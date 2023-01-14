ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

AL.com

People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US

People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

This Alabama city has one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country, according to new report

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report published by Money Geek has named Mobile as having one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country. The report claims that Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama are tied for having the shortest life expectancy rate with Birmingham and Montgomery trailing closely behind. “Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama, […]
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Newcomers Casino on Coast Feb. 10 at O.B. Event Center

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The South Baldwin Newcomers Club will have its largest fundraiser of the year, Casino on the Coast, on Feb. 10 at the Orange Beach Event Center from 6-10 p.m. Proceeds will help provide scholarships for local students and help other Baldwin County...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: Stand-off in Lake Forest has ended

UPDATE: Police said the stand-off in Lake Forest has ended. Daphne PD said they ended the stand-off at 11:00 p.m. after multiple failed attempts to get the suspect out of the house. Police said they do not believe any other individuals were inside the house and that the gun the...
DAPHNE, AL
AL.com

Confused about Alabama’s permitless carry law? One city to host meeting to address questions

Alabama on New Year’s Day became the 25th state to remove a requirement for gun owners to purchase a permit to carry a handgun. But law enforcement officials say the new law is sparking questions that include, among other things, whether guns are restricted from churches and government buildings. And another question: Do gun owners need to purchase an Alabama permit if they travel with their firearm to a nearby state?
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man leads Mobile police on chase, crashes into home and dies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released information about a vehicle chase that ended in the death of a man. Officials said Joseph Pritchett, 34, died after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a home on Stanton Road. Officials said their officers were around the Summerville and Wagner […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Who’s behind the biggest subdivisions in Baldwin County?

Development in Baldwin County, the fastest growing county in Alabama, continues to be the main topic of conversation into the new year. While there are many different facets of development, subdivisions often draw outcry from neighboring residents, who worry about how the increase in density will affect their infrastructure and lifestyle.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Two arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two Pensacola residents are being held in jail in Baldwin County on drug charges. Stephen Allen Clark, 56, and Aubrey Jones, 25, are charged with drug trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. They are being held without bond on the drug trafficking charge and in lieu of $5,000 bond for each of the other two charges.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

One person dead after gunshot to the leg in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A person in Foley has died after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg during on Sunday, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the 1600 block of South Oak Street on Sunday for a report of gunshots. Officers said upon arrival, they located Walter...
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 assaulted after 2 suspects force their way into motel room, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were injured Sunday after two suspects forced their way into a room at a motel on the Beltline in Mobile, police said. Officers responded to Econo Lodge at 400 W. Interstate 65 Service Road S., around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a burglary complaint. According to police, the two known male subjects had forced their way into a room, assaulted both victims, demanded money, and stole personal property.
