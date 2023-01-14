Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders didn’t hold back on his opinion of the officiating in the NFL during his Monday appearance on ESPN‘s “ManningCast.”. Sanders’ scathing comments came during the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Wild Card game. Sanders took exception to a roughing the passer call on Buccaneers defensive lineman Akiem Hicks with 7:57 remaining in the first quarter. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed a three-yard pass to receiver Noah Brown before Hicks brought him to the ground.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO