FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
In Jan. 6th Case, Federal Judge Blames Trump for Insurrection.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
The richest person in McLean is giving millions awayAsh JurbergMclean, VA
Mayors Get Together to Share Ideas on a Common Problem - MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Virginia Basketball Extends First 2026 Offer to Richmond Big Man
Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers have made their first scholarship offer in the recruiting class of 2026
wmucsports.net
Terps’ road struggles continue as foul trouble for Julian Reese becomes a consistent issue
The Maryland men’s basketball (11-7, B1G 2-4) offense showed up and showed up early in the game. Forward Julian Reese scored the first six points for Maryland, but Iowa (12-5, B1G 4-3) went on an 8-0 run and held the lead the rest of the way to secure their fourth straight win, an 81-67 victory.
Virginia H.S. basketball highlights (1/17/23)
NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Highlights from Tuesday’s action of high school basketball in Virginia. No. 18 Georgetown Prep at St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (Boys) After trailing by seven at the half, the Saints went on a 27-7 run in the third quarter, getting a much needed win over Georgetown Prep 60-51. No. […]
Virginia hunter wins $100,000 lottery prize
A Midlothian man was in the woods hunting when he discovered he had won a $100,000 prize in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, according to Virginia Lottery officials.
Augusta Free Press
Sweet expansion possible at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia with $450,000 rail grant
Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft is the recipient of a $450,000 grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)’s Rail Industrial Access Program. The grant will support construction of a new 4,750-foot rail spur, which will grow capacity for 145 new annual carloads and create 111...
royalexaminer.com
A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate
Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to venerate Robert E. Lee anymore officially. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. Lee-Jackson Day is no longer one of Virginia’s official state holidays.
cardinalnews.org
Del. March wants to abolish the Board of Education. That would help Republicans now, but Democrats later.
Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, wants to abolish the Virginia Board of Education. Her bill, HJR 474, would transfer the board’s responsibilities to the superintendent of public instruction, who is appointed by the governor. This would give the governor unfettered authority over state education policy because right now every incoming governor deals with a board of education appointed by his predecessor. With staggered terms, it may be well into a governor’s term, perhaps even toward the end, before a governor can fill the board with his (or someday her) own people.
Virginia Sports Hall of Famer, South Norfolk native Ed Beard dies
The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame announced his death on Monday.
cardinalnews.org
By nixing a Ford plant that was looking at Pittsylvania County, Youngkin is making a calculated bet
The casino in Danville isn’t open yet but Gov. Glenn Youngkin has already laid down the first bet, at least in a figurative way. The Virginia Mercury reported last week that Youngkin had nixed the state’s pursuit of a Ford battery manufacturing plant over concerns that the technology involved would be owned by the China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., the world’s largest maker of electric vehicle batteries – and also a company that the administration calls “a front for the Chinese Communist Party.”
cardinalnews.org
Democrats blast Youngkin over nixed Ford plant bid; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Cody Rush, son of former Del. Nick Rush, runs for Montgomery County clerk. — The Roanoke Times. Danville area Democrats criticize Gov. Youngkin for scuttling Ford plant that might have gone to Pittsylvania County....
Maryland Gov.-elect Moore proposes ‘gap year’ for high school graduates
FREDERICK, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Maryland’s governor-elect Wes Moore proposed graduating high school seniors take a so-called “gap year” to work in their communities on a broad range of projects. They would be paid $15,000 and be eligible for a $6,000 college scholarship after helping with a variety […]
Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is tentatively backing a top Republican lawmaker’s proposal to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia and use some of the money they generate to crack down on illegal gambling, according to multiple Capitol Square sources. That stance could potentially mean another reprieve for the slots-like games the state has spent years […] The post Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence?
Five years ago, before the pandemic-driven demand for more space and the en masse entrance of millenials to the housing market, the median home sales price in the commonwealth sat at $290,000. Last year that figure hit $390,000 — a $100,000 jump over a period during which Virginians’ median household income actually shrank by $2,975, […] The post Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
globalconstructionreview.com
Skanska wins US contracts in Arizona and Virginia worth $201m
Swedish contractor Skanska has won two contracts worth a total of $201m, one to build a $103m academic building for Virginia State University, the other for a $98m data centre in Arizona. In Virginia, Skanska will build a 52,000 sq m academic commons building in the city of Petersburg. The...
Eviction reduction program awards $3M to Virginia projects
Nearly $3 million in state funds is going towards seven projects that aim to reduce evictions in Virginia, including one in Richmond.
cardinalnews.org
Fight over gun rights continues
RICHMOND – When gun rights enthusiasts Theresa Davis and Phil Minnich made the three-hour road trip from Martinsville to Richmond’s Capitol Square on Monday, they had one message they wanted lawmakers to hear. “Virginia needs to be a constitutional carry state,” Davis said, referring to legislation that wouldn’t...
rewind1051.com
Mega Millions benefitted Virginia
Although the jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket last week was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth still benefitted from all the excitement. During the 26 drawings from October until last Friday night’s drawing, sales of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia generated an estimated 29- million dollars in profit, according to the Virginia Lottery. By state law, all of that money goes back into K-12 public education.
Washington Examiner
Virginia's 'equity' rot in schools is finally being addressed
The rot of “equity” runs deep in northern Virginia, and it has done so entirely unchecked until now. Four more high schools in Fairfax admitted to withholding notifications from students that they won National Merit awards, bringing the total up to seven. That makes up 25% of high schools in the county. In neighboring Loudoun County, 14 out of 17 high schools also delayed notifying students of their awards.
New Virginia Fishing, Boating Regulations for 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There are a variety of new fishing and boating regulations in effect in Virginia in 2023. You can find a complete list here. One of the biggest changes is that the collection of minnows and chubs for sale is no longer permitted. Minnows and chubs are among the most popular live […]
Virginia Senate panel rejects Youngkin-backed effort to repeal adoption of California’s clean car standards
Virginia Senate Democrats voted down a Republican effort backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to repeal the adoption of California vehicle emissions standards that will ban new gas vehicles from being sold by 2035.
