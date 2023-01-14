ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

SFGate

Flooding Causes Closure On Deer Valley Road

Deer Valley Road is closed between Balfour Road and March Creek Road in Contra Costa County due to flooding. Only local traffic is being allowed in the area. Contra Costa County Public Works asked the public to avoid the area in a Tweet at 6:06 a.m.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Person struck and killed by Caltrain in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A Caltrain struck and killed someone in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the transit agency said. Southbound train No. 512 hit the person between Tunnels 2 and 3 in the southeast part of the city shortly before 1:25 p.m., Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Sycamore Road Closed Due To Flooding

Flooding caused Sycamore Road at Sycamore Creek Way in Pleasanton to close Monday morning. Pleasanton Police said in an advisory at 3:55 a.m. that traffic will be delayed in the area and asked drivers to take alternate routes.
PLEASANTON, CA
SFGate

San Tomas Expressway To Close Monday Morning For Wire Repair

Campbell police said Sunday night that San Tomas Expressway will be closed between Budd and Winchester, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday. PG&E will temporarily shut down the expressway to repair electrical lines. On-ramps will be closed and detours will be put in place.
SFGate

Junipero Serra Boulevard Closed In Colma

Southbound Junipero Serra Boulevard was closed between Serramonte Boulevard and Hickney Boulevard on Monday morning due to a downed tree. Officers from the South San Francisco and Colma Police Departments responded to the incident in Colma at 7:08 a.m., according to an alert from the San Mateo County Sheriff'a Office.
COLMA, CA
SFGate

San Francisco police officers shot at during catalytic converter theft

San Francisco police officers were shot at while confronting three suspected catalytic converter thieves near the Richmond District, the department confirmed. Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched near California Street and 9th Avenue after receiving reports of a catalytic converter theft in progress. After getting word that three unidentified men got into their car and fled the scene, officers caught up to them about a mile away near McAllister Street and Arguello Boulevard, a San Francisco police spokesperson said in a statement to SFGATE. The three men then got out of the vehicle and ran away on foot, according to the statement.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

