WSOC Charlotte

2-time champion Azarenka beats Zhu Lin at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka made it back to the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park for the first time since 2016 by beating Zhu Lin 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a match that began late Sunday night and ended at nearly 2:20 a.m. on Monday.
The Guardian

Max Wöber helps shut Brentford out on his first start but Leeds can’t find winner

Jesse Marsch has insisted in recent weeks that Leeds are very close to clicking and they almost proved him right against Brentford but were unable to come up with a winner. Anyone who watched the first 45 minutes could have been forgiven for not returning for the second half but that was the time when Leeds showed what they capable of through quick passing, relentless pressing and the creation of chances. However, it means very little when they fail to do the most important thing in football: score goals.

