thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Mike Florio throws out Tom Brady, Sean Payton team-up that would be nightmare fuel for Saints
A Tom Brady and Sean Payton team-up? One insider seems to think it’s possible. Last year, the Miami Dolphins found themselves in hot water after the Tom Brady, Sean Payton situation came to light. It ended up costing the Dolphins dearly, but this offseason, Brady and Payton have a legitimate chance to end up together.
Kevin O’Connell reveals Vikings’ current plan for Ed Donatell
Minnesota Vikings fans want defensive coordinator Ed Donatell fired after an embarrassing playoff exit. This season was a tale of two units for the Minnesota Vikings, whose campaign ended last weekend in a loss to the New York Giants. Now, the Vikings enter an offseason full of questions. On one...
Nearly-forgotten Eagles everyone hopes can conjure postseason magic
The Eagles roster is so loaded that, occasionally, it’s relatively easy to forget about some of the guys it houses. They say legends are made in the postseason. Anyone who agrees with that theory is correct. Think about it. There’s a reason why we don’t place Dan Marino on the same level as John Elway or Joe Montana, even though we all believe that Marino was one of the greatest talents ever at the position. Nick Foles didn’t have half of Marino’s talent. Saint Nick led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Vince Lombardi Trophy though, so Foles, despite having one of the strangest careers ever is a legend in his own right. Meanwhile, Marino is arguably the best quarterback to never win it all.
Eagles versus Giants: Guess what Wink Martindale said about Boston Scott
It never seems to take long before any discussion about a Philadelphia Eagles/New York Giants game transitions into debates about whether or not any interested party should place wagers on Boston Scott finding his way into the end zone as an ‘anytime touchdown scorer’. You have all heard this story thousands of times by way of one avenue or another. For the sake of this conversation alone, this has to be brought up once more.
Gronk wonders why Aaron Rodgers cares more about MVP than Super Bowl wins
Aaron Rodgers’ most recent interview on the Pat McAfee show caught Rob Gronkowski’s attention. After being eliminated from postseason contention in Week 18 by a division rival, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers faces yet another offseason of uncertainty. The Detroit Lions slammed the door shut on any...
Jim Schwartz wants to one-up his Eagles Super Bowl in Cleveland
Jim Schwartz joins the Cleveland Browns coaching staff, and he has lofty goals in mind. Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns found their new defensive coordinator, hiring longtime defensive coach Jim Schwartz. Schwartz had spent the last two years with the Tennessee Titans as a defensive assistant, but previously spent some notable...
Miami Heat play one of their most complete games in New Orleans blowout
The Miami Heat came into their game on Wednesday night off a tough defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in a Martin Luther King Day matchup. Allowing the Hawks to go up big on the backs of their bonkers offensive efficiency to start the game and through the first half, the Miami Heat would get it down to just a few possessions at points late in the game, but couldn’t fully seal the deal.
