Last year, Cam Newton made his return to the Carolina Panthers. This year, it was Josh Norman who made his way back to the organization. The team made the move to help replenish a cornerback room that had lost starting cornerback Jaycee Horn to a broken wrist and had seen struggles from C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. Carolina needed depth at the position and felt like it would benefit them to bring in a guy that already had a previous relationship with the staff and knew the basics of the defense.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO