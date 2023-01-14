ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
Commanders sale reportedly expected to happen soon with new favorite

Christmas could come in the spring for many fans of the Washington Commanders. According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, the sale of the Commanders expects to happen soon, possibly by March. Washington, D.C. native Josh Harris has emerged as the “most likely” candidate to purchase the Commanders. Harris...
WASHINGTON, DC
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18

The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
GEORGIA STATE
Deion Sanders Goes Off on NFL Officiating, Soft Treatment of Quarterbacks with Peyton and Eli Manning

Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders didn’t hold back on his opinion of the officiating in the NFL during his Monday appearance on ESPN‘s “ManningCast.”. Sanders’ scathing comments came during the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card game. Sanders took exception to a roughing the passer call on Buccaneers defensive lineman Akiem Hicks with 7:57 remaining in the first quarter. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed a three-yard pass to receiver Noah Brown before Hicks brought him to the ground.
BOULDER, CO
Five young Commanders who really progressed in the 2022 season

Ron Rivera has recently pushed the idea that the Commanders have "a good nucleus of young players," and while Rivera's words can sometimes come off as hollow, the team does have a handful of up-and-comers that are worth building around. Here's a list of five such contributors who were either...
ALABAMA STATE
