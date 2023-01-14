Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
Sleep tight and don't let the bedbugs bite in these North Dakota cities.
Study finds that eating just one freshwater fish equals drinking contaminated water for a month
A new study finds that eating just one freshwater fish is equal to consuming a month’s worth of contaminated water. The prevalence of so-called “forever chemicals” is so pervasive, and many at risk of dangerous health consequences say health experts.
voiceofalexandria.com
Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.
Hydrologist Paul Wotzka looks out at Beaver Creek in Wabasha County, Minnesota. Photo by Nicole Neri for Investigate Midwest. WEAVER, Wabasha County — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The...
CentraCare, U of M share plans to attract more doctors to rural communities
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — When it comes to health care in rural communities, in some cases, people are having to wait months just to get in for things like physicals, while some have to travel miles to see a specialist. The American Medical Association says the country could be...
wdayradionow.com
New Medical School planned for University of Minnesota St. Cloud Campus
(St. Cloud, MN) -- The University of Minnesota and CentraCare are partnering to open a medical school on the St. Cloud campus. The school would focus mainly on rural health care. It would be the state's first new medical school in 50 years. The U's Board of Regents must approve...
St. Cloud Nonprofit Opening 2nd Location in former Ace Building
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A nonprofit organization that is based in St. Cloud is opening a second location. Lenora Hunt is the founder of "Too Much Talent". She says their main goal is to give people a pathway out of poverty. She started the nonprofit in 2015 and brought it to St. Cloud in 2019. For the past three years, the organization has been at 1410 West St. Germain Street.
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota districts phasing out Online School options
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota districts are phasing out options for online school attendance. Virtual education at the pre-K through 12th grade levels has been offered by a number of schools since the COVID-19 lockdowns began. Options for parents who want their children to continue learning online are being severely...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota lawmaker wants to ban job application criminal history question
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota's State Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic is proposing a measure to ban the box on job applications that asks about applicants' criminal background for state employees. The ban is already in place in the private sector in Minnesota. Dziedzic says the law should apply to...
Minnesota Democrats moving ahead with state paid leave program proposal, which they call a "top priority"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota Senate committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would create a new state family and medical leave program, which would guarantee paid time off for the three in four workers in the state who don't already have that benefit.Under the plan, Minnesotans would be eligible for 12 weeks to care for a family member, including a newborn baby, and an additional 12 weeks for medical leave for a serious health condition that would keep the person out of work for more than seven days.It would only be partial wage replacement determined on a pay scale,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Lawmakers considering changes to North Dakota PERS Plan
(Bismarck, ND) -- Lawmakers are considering changes to the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System. A group of legislators is considering switching the system from being pension based to putting assets into 401(k) plans. Supporters of the move say the current plan is underfunded and may go broke in 20...
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Senator Mathews: Democrats look to make Minnesota’s energy future more expensive yet less reliable
As the cost of electricity bills skyrocket, Governor Walz and Democrats look to make our state’s energy future more expensive yet less reliable. Senate Democrats recently introduced a proposal that would require 100% of Minnesota’s electricity to be from carbon-free sources by 2040. This would close off our state to coal and natural gas and mandate the shift to renewable energy sources of wind, solar and battery storage.
Gov. Walz announces $12 billion package meant to make Minnesota the "best state for kids"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday a $12 billion package that he says would make the state the "best" in the country for kids.The package contains a series of proposals within the One Minnesota Budget meant to lower the cost of childcare for middle-class families and reduce child poverty in what Walz says is the "largest investment in public education in state history.""As a former teacher, coach, and parent, I have made it my mission to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids to grow up. We have a historic opportunity to take...
hot967.fm
Walz Unveiling Spending Plan To End Child Poverty
Governor Walz is set to unveil his spending plan to end child poverty in Minnesota. The DFL governor is releasing his two-year overall budget in stages, starting today at an event at a school where he will discuss his priorities for children, families, and education. Walz is proposing the state’s largest ever investment in public education, including funds for free school meals, mental health services, special education, and teacher recruitment and training. The governor has set a goal to make Minnesota the best state to raise kids.
Last Chance For Minnesota Residents To Get Free COVID-19 Tests From The State
There's still time, but it's running out. Minnesota residents have one last chance to obtain free COVID-19 tests for their household from the state's Department of Health before that opportunity is over. The program offering free COVID-19 test kits started in April 2022. According to details released by the State...
gamblingnews.com
North Dakota Passes HCR 3002 to the Senate
North Dakota is proceeding with its efforts to make commercial sports betting legal. Currently, only tribal companies are allowed to offer sports wagering products in the state. North Dakota Seeks to Legalize Commercial Sports Betting. A few days ago, Fargo representative Greg Stemen submitted House Concurrent Resolution 3002 to the...
State Capitol Hearing: House Bill 1171 will ban the force of abortion on women
The bill will prohibit anyone from forcing or coercing a woman to get an abortion. There is a law similar to this that was passed several years ago.
mprnews.org
Have a home fit for a governor? Walz may be calling
Wanted: Housing for Minnesota’s governor and family in the Twin Cities or nearby. Must be “suitable living quarters” and available for “official ceremonial functions of the state,” as required by state law. Security features expected. Twelve-month lease preferred, with an option for monthly extensions. Must...
Visiting This Cave In Minnesota Is An Out-Of-This-World Experience
Here's how to get to the secret spot.
twincitieslive.com
Minnesota medical cannabis patients concerned about program’s future
There is language in a new bill to legalize recreational marijuana that has some Minnesota medical cannabis patients concerned about the future of the state’s medicinal program. The language requires current and new manufacturers to register for license approval starting Jan. 1, 2024, and ending July 1, 2024. Patrick...
knsiradio.com
Public Input Wanted For New Mississippi River Bridge
(KNSI) – Two open houses are scheduled for the last week of the month to facilitate a community meeting about a new bridge over the Mississippi River. The first is Wednesday, January 25 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the CrestView Shoppes, located at 3031 Roosevelt Road. The other is Monday, January 30, also from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Haven Town Hall at 4230 45th Ave SE.
Comments / 2