Jesse Marsch has insisted in recent weeks that Leeds are very close to clicking and they almost proved him right against Brentford but were unable to come up with a winner. Anyone who watched the first 45 minutes could have been forgiven for not returning for the second half but that was the time when Leeds showed what they capable of through quick passing, relentless pressing and the creation of chances. However, it means very little when they fail to do the most important thing in football: score goals.

17 MINUTES AGO