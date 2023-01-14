Read full article on original website
Related
7-foot tides return to SF Bay Area, flooding expected on bay front and coast
The king tides are expected to start Thursday and continue through Monday.
One more storm set to bring rain to SF Bay Area on Wednesday
The system is expected to be weak and bring minimal rainfall on Wednesday evening.
Hog Island Oyster Co. says nonstop Bay Area rain 'hits us in the bottom line'
"You're not going to see any local oysters on any menus anywhere," a Hog Island co-founder said.
Second mudslide in 2 days impacts California commuter train
The ACE commuter train was not operating on Wednesday due to a mudslide.
Hawaii flights are still ridiculously cheap from San Francisco
You can get to the islands for under $120.
World War II structure falls 200 feet from cliff onto San Francisco beach
A World War II structure fell from a cliffside onto Fort Funston Beach in San Francisco amid a landslide.
SFGate
Flooding Causes Closure On Deer Valley Road
Deer Valley Road is closed between Balfour Road and March Creek Road in Contra Costa County due to flooding. Only local traffic is being allowed in the area. Contra Costa County Public Works asked the public to avoid the area in a Tweet at 6:06 a.m. Copyright © 2023 Bay...
SFGate
Person struck and killed by Caltrain in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A Caltrain struck and killed someone in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the transit agency said. Southbound train No. 512 hit the person between Tunnels 2 and 3 in the southeast part of the city shortly before 1:25 p.m., Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said.
Zipline connects cut-off Bay Area community after bridge washes out
A zipline has become a lifeline for a Corralitos community after their access bridge was washed away in storm waters this winter.
SFGate
Sycamore Road Closed Due To Flooding
Flooding caused Sycamore Road at Sycamore Creek Way in Pleasanton to close Monday morning. Pleasanton Police said in an advisory at 3:55 a.m. that traffic will be delayed in the area and asked drivers to take alternate routes. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast...
SFGate
Mudslide Danger In Berkeley Hills Prompts Evacuations, Warnings Monday Morning
BERKELEY (BCN) About 10 homes have been evacuated due to a mudslide in the Berkeley Hills on Monday morning and residents of nearby neighborhoods have been warned to prepare to leave quickly if needed, fire officials said. The Spiral, a short road off Wildcat Canyon Road, and Middlefield Road north...
70 cats and dogs, mostly Pomeranians, rescued from Bay Area house fire
California firefighters rescued 70 cats and dogs from a house that caught fire Tuesday morning, officials said.
SFGate
San Tomas Expressway To Close Monday Morning For Wire Repair
Campbell police said Sunday night that San Tomas Expressway will be closed between Budd and Winchester, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday. PG&E will temporarily shut down the expressway to repair electrical lines. On-ramps will be closed and detours will be put in place. Copyright © 2023 Bay City...
How a Bay Area herbalism school grew a legacy out of a Grateful Dead show
Marked only by a small sign on state Route 116, a gravel driveway leads to a hidden 80-acre sanctuary.
Major highway in East Bay closed due to mudslide
A portion of southbound Highway 13 was closed in Alameda County on Monday morning due to downed trees, officials said.
Woman found dead next to fallen tree branch in SF's Golden Gate Park
A woman was declared dead on Saturday evening after she was found lying next to a fallen tree branch in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, officials said.
SFGate
Junipero Serra Boulevard Closed In Colma
Southbound Junipero Serra Boulevard was closed between Serramonte Boulevard and Hickney Boulevard on Monday morning due to a downed tree. Officers from the South San Francisco and Colma Police Departments responded to the incident in Colma at 7:08 a.m., according to an alert from the San Mateo County Sheriff'a Office.
SFGate
San Francisco police officers shot at during catalytic converter theft
San Francisco police officers were shot at while confronting three suspected catalytic converter thieves near the Richmond District, the department confirmed. Around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched near California Street and 9th Avenue after receiving reports of a catalytic converter theft in progress. After getting word that three unidentified men got into their car and fled the scene, officers caught up to them about a mile away near McAllister Street and Arguello Boulevard, a San Francisco police spokesperson said in a statement to SFGATE. The three men then got out of the vehicle and ran away on foot, according to the statement.
Comments / 0