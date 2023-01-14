MOHAWK, Ore. -- Fire crews from around Mohawk and Springfield responded to extricate a woman trapped in a rolled-over car on January 10. According to the Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District, firefighting crews from the MVRFD, McKenzie Fire and Rescue, and Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a rollover crash near Mohawk on the night of January 10. MVRFD said they found a car rolled over in a ditch, and a single person trapped with minor injuries. Fire officials said they freed the person from the car and they were taken by a medic unit on scene.

