Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Wichita Eagle
New York Giants Divisional Week Storylines
Eagles Week Part III is well underway, as the Ne york Giants have a short work week ahead to get ready for a Saturday night date against the top-seeded Eagles out in Philadelphia, where they hope to win for the first time since 2013. It won't be easy--it never is....
Wichita Eagle
How C.J. Stroud Decision Affects Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. C.J. Stroud did the Bears no favors. The Ohio State quarterback on Monday announced his decision to enterthe NFL draftrather than return to school. He'll likely be the one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft. Ranked second among quarterbacks by...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Land Florida OL O’Cyrus Torrence in The Athletic’s Mock Draft
The season is once again over early for the Denver Broncos. Missing the postseason for a seventh straight year is sending the new Walton/Penner ownership group back to the drawing board. Fortunately (for now), many can look forward to April and the promises of adding young, cost-controlled talent via the NFL draft to bolster the roster and improve the prospects for next season.
Wichita Eagle
Bills vs. Bengals Divisional Round Preview: Major Stakes, Immense Respect
With a trip to the AFC Championship game on the line, the Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals in a highly-anticipated Divisional Round matchup from Highmark Stadium on Sunday. These are conference rivals eager to end the other's season ... and also compassionate teams who respect one another greatly after...
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes Tips Cap to Jaguars Ahead of Divisional Round
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by double-digits back in Week 10, dropping Doug Pederson's squad to 3-7 on the year. The two teams are set for a rematch in the Divisional Round of the playoffs with Kansas City hosting, but this is far from the same exact Jacksonville team that came into Arrowhead Stadium in November.
Wichita Eagle
Kenny Pickett Knows Steelers OC Decision
PITTSBURGH -- It sure seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers have already made their call about the offensive coordinator. This is what we know so far. The Steelers are putting their offseason checklist on hold as head coach Mike Tomlin tends to a personal matter. As of now, no word has been said on whether or not Matt Canada will return, which only leaves speculation - no definitive answers.
Wichita Eagle
Actor/Patrick Mahomes fan Henry Winkler narrates a hype video about Chiefs Kingdom
The Hollywood actors who host the “Big Slick” event each year to support Children’s Mercy, all have ties to Kansas City. Jason Sudeikis, Paul Rudd, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner and Rob Riggle are huge fans of the Chiefs because they grew up in the Kansas City area.
Wichita Eagle
Former NFL tight end Clay Harbor breaks down Chiefs-Jags on today’s SportsBeat KC pod
Playoff time has arrived in Kansas City. It’s the Chiefs vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead — 3:30 p.m. kickoff, so plan accordingly. On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, we get some perspective from both sides....
Wichita Eagle
Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie: Injury-Free vs. Bengals?
Despite some offensive inconsistencies, the Buffalo Bills found a way to continue their aggressive attack in a 34-31 Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. However, they did this all without arguably their third-best receiver, as Isaiah McKenzie sat out with a hamstring injury that he appeared to pick up in the Week 18 win over the New England Patriots.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks S Jamal Adams: Pete Carroll Provides Rehab Update
While Jamal Adams has taken a positive step forward in his rehabilitation from a severe knee injury, the star safety has a difficult road remaining in front of him to get back on the football field for the Seattle Seahawks. Speaking with reporters in his final press conference of the...
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Select Tight End, Offensive Tackle In Major Two-Round Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — The Athletic's Dane Brugler released his first two-round 2023 NFL mock draft this week. Cincinnati is taking a tight end and offensive tackle in his latest projection. At the 27th pick, the Bengals selected Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave. "The third tight end off the board...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Choose Offensive Coordinator
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking with Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator in 2023, the team has confirmed with All Steelers. Canada's future was in question leaving the season, and the team was quiet on any announcement. A little over a week after their season ended, their plans for the upcoming year are finalized, as Canada will stay in the roll for what is reportedly the final year of his contract.
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Joe Burrow Wears Wrong Jersey Into Weekly Press Conference
CINCINNATI —Joe Burrow had a little gaffe after today's practice. The Bengals' franchise player showed up wearing Brandon Allen's No. 8 jersey. He had a great laugh with reporters about the whole mix-up during "one of those days." "Well, so what happened was I forgot about the press conference,"...
"The Bus" surprises Valley fans with Super Bowl tickets
"The Bus" who won a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled up to a Walmart and surprised shoppers.
Wichita Eagle
Damar Daily: Hamlin ‘Baby Step’ Details Inside Bills HQ
That is of course the ultimate goal for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin as he rehabs from his near-death experience on that fateful Monday in Cincinnati. The news that Hamlin reports to team headquarters "almost daily," as coach Sean McDermott revealed on Wednesday, is joyful enough for now. As McDermott...
Wichita Eagle
Rams Part Ways With Multiple Assistant Coaches
It's no secret that the Los Angeles Rams were among, if not the most disappointing team in the NFL in 2022, finishing 5-12 in their Super Bowl defense. And after electing to return for another season in hopes of righting the ship, Rams coach Sean McVay has now made some drastic changes to his coaching staff, parting ways with multiple assistants on Wednesday.
Wichita Eagle
Sean Payton Airs Saints’ Asking Price in Requisite HC Trade
As most are well aware, the Denver Broncos (or any other team) cannot hire top head-coaching candidate Sean Payton without compensating the New Orleans Saints, who control Payton's contractual rights through 2024. The damage?. "Ultimately, the compensation for the Saints would be a mid- or late-first-round pick," Payton said Monday...
