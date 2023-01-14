ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

DC News Now

Virginia H.S. basketball highlights (1/17/23)

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Highlights from Tuesday’s action of high school basketball in Virginia. No. 18 Georgetown Prep at St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Boys) After trailing by seven at the half, the Saints went on a 27-7 run in the third quarter, getting a much needed win over Georgetown Prep 60-51. No. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate

Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to venerate Robert E. Lee anymore officially. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. Lee-Jackson Day is no longer one of Virginia’s official state holidays.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Del. March wants to abolish the Board of Education. That would help Republicans now, but Democrats later.

Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, wants to abolish the Virginia Board of Education. Her bill, HJR 474, would transfer the board’s responsibilities to the superintendent of public instruction, who is appointed by the governor. This would give the governor unfettered authority over state education policy because right now every incoming governor deals with a board of education appointed by his predecessor. With staggered terms, it may be well into a governor’s term, perhaps even toward the end, before a governor can fill the board with his (or someday her) own people.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

By nixing a Ford plant that was looking at Pittsylvania County, Youngkin is making a calculated bet

The casino in Danville isn’t open yet but Gov. Glenn Youngkin has already laid down the first bet, at least in a figurative way. The Virginia Mercury reported last week that Youngkin had nixed the state’s pursuit of a Ford battery manufacturing plant over concerns that the technology involved would be owned by the China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., the world’s largest maker of electric vehicle batteries – and also a company that the administration calls “a front for the Chinese Communist Party.”
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Democrats blast Youngkin over nixed Ford plant bid; more . . .

Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Cody Rush, son of former Del. Nick Rush, runs for Montgomery County clerk. — The Roanoke Times. Danville area Democrats criticize Gov. Youngkin for scuttling Ford plant that might have gone to Pittsylvania County....
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is tentatively backing a top Republican lawmaker’s proposal to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia and use some of the money they generate to crack down on illegal gambling, according to multiple Capitol Square sources. That stance could potentially mean another reprieve for the slots-like games the state has spent years […] The post Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence?

Five years ago, before the pandemic-driven demand for more space and the en masse entrance of millenials to the housing market, the median home sales price in the commonwealth sat at $290,000. Last year that figure hit $390,000 — a $100,000 jump over a period during which Virginians’ median household income actually shrank by $2,975, […] The post Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
globalconstructionreview.com

Skanska wins US contracts in Arizona and Virginia worth $201m

Swedish contractor Skanska has won two contracts worth a total of $201m, one to build a $103m academic building for Virginia State University, the other for a $98m data centre in Arizona. In Virginia, Skanska will build a 52,000 sq m academic commons building in the city of Petersburg. The...
ARIZONA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Fight over gun rights continues

RICHMOND – When gun rights enthusiasts Theresa Davis and Phil Minnich made the three-hour road trip from Martinsville to Richmond’s Capitol Square on Monday, they had one message they wanted lawmakers to hear. “Virginia needs to be a constitutional carry state,” Davis said, referring to legislation that wouldn’t...
VIRGINIA STATE
rewind1051.com

Mega Millions benefitted Virginia

Although the jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket last week was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth still benefitted from all the excitement. During the 26 drawings from October until last Friday night’s drawing, sales of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia generated an estimated 29- million dollars in profit, according to the Virginia Lottery. By state law, all of that money goes back into K-12 public education.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Virginia's 'equity' rot in schools is finally being addressed

The rot of “equity” runs deep in northern Virginia, and it has done so entirely unchecked until now. Four more high schools in Fairfax admitted to withholding notifications from students that they won National Merit awards, bringing the total up to seven. That makes up 25% of high schools in the county. In neighboring Loudoun County, 14 out of 17 high schools also delayed notifying students of their awards.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX8 News

New Virginia Fishing, Boating Regulations for 2023

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There are a variety of new fishing and boating regulations in effect in Virginia in 2023. You can find a complete list here. One of the biggest changes is that the collection of minnows and chubs for sale is no longer permitted. Minnows and chubs are among the most popular live […]
VIRGINIA STATE

