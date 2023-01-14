“Aint nobody playing defense, no mother f*cker is getting 70 on me” - Patrick Beverley slams the defense in the current NBA

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley believes no one in the NBA is playing defense

There have been some colossal scoring performances in the NBA this season, and Patrick Beverley believes it's because no one is playing defense.

Defense is his calling card

The Los Angeles Lakers point guard knows better than most regarding effort on the defensive end, as the 34-year-old has earned his keep on that end of the floor throughout his career.

Undersized in the backcourt, Beverley has had to play harder and grittier than the majority of pros defensively, and it has paid dividends - keeping him in the league for over a decade.

Recently on his podcast , the fiery competitor slammed the lack of defense this season that has led to some monster scoring performances.

"Ain't nobody playing defense. Nobody is playing no D. That's the only thing it is. It aint no challenge, no mother f*cker is getting 70 on me. And they're still going to be in the game or I'm still going to be in the game. 70 is tough But man, aint nobody playing no D. How can you let a person get 70? I'm trapping him when he's got 40, he's getting trapped everywhere," he said.

It's hard to argue with Beverley's assessment of the current NBA, considering every night, it seems another scoring record gets broken.

Scoring is at a premium

On the other side of the coin, the one thing "Pat Bev" did not acknowledge is the level of talent in the league today being unmatched in league history.

In reference to Cleveland Cavaliers Donovan Mitchell's 71-point outburst, it's debatable if Mitchell is even a top-10 player league-wide; however, has now scored the most points in a single game since Kobe Bryant's 81 in 2006.

This speaks to the unfathomable talent spread across the association and the overall scoring prowess we witness on a nightly basis.

Be that as it may, Beverley is cut from a different cloth than most players in today's game. His roots are old school, and he possesses a defensive-oriented mentality that is rare in the modern NBA.

Even in his 11th season in the league, he still prides himself on his ability to contain his opponents and be an irritant on the floor.

It's safe to say he's succeeded thus far, making the playoffs in every year of his career and still holding value in a league that has transitioned to prioritize scoring.

All in all, the performances around the league have been undeniably entertaining, but it's likely the defense will dial up as the postseason inches closer and teams start to lock in.