Suspect in custody following standoff in Industry
PORTLAND, Maine — An apparent standoff Wednesday in Industry ended in an arrest after the suspect was caught while attempting to flee from the scene. Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded at about 9:40 a.m. to a report that a woman had been assaulted at a home on Taylor Road, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Sheriff Scott Nichols.
Police: Man found stabbed six times in Winslow
WINSLOW, Maine — A man faces charges after allegedly stabbing another man six times in Winslow on Wednesday, officials said. Justin Boucher, 21, of Winlow was arrested on charges of elevated aggravated assault and two misdemeanors for violating conditions of release after allegedly stabbing a 65-year-old Waterville man on Wednesday morning in Winslow, according to police.
Trial for murder suspect begins in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine — The trial for a man accused of killing a friend, and seriously injuring another, began for the second time in Augusta on Wednesday. Dylan Ketcham is facing murder, attempted murder, and elevated assault charges connected to an alleged incident in January 2020 in Gardiner. According to...
Man Repeatedly Stabbed In Winslow, Maine
According to WGME, the suspect is in custody. Original story follows... According to the KJ, schools were locked to the public and the town offices were closed following a Wednesday stabbing in Winslow. The newspaper article explains that, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid, a middle aged man was stabbed at...
1 in custody after stabbing in Winslow
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - One person is in custody after a stabbing in Winslow Wednesday morning. According to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid, they responded to a call for a bleeding man walking down Lasalle Street. When they arrived, he says the man was gone, but they found him in...
Portland police at the scene of death investigation
PORTLAND, Maine — Police are on the scene of a death investigation in Portland, authorities say. The Portland Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine officers were called to Fore River Parkway on Wednesday. There is no danger to the public, according to police. Security officials said Northern Light Mercy...
Vandalism spree targets several Maine communities
YARMOUTH, Maine — Investigators with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say they have identified several juveniles as suspects in dozens of crimes over the last few months. Deputies say, since October, there have been more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester,...
Four arrests made in ongoing Auburn drug investigation
AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police say four arrests have been made as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Police served a search warrant at 14 Lake Auburn Ave. on Monday at 2 a.m. During the search, officers and detectives seized methamphetamine, crack cocaine, cocaine and fentanyl, as well as...
Worker identified in deadly bucket truck incident in Rangeley
RANGELEY, Maine — The identity of a worker who died Tuesday after a bucket truck struck utility wires in Rangeley has been released. Danila Belov, 24, of Brooklyn, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from the bucket of a vehicle, according to an update issued Wednesday by the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Industry man arrested after standoff with police
My Open Apology To Augusta Police Department & Maine Dispatchers
For most of my life, I have been a big supporter of our law enforcement. Given what they have had to endure over the last few years, this has become even more so. Because of this, I feel even worse about wasting their time over the weekend. Not once, but...
Man charged after fleeing from Portland police during attempted vehicle stop
PORTLAND, Maine — A man is facing charges after fleeing on foot from police following an attempted vehicle stop in Portland on Sunday. Early Sunday morning, Portland police attempted to stop a van with no front license plate, a news release from the Portland Police Department said Wednesday. "The...
Four in Jail After Police Tip Leads to Big Central Maine Drug Bust Monday Morning
Sheriff's office cracking down on string of thefts, vandalism in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office has identified multiple juvenile and young adult suspects in a string of more than 30 crimes that have occurred since October 2022 in Gray, New Gloucester, Yarmouth, North Yarmouth, Pownal, and Cumberland. In a release sent over the weekend, the...
Police warn of possible 'gang-related' crimes in Maine
YORK, Maine — Several police departments in Maine are warning people about crimes committed in communities across the state that are possibly tied to an out-of-state gang. Police call them the “Felony Lane Gang”, and say they're known for breaking into vehicles up and down the East Coast.
Bethel woman arrested after police standoff Saturday
BETHEL, Maine (WABI) - A Bethel woman is behind bars after causing a standoff with police. 41-year-old Lydia Mills is charged with two counts of Domestic Violence Assault. Police responded to her home on Acres Road just before 10:30 Saturday morning for a Domestic Violence Assault complaint. She was believed...
No, there is not an active boil-water order in Lewiston, Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — City officials in Lewiston released a statement Wednesday to help clarify something that has confused locals after they reportedly have been receiving calls about a boil water order. Yes, there is an active boil-water advisory for parts of Lewiston—but not in Lewiston, Maine. According to...
3-vehicle crash in Oxford County leaves 2 people with serious injuries
PERU, Maine — Two people suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash in the town of Peru on Monday. It happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Route 108, according to a release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office. The crash involved a Toyota pickup truck, a Ford F-150 pickup...
Police say several juveniles are behind a recent crime spree
Sheriff's office: Portland man threw saw blades at deputies
BETHEL, Maine — A Portland man was arrested after throwing saw blades and other items at Oxford County deputies in Bethel on Thursday night, authorities say. Around 8:45 p.m., Oxford County deputies responded to a report of an "unwanted, out-of-control subject" at a home on West Bethel Road in Bethel, a news release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office stated.
