no information immediately available on a suspect in the incident. Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at (323) 890-5500.
NBC Los Angeles
New Details Discovered Surrounding Orange County Public Defender Killed in Mexico
New details are being discovered two days after an Orange County Public Defender was found dead in Mexico. He was there celebrating his first anniversary with his wife. There is no doubt Elliot Blair was a well-known and respected public defender in Orange County. This past weekend he died and...
vvng.com
Police give an update on the weekend shooting
VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department provided an update on a shooting that occurred in Victorville, and a second unrelated call for service in Hesperia over the weekend. Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the 13300 block of Merry Oaks Street...
Fontana Herald News
Homicide investigation is underway after 19-year-old Highland resident is shot and killed
A homicide investigation was initiated after a 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Highland on Jan. 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At 8:12 p.m., deputies from the Highland Police Department responded to the 7600 block of Elm Street and found Eric Luevano lying in the roadway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel arrived and Luevano was transported to a local hospital. Despite lifesaving efforts, Luevano was pronounced deceased.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen stabbed to death outside DTLA Metro station
LOS ANGELES – The suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in downtown Los Angeles was described by police Thursday as a 14-to-17- year old boy of medium height and build. Marco Murillo of Rialto was stabbed in the abdomen at approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday during a...
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
104K+
Followers
13K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 11