Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Wichita Eagle
How C.J. Stroud Decision Affects Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. C.J. Stroud did the Bears no favors. The Ohio State quarterback on Monday announced his decision to enterthe NFL draftrather than return to school. He'll likely be the one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft. Ranked second among quarterbacks by...
Wichita Eagle
Kenny Pickett Knows Steelers OC Decision
PITTSBURGH -- It sure seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers have already made their call about the offensive coordinator. This is what we know so far. The Steelers are putting their offseason checklist on hold as head coach Mike Tomlin tends to a personal matter. As of now, no word has been said on whether or not Matt Canada will return, which only leaves speculation - no definitive answers.
Wichita Eagle
Despite Jaguars’ record at time, Chiefs knew they were facing capable team in Week 10
The Chiefs weren’t thinking possible playoff opponent when they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10 of the regular season. But despite the outcome that day, a 27-17 Chiefs victory that dropped the Jaguars to 3-7, Kansas City’s coaches knew they had tangled with an opponent that had the pieces to make a run.
Wichita Eagle
Vikings Sign Curtis Weaver to Futures Contract, Lose Kyle Hinton and Myles Dorn
The Vikings have signed a handful of players to futures contracts, including former Dolphins fifth-round pick Curtis Weaver, who was a highly productive edge rusher in college. They also signed six of their own practice squad players to futures contracts: WR Trishton Jackson, WR Blake Proehl, CB Tay Gowan, TE...
Wichita Eagle
It May Take Some Convincing but Josh Norman Hasn’t Ruled Out Playing in 2023
Last year, Cam Newton made his return to the Carolina Panthers. This year, it was Josh Norman who made his way back to the organization. The team made the move to help replenish a cornerback room that had lost starting cornerback Jaycee Horn to a broken wrist and had seen struggles from C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. Carolina needed depth at the position and felt like it would benefit them to bring in a guy that already had a previous relationship with the staff and knew the basics of the defense.
Wichita Eagle
A Look at Ravens 2023 Free Agents & Chances to Return
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have numerous players eligible for free agency, including quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. Here's a breakdown of those potential free agents. Exclusive Right Free Agents. Players with less than three years of service time in the league. Once tendered, these players are...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers OC Decision on Hold as Mike Tomlin Tends Personal Matter
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are putting their offensive coordinator decision on the back burner as head coach Mike Tomlin tends to a personal matter, according to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly. "Decisions about the staff have been put on hold, according to two members of the organization who were not...
Wichita Eagle
Will the Browns use the Franchise Tag This Offseason?
Since coming back to Cleveland, the Browns have used the franchise tag just two times. One came in 2011 with kicker Phil Dawson, then last season David Njoku was tagged, though it was just a placeholder. So, the question is, will the Browns use the franchise tag for just the third time?
Wichita Eagle
Important Takeaways from Jim Schwartz Introductory Press Conference
Jim Schwartz likely set the record for the length of a press conference for an assistant coach in Cleveland Browns history, discussing a range of topics including buying a pre-owned couch, a turkey sandwich and his thyroid all before getting into the team he's about to coach. Along with three...
Comments / 0