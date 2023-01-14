ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Suspect in custody following standoff in Industry

PORTLAND, Maine — An apparent standoff Wednesday in Industry ended in an arrest after the suspect was caught while attempting to flee from the scene. Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded at about 9:40 a.m. to a report that a woman had been assaulted at a home on Taylor Road, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Sheriff Scott Nichols.
INDUSTRY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police: Man found stabbed six times in Winslow

WINSLOW, Maine — A man faces charges after allegedly stabbing another man six times in Winslow on Wednesday, officials said. Justin Boucher, 21, of Winlow was arrested on charges of elevated aggravated assault and two misdemeanors for violating conditions of release after allegedly stabbing a 65-year-old Waterville man on Wednesday morning in Winslow, according to police.
WINSLOW, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Trial for murder suspect begins in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine — The trial for a man accused of killing a friend, and seriously injuring another, began for the second time in Augusta on Wednesday. Dylan Ketcham is facing murder, attempted murder, and elevated assault charges connected to an alleged incident in January 2020 in Gardiner. According to...
AUGUSTA, ME
92 Moose

Man Repeatedly Stabbed In Winslow, Maine

According to WGME, the suspect is in custody. Original story follows... According to the KJ, schools were locked to the public and the town offices were closed following a Wednesday stabbing in Winslow. The newspaper article explains that, according to Chief Leonard Macdaid, a middle aged man was stabbed at...
WINSLOW, ME
wabi.tv

1 in custody after stabbing in Winslow

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - One person is in custody after a stabbing in Winslow Wednesday morning. According to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid, they responded to a call for a bleeding man walking down Lasalle Street. When they arrived, he says the man was gone, but they found him in...
WINSLOW, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland police at the scene of death investigation

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are on the scene of a death investigation in Portland, authorities say. The Portland Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine officers were called to Fore River Parkway on Wednesday. There is no danger to the public, according to police. Security officials said Northern Light Mercy...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Vandalism spree targets several Maine communities

YARMOUTH, Maine — Investigators with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office say they have identified several juveniles as suspects in dozens of crimes over the last few months. Deputies say, since October, there have been more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Four arrests made in ongoing Auburn drug investigation

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police say four arrests have been made as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Police served a search warrant at 14 Lake Auburn Ave. on Monday at 2 a.m. During the search, officers and detectives seized methamphetamine, crack cocaine, cocaine and fentanyl, as well as...
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Worker identified in deadly bucket truck incident in Rangeley

RANGELEY, Maine — The identity of a worker who died Tuesday after a bucket truck struck utility wires in Rangeley has been released. Danila Belov, 24, of Brooklyn, New York, was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from the bucket of a vehicle, according to an update issued Wednesday by the Maine Department of Public Safety.
RANGELEY, ME
WGME

Industry man arrested after standoff with police

INDUSTRY (WGME) – Authorities say an Industry man was arrested Wednesday after a standoff with police. The incident began around 9:40 a.m. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home on Taylor Road for a report about a woman who had been assaulted. Deputies say...
INDUSTRY, ME
wabi.tv

Bethel woman arrested after police standoff Saturday

BETHEL, Maine (WABI) - A Bethel woman is behind bars after causing a standoff with police. 41-year-old Lydia Mills is charged with two counts of Domestic Violence Assault. Police responded to her home on Acres Road just before 10:30 Saturday morning for a Domestic Violence Assault complaint. She was believed...
BETHEL, ME
WPFO

Police say several juveniles are behind a recent crime spree

MAINE (WGME) - Cumberland County Sheriff's are pointing towards several juveniles for a recent vandalism and crime spree across several towns. Since October, they say they've taken more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester, North Yarmouth, and Pownal. Over the past few...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Sheriff's office: Portland man threw saw blades at deputies

BETHEL, Maine — A Portland man was arrested after throwing saw blades and other items at Oxford County deputies in Bethel on Thursday night, authorities say. Around 8:45 p.m., Oxford County deputies responded to a report of an "unwanted, out-of-control subject" at a home on West Bethel Road in Bethel, a news release from the Oxford County Sheriff's Office stated.
PORTLAND, ME
