ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

New York Giants Divisional Week Storylines

Eagles Week Part III is well underway, as the Ne york Giants have a short work week ahead to get ready for a Saturday night date against the top-seeded Eagles out in Philadelphia, where they hope to win for the first time since 2013. It won't be easy--it never is....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

How C.J. Stroud Decision Affects Bears

View the original article to see embedded media. C.J. Stroud did the Bears no favors. The Ohio State quarterback on Monday announced his decision to enterthe NFL draftrather than return to school. He'll likely be the one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft. Ranked second among quarterbacks by...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Broncos Land Florida OL O’Cyrus Torrence in The Athletic’s Mock Draft

The season is once again over early for the Denver Broncos. Missing the postseason for a seventh straight year is sending the new Walton/Penner ownership group back to the drawing board. Fortunately (for now), many can look forward to April and the promises of adding young, cost-controlled talent via the NFL draft to bolster the roster and improve the prospects for next season.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Bills vs. Bengals Divisional Round Preview: Major Stakes, Immense Respect

With a trip to the AFC Championship game on the line, the Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals in a highly-anticipated Divisional Round matchup from Highmark Stadium on Sunday. These are conference rivals eager to end the other's season ... and also compassionate teams who respect one another greatly after...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Patrick Mahomes Tips Cap to Jaguars Ahead of Divisional Round

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by double-digits back in Week 10, dropping Doug Pederson's squad to 3-7 on the year. The two teams are set for a rematch in the Divisional Round of the playoffs with Kansas City hosting, but this is far from the same exact Jacksonville team that came into Arrowhead Stadium in November.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Kenny Pickett Knows Steelers OC Decision

PITTSBURGH -- It sure seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers have already made their call about the offensive coordinator. This is what we know so far. The Steelers are putting their offseason checklist on hold as head coach Mike Tomlin tends to a personal matter. As of now, no word has been said on whether or not Matt Canada will return, which only leaves speculation - no definitive answers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie: Injury-Free vs. Bengals?

Despite some offensive inconsistencies, the Buffalo Bills found a way to continue their aggressive attack in a 34-31 Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. However, they did this all without arguably their third-best receiver, as Isaiah McKenzie sat out with a hamstring injury that he appeared to pick up in the Week 18 win over the New England Patriots.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Seahawks S Jamal Adams: Pete Carroll Provides Rehab Update

While Jamal Adams has taken a positive step forward in his rehabilitation from a severe knee injury, the star safety has a difficult road remaining in front of him to get back on the football field for the Seattle Seahawks. Speaking with reporters in his final press conference of the...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Choose Offensive Coordinator

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking with Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator in 2023, the team has confirmed with All Steelers. Canada's future was in question leaving the season, and the team was quiet on any announcement. A little over a week after their season ended, their plans for the upcoming year are finalized, as Canada will stay in the roll for what is reportedly the final year of his contract.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Watch: Joe Burrow Wears Wrong Jersey Into Weekly Press Conference

CINCINNATI —Joe Burrow had a little gaffe after today's practice. The Bengals' franchise player showed up wearing Brandon Allen's No. 8 jersey. He had a great laugh with reporters about the whole mix-up during "one of those days." "Well, so what happened was I forgot about the press conference,"...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Damar Daily: Hamlin ‘Baby Step’ Details Inside Bills HQ

That is of course the ultimate goal for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin as he rehabs from his near-death experience on that fateful Monday in Cincinnati. The news that Hamlin reports to team headquarters "almost daily," as coach Sean McDermott revealed on Wednesday, is joyful enough for now. As McDermott...
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Rams Part Ways With Multiple Assistant Coaches

It's no secret that the Los Angeles Rams were among, if not the most disappointing team in the NFL in 2022, finishing 5-12 in their Super Bowl defense. And after electing to return for another season in hopes of righting the ship, Rams coach Sean McVay has now made some drastic changes to his coaching staff, parting ways with multiple assistants on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Sean Payton Airs Saints’ Asking Price in Requisite HC Trade

As most are well aware, the Denver Broncos (or any other team) cannot hire top head-coaching candidate Sean Payton without compensating the New Orleans Saints, who control Payton's contractual rights through 2024. The damage?. "Ultimately, the compensation for the Saints would be a mid- or late-first-round pick," Payton said Monday...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy