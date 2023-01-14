Back in 2020, Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver made bold claims suggesting that the effort to bring back the glory days of the Motor City was a restoration rather than a competitive rebuild. Weaver's decisions in his first three seasons have undoubtedly affirmed his statement - he has established himself as a draft-day mastermind. In addition to leveraging impromptu trades, Troy has done a fantastic job evaluating prospect potential and capitalizing on their talents. This year, Jaden Ivey was a lock at five, but Weaver strategically dealt mere breadcrumbs to the Knicks for Jalen Duren at 13.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO