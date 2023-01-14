Read full article on original website
Alabama A&M basketball splits matchups against Alabama State in Bridge Builder Classic
The Alabama A&M basketball teams traveled down to Mobile to take on in-state rival Alabama State in the Bridge Builders Classic.
Auburn lands in-state PWO running back Christian Burnette
The Auburn Tigers are rounding out their loaded running back room with an in-state back.
People in 3 Alabama metro areas die younger than almost anywhere in US
People in three Alabama metro areas have shorter life expectancies than almost anywhere in the U.S., according to a recent analysis. Moneygeek used data from County Health Rankings to examine average life expectancy in 119 major metropolitan areas with 250,000 or more residents. Overall, life expectancy at birth in the U.S. has experienced a significant decline in recent years, dropping from 77 to 76.1 from 2020 to 2021, the lowest level since 1996.
This Alabama city has one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country, according to new report
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A report published by Money Geek has named Mobile as having one of the shortest life expectancy rates in the country. The report claims that Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama are tied for having the shortest life expectancy rate with Birmingham and Montgomery trailing closely behind. “Jackson, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama, […]
Newcomers Casino on Coast Feb. 10 at O.B. Event Center
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The South Baldwin Newcomers Club will have its largest fundraiser of the year, Casino on the Coast, on Feb. 10 at the Orange Beach Event Center from 6-10 p.m. Proceeds will help provide scholarships for local students and help other Baldwin County...
UPDATE: Stand-off in Lake Forest has ended
UPDATE: Police said the stand-off in Lake Forest has ended. Daphne PD said they ended the stand-off at 11:00 p.m. after multiple failed attempts to get the suspect out of the house. Police said they do not believe any other individuals were inside the house and that the gun the...
Confused about Alabama’s permitless carry law? One city to host meeting to address questions
Alabama on New Year’s Day became the 25th state to remove a requirement for gun owners to purchase a permit to carry a handgun. But law enforcement officials say the new law is sparking questions that include, among other things, whether guns are restricted from churches and government buildings. And another question: Do gun owners need to purchase an Alabama permit if they travel with their firearm to a nearby state?
Mobile County warden-turned-artist ends run in ‘most thankless job’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Trey Oliver never intended on a vocation in corrections but ended up spending the last 13 years of his law enforcement career as Mobile County’s top jailer. It’s a job with few inherent rewards. Jailers hardly ever get any attention unless something goes wrong –...
Man leads Mobile police on chase, crashes into home and dies
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released information about a vehicle chase that ended in the death of a man. Officials said Joseph Pritchett, 34, died after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a home on Stanton Road. Officials said their officers were around the Summerville and Wagner […]
Who’s behind the biggest subdivisions in Baldwin County?
Development in Baldwin County, the fastest growing county in Alabama, continues to be the main topic of conversation into the new year. While there are many different facets of development, subdivisions often draw outcry from neighboring residents, who worry about how the increase in density will affect their infrastructure and lifestyle.
Jarrod Taylor: Man kills 3 people while attempting to rob Mobile car dealership
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was the day of the annual Christmas party for the employees at Steve Dyas Motors. Workers stayed at the office a few minutes late waiting on a man who was supposed to come to pay for a car. Those workers never made it to the Christmas party that night. This […]
Car crashes into home after Mobile Police pursuit, leaving family displaced
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police pursuits seem to be becoming a common occurrence in the Port City. Last night, NBC 15 news showed you one that ended in tragedy, when police say a fleeing vehicle rammed into a family's home off Stanton Road. The family was asleep, and thankfully...
Two arrested and charged with drug trafficking in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Two Pensacola residents are being held in jail in Baldwin County on drug charges. Stephen Allen Clark, 56, and Aubrey Jones, 25, are charged with drug trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. They are being held without bond on the drug trafficking charge and in lieu of $5,000 bond for each of the other two charges.
One person dead after gunshot to the leg in Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A person in Foley has died after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg during on Sunday, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the 1600 block of South Oak Street on Sunday for a report of gunshots. Officers said upon arrival, they located Walter...
Austal changes course, diversification may have saved hundreds of jobs in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When Austal USA was not selected in April 2020 by the Pentagon to build a frigate for the U.S. Navy, many worried about the future of Mobile’s largest industrial employer. Craig Hooper, Senior Contributor at Forbes called the moment an “existential catastrophe” for the Mobile shipyard. Less than three years later, […]
2 assaulted after 2 suspects force their way into motel room, police say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were injured Sunday after two suspects forced their way into a room at a motel on the Beltline in Mobile, police said. Officers responded to Econo Lodge at 400 W. Interstate 65 Service Road S., around 5:30 a.m. Sunday in reference to a burglary complaint. According to police, the two known male subjects had forced their way into a room, assaulted both victims, demanded money, and stole personal property.
