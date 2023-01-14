Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
New safety measures coming to Sullivan Arena, Fairview neighborhood
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Anchorage Assembly’s Committee on Housing and Homelessness met Thursday to discuss how to continue assistance for those experiencing homelessness, an. One topic of discussion was the demobilization of the emergency shelter plan, because the Sullivan will not be staying open indefinitely. The Bronson administration maintains...
alaskasnewssource.com
LGBTQ+ students ecstatic as UAA opens first Pride Center on campus
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tuesday was a momentous day for LGBTQ+ members of the University of Alaska community, as it was the official ribbon cutting for the new pride center on the university’s Anchorage campus. “This is UAA’s first pride center, and the first collegiate pride center in Alaska,...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage businessman donates $5k to buy new iPads
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sylvester Joubert watches the news every day, so when he saw a report that a thief had broken into Williwaw Elementary and stolen more than a dozen iPads, he knew he had to act. “School is here for the kids to learn, and when someone is...
alaskasnewssource.com
An Anchorage man donates $5000 to replace iPads stolen from an elementary school
Commercial fishers are standing their ground and keeping their boats tied to the dock, after Kodiak canneries offered them a $2.50 per pound of crab this season. Almost six dollars less then they were being paid last year. While it’s yet unknown when the avalanche itself came down, Hopp said...
alaskasnewssource.com
Waves of wet winter weather hit Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter weather on the wet side will impact Alaska’s southern coasts from the Aleutian Islands to Southcentral and Southeast Alaska. Anchorage sees a chance of snow as a result of the moisture moving into the city late Wednesday afternoon to evening. Another round of snow is possible for Friday night to Saturday morning.
alaskasnewssource.com
Downtown Hope Center welcomes volunteers on MLK Jr. Day of service
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Downtown Hope Center opened its kitchen to volunteers on Monday. For some, preparing food and handing it to homeless Anchorage residents was a first-time experience to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but for others like Nancy DePalma, it’s an important three-times-a-week ritual. DePalma has been volunteering at the center for nearly a full year.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Railroad commemorates 100th anniversary with print signing event
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Railroad’s long-running print signing event this year put two Interior Alaska artists’ work in the spotlight. Noah Nolywaika, of Nenana, and William “Art” Chase, of North Pole, were selected to commemorate the railroad’s 100-year anniversary with original pieces. Both were in attendance Saturday with their works for the signing event at the Anchorage Historic Depot, an annual tradition dating back to 1979.
alaskasnewssource.com
Seward Fire Department chief encourages volunteers to join
Rare attack: 2 dead in polar bear mauling in Alaska village
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — A polar bear chased several residents around a tiny, isolated Alaska Native whaling village, killing two people in an extremely rare attack before another community member shot and killed the bear, authorities said. The fatal mauling of a woman and a boy happened...
alaskasnewssource.com
Major issues for members of the 33rd legislature to figure out include education and the PFD
alaskasnewssource.com
Grady Ward, one of Alaska’s first Black pioneers to settle in the territory
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Grady Ward arrived in Alaska more than 70 years ago and was one of the first African-American pioneers to settle in the then-territory of Alaska. He had a passion for community and worked in construction for 52 years, helping build and develop many structures you see around Anchorage today. His son Ray Ward said his dad came to Alaska in 1949 with only a sixth-grade education but got a job working as a welder for the Alaska Railroad. However, his arrival didn’t come without struggle.
railfan.com
Crew Unhurt After Avalanche Derails Alaska Railroad Train
GIRDWOOD, Alaska — Two railroaders escaped injury after their freight train slammed into an avalanche that had fallen across the Alaska Railroad main line south of Anchorage on Tuesday. According to Girdwood Fire and Rescue, the derailment was reported at 2 a.m. on Tuesday. When first responders arrived on...
alaskasnewssource.com
ASD moves forward with snow day make-up plan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District will add 30 minutes to the end of each school day to make-up for five snow days during December’s record snow. ASD Communications Director MJ Thim said the longer days will begin on Jan. 30 and run through March 9. The decision means bus pick-up times, sports and other after-school activities will be pushed back by half an hour.
Alaska rocked by ‘4.7 magnitude’ earthquake as residents woken up to homes shaking in Anchorage today
A POWERFUL earthquake rocked Alaska this morning as residents claim they woke to find their homes shaking. The reported 4.7 magnitude tremor shook Anchorage on Monday morning, rattling the state's largest city. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.The-sun.com is your go-to...
Alaska LGBTQ advocacy group pushes Alaska children toward financial aid for puberty-blocking hormonesAl
Psst. The first one’s free, kid. Identity Inc, an Anchorage-based advocacy group for those with alternative gender and sexual preferences, is encouraging children to get in touch with the organization if the children want help getting puberty blocking chemical treatments. In a social media post, Identity Inc. tells kids they will be put in contact with the Rainbow Youth Project USA, which helps children get the chemical treatments that are the first step in transgenderism. Once children block their progress through puberty by using hormones, they can then later get surgically castrated, have their breasts removed, and get other surgeries to change their appearance so they look more like the opposite gender.
alaskasnewssource.com
Martin Luther King Foundation of Alaska hosts celebration in remembrance of MLK Day
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Martin Luther King Foundation hosted an event Sunday at the Dena’ina Center with the MLK Beloved Community Choir and Gospel Music Association award winner Maranda Curtis performing. The focus of the event was on Dr. King’s legacy and his importance as a public figure....
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su Martin Luther King Jr. foundation hosts celebration
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Speakers, artists, and dancers of Alaska gathered at the Glenn Massay Theater on Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “I want you to celebrate Dr. King, but I also want you to take into your heart that heartbeat that we talked about — that universal one, us all together, that making this a better world,” former president of the Alaska Chapter of the NAACP Dr. Cal Williams said. “Let’s join hands together, let’s join hearts together, let’s be together in that motion of freedom and full expression.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Fatal Polar Bear Attack
alaskasnewssource.com
Tilton elected speaker on 2nd day of 33rd legislative session
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly plans special meetings on Demboski allegations against Mayor Bronson
