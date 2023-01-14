Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Eugene-Springfield Fire sees over 50 motor vehicle crashes in 24 hoursEdy ZooEugene, OR
Bronny James Reportedly Admitted He Likes 1 School
When it comes to his recruitment process, Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James has done a great job of keeping his cards close to the vest. James has been linked to Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon and USC over the past few months. However, a favorite hasn't really emerged. That was until ...
kcfmradio.com
Viking Wrestling; Viking Basketball; College Hoops
Saturday’s Nick Lutz Memorial Tournament turned out some champions for the Siuslaw Vikings. Several took the first place spots in their weight classes. Dayne Muller in the 220 weight class, Mason Buss in the 195, Jacob Mann in the 182, joel Sissel in the 170, Hunter Petterson in the 132. Petterson defeated wrestlers from Philomath, Junction city, Camas Valley and Douglas.
Eleven Warriors
Former Oregon State Quarterback Tristan Gebbia Transferring to Ohio State
Ohio State is adding a transfer quarterback. Former Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia is joining Ohio State via transfer for his final year of collegiate eligibility, according to a report by Rivals’ Austin Ward. A seventh-year senior who started his career at Nebraska as a member of the recruiting...
Oregon sees redshirt freshman defensive lineman transfer
Oregon's football program has a loaded defensive line position group, making it highly likely multiple players at this position group will look to transfer to find more playing time. That day has come. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Keanu Williams is the latest Oregon Duck to enter the NCAA Transfer portal....
focushillsboro.com
Work On The New University Of Oregon Campus In Portland Is Progressing
New University Of Oregon Campus: Oregon is still hard at work getting its new Portland campus ready for students, faculty, and cutting-edge classrooms. UO’s Site Planning & Facilities Management group has spent months evaluating the new northeast Portland property, the former Concordia University campus in Portland that UO bought in June for $60.5 million.
kezi.com
Firefighters rescue woman from rollover crash
MOHAWK, Ore. -- Fire crews from around Mohawk and Springfield responded to extricate a woman trapped in a rolled-over car on January 10. According to the Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District, firefighting crews from the MVRFD, McKenzie Fire and Rescue, and Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a rollover crash near Mohawk on the night of January 10. MVRFD said they found a car rolled over in a ditch, and a single person trapped with minor injuries. Fire officials said they freed the person from the car and they were taken by a medic unit on scene.
