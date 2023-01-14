Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarshfield, MA
Former NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado RockiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Wichita Eagle
76ers’ Tyrese Maxey Shines Off Bench Again vs. Clippers
For the second-straight game, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey came off the bench. While Tuesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers wasn’t just the second time Maxey came off the bench this year, it was the second time the Sixers brought the young guard off the bench while he wasn’t on a minutes restriction.
Wichita Eagle
Steph Curry Makes NBA History Again
While Steph Curry is known for this three-point shooting and seems to always make history in that category, one thing people forget is that he's also a very talented scorer. Yesterday, against the Chicago Bulls, Steph Curry made history by passing Pau Gasol for the 41st spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Would The Win-Now Kings Be Willing To Trade This Vet To LA?
Tonight's opponents, the Sacramento Kings, don't exactly seem like fertile trading partners for your Los Angeles Lakers. At 24-18, Sacramento is finally in a position to actually qualify for the playoffs for the first time in 17 years, and, as led by probable All-Star center Domantas Sabonis and possible All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox, could conceivably even win a playoff round.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: What To Bet On For Sacramento-LA, With Fate Of LeBron James In Flux
Today, your Los Angeles Lakers will try to get another winning streak cooking when they face off against the surprisingly-good Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. 38-year-old All-Star power forward LeBron James may not suit up as he deals with that pesky sore left ankle. So today's bets will not be particularly LeBron James-focused.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: Experts Think LA Plans To Trade For One Of Two All-Star Guards This Summer
Even though its last attempt to create a "Big Three" in Hollywood by adding an aging former multi-time All-Star guard who doesn't play defense resulted in a 33-49 season, it appears your Los Angeles Lakers might be looking to try that approach all over again this summer. In a more...
Wichita Eagle
Bold Take: The Detroit Pistons walked away with two top 5 rookies in this loaded 2022 draft class
Back in 2020, Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver made bold claims suggesting that the effort to bring back the glory days of the Motor City was a restoration rather than a competitive rebuild. Weaver's decisions in his first three seasons have undoubtedly affirmed his statement - he has established himself as a draft-day mastermind. In addition to leveraging impromptu trades, Troy has done a fantastic job evaluating prospect potential and capitalizing on their talents. This year, Jaden Ivey was a lock at five, but Weaver strategically dealt mere breadcrumbs to the Knicks for Jalen Duren at 13.
Wichita Eagle
Former Miami Heat Player Markieff Morris Involved In Yet Another On-Court Altercation
It seems on-court altercations seem to follow Brooklyn Nets forward Markieff Morris wherever he goes. On Tuesday, Morris got into a near-skirmish with Jeremy Sochan of the San Antonio Spurs. It began with Morris trying to run through Sochan in the paint. It ended with Sochan putting Morris on the ground with a semi-body slam.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Pelicans Frustrated With Brandon Ingram
New Orleans, La.-Brandon Ingram has been sidelined since Black Friday due to what the New Orleans Pelicans describe as a toe contusion. The team’s initial timeline to return was more days or weeks but the All-Star is now entering the eighth week of rehab. Willie Green’s squad has gone 15-10 over that span but NOLA.com’s Christian Clark reports that some within the organization are getting a bit frustrated with the process.
Comments / 0