Loudonville, NY

WNYT

Athlete of the Week: Jay Chaplin – Watervliet

Our NewsChannel 13 Athlete of the Week is the co-captain of the Watervliet boys basketball team. Jay Chaplin is hoping to help lead the Cannoneers back to the Patroon Conference championship game with the help of his teammates. Ashley Miller has his story.
WATERVLIET, NY
WNYT

Troy board game cafe announces expansion

A popular spot in Troy is expanding. Bard & Baker Board Game Café, located in the News Apartments building, will take over the space next door, reports the Albany Business Review. That space was previously occupied by Pause Gallery. The article says food sales in Troy have tripled, so...
TROY, NY
WNYT

UAlbany student sues top officials at university

A student from the University of Albany is suing one of the university’s top administrators and chief of University Police. This story was first reported by the Times Union. We’ve obtained a copy of the lawsuit. It says graduate student Amie Zimmerman accuses the Vice President for Finance and Administration Todd Foreman and UAlbany’s Chief of Police Paul Burlingame for violating her first amendment right through the use of violent force. Zimmerman claims this happened on Oct. 15 during a protest her organization, GSEU, led against unlawful wage practices at UAlbany. Zimmerman said she was chanting “End Wage Theft.”
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Winning Take 5 ticket worth nearly $36,000 sold in Albany

A winning ticket in Tuesday evening’s Take 5 drawing was sold in Albany. The ticket is worth $35,841.50. This comes just one day after another a ticket bought in Mechanicville also won some cash. The Albany ticket was bought at Plaza 23 truck stop on Church Street. The winning...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Community gathering honors Dr. King in Glens Falls

The city of Glens Falls celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. The day started at city hall, where people gathered to hear opening remarks by Mayor Bill Collins and other officials. Then everyone took part in a commemorative march to Christ Church for...
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

New Clifton Park pizzeria hopes to open by Feb. 1

A new pizza place will soon be open in Clifton Park. The shop will be located at 1218 Route 146. It’s being run by the former owners of The Halfmoon Sandwich and Salad Shoppe – which closed last year after 15 years in business. The menu includes a...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Hudson woman grateful for income inheritance inspired by MLK’s dream

Tammy Bell loves talking about her grandchildren. She’d love it even more if their mom were around to see them, but her daughter, Patrice, passed away last summer. Before she passed, she left her mom an inheritance. The money came from generous donors who wanted to help low-income people live a better life. They helped create what’s known as a universal basic income program – giving people $500 a month for five years.
HUDSON, NY
WNYT

Lake George Ice Castles eyes Feb. 3 opening date

Organizers say they are doing their best despite what they’re calling “unprecedented warmth.”. They’re assessing the castle’s progress and looking at the 10-day forecast. Anyone who has a ticket for a date before Feb. 3 should hear from organizers by the end of the week.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Community march held in Albany to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The city of Albany is honoring and remembering the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. A community march was held on Monday morning. The march began at the State Museum on Madison Avenue. It proceeded along Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, arriving at his statue in Lincoln Park. People...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Navy veteran, 100, from Albany County gets first photo ID

A 100-year-old Navy World War II veteran in Albany County finally has his first photo ID. George Jenkins was born in 1922. He had been living independently, but recently became ill. He needed a photo ID to transition from a recent hospital stay to new senior housing. However, it wasn’t...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Opening day for Lake George Ice Castles remains in limbo

Mother Nature has made it hard to make ice. The operators of Ice Castles in Lake George are doing their best despite what they’re calling “unprecedented warmth.”. They’re assessing the castle’s progress and looking at the 10-day forecast. Ticket holders will be contacted by the end...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
WNYT

Albany police chief launches new podcast

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins announced he’s launching a podcast. The first episode is already out on apple music and spotify, along with other platforms. It’ll be called “the chief’s corner, conversations with Albany, NY Police Chief Eric Hawkins.”. He says it’ll highlight, recognize and show...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Wintry weather bringing snow, rain on Thursday

The First Warning Weather team has declared an Alert Day for Thursday, with a mix of wintry weather moving into the area. A mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain will begin by early Thursday afternoon and continue through the evening commute. Parts of our area will have a couple of inches of snow by the evening commute. Other locations will have a slushy accumulation, along with some icy spots due to freezing rain.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

TSA hosts recruiting events in anticipation of more travelers

The Transportation Security Administration will be holding some recruiting events, as travel is expected to pick up in the spring and summer. Right now there are both full- and part-time positions open. Tables will be set up with information every Thursday morning inside the airport terminal on the ground floor.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Averill Park teacher accused of inappropriate contact with child

An Averill Park High School teacher is on leave, accused of having inappropriate contact with a child. Peter Bertram sent indecent photos and statements to the child on their cell phone, said police, who add the victim is not a student at the school. Bertram surrendered himself. He was arraigned...
AVERILL PARK, NY

