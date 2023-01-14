ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

How C.J. Stroud Decision Affects Bears

View the original article to see embedded media. C.J. Stroud did the Bears no favors. The Ohio State quarterback on Monday announced his decision to enterthe NFL draftrather than return to school. He'll likely be the one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft. Ranked second among quarterbacks by...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Kenny Pickett Knows Steelers OC Decision

PITTSBURGH -- It sure seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers have already made their call about the offensive coordinator. This is what we know so far. The Steelers are putting their offseason checklist on hold as head coach Mike Tomlin tends to a personal matter. As of now, no word has been said on whether or not Matt Canada will return, which only leaves speculation - no definitive answers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

It May Take Some Convincing but Josh Norman Hasn’t Ruled Out Playing in 2023

Last year, Cam Newton made his return to the Carolina Panthers. This year, it was Josh Norman who made his way back to the organization. The team made the move to help replenish a cornerback room that had lost starting cornerback Jaycee Horn to a broken wrist and had seen struggles from C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. Carolina needed depth at the position and felt like it would benefit them to bring in a guy that already had a previous relationship with the staff and knew the basics of the defense.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

A Look at Ravens 2023 Free Agents & Chances to Return

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have numerous players eligible for free agency, including quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. Here's a breakdown of those potential free agents. Exclusive Right Free Agents. Players with less than three years of service time in the league. Once tendered, these players are...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Steelers OC Decision on Hold as Mike Tomlin Tends Personal Matter

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are putting their offensive coordinator decision on the back burner as head coach Mike Tomlin tends to a personal matter, according to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly. "Decisions about the staff have been put on hold, according to two members of the organization who were not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Will the Browns use the Franchise Tag This Offseason?

Since coming back to Cleveland, the Browns have used the franchise tag just two times. One came in 2011 with kicker Phil Dawson, then last season David Njoku was tagged, though it was just a placeholder. So, the question is, will the Browns use the franchise tag for just the third time?
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Important Takeaways from Jim Schwartz Introductory Press Conference

Jim Schwartz likely set the record for the length of a press conference for an assistant coach in Cleveland Browns history, discussing a range of topics including buying a pre-owned couch, a turkey sandwich and his thyroid all before getting into the team he's about to coach. Along with three...
CLEVELAND, OH

