FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
WNYT
Athlete of the Week: Jay Chaplin – Watervliet
Our NewsChannel 13 Athlete of the Week is the co-captain of the Watervliet boys basketball team. Jay Chaplin is hoping to help lead the Cannoneers back to the Patroon Conference championship game with the help of his teammates. Ashley Miller has his story.
WNYT
Ballston Spa wins Section 2 dual meet championships to advance to states
The Ballston Spa wrestling team came back to beat Saratoga in the semifinals 33-29 in the Section 2 dual meet championship on Monday night. Following that, the host team and top-seeded Scotties won a wild finals 34-33 over Burnt Hills to advance to states. See highlights and reaction here.
WNYT
Troy board game cafe announces expansion
A popular spot in Troy is expanding. Bard & Baker Board Game Café, located in the News Apartments building, will take over the space next door, reports the Albany Business Review. That space was previously occupied by Pause Gallery. The article says food sales in Troy have tripled, so...
WNYT
Top Teacher: Jessica Labello – Saratoga Springs High School
Where is the line between having too much fun and still getting your work done? Jessica Labello, a music teacher at Saratoga Springs High School, has found that perfect balance. Labello has spent her entire 17-year teaching career at the school – even back to when she was just getting...
WNYT
UAlbany student sues top officials at university
A student from the University of Albany is suing one of the university’s top administrators and chief of University Police. This story was first reported by the Times Union. We’ve obtained a copy of the lawsuit. It says graduate student Amie Zimmerman accuses the Vice President for Finance and Administration Todd Foreman and UAlbany’s Chief of Police Paul Burlingame for violating her first amendment right through the use of violent force. Zimmerman claims this happened on Oct. 15 during a protest her organization, GSEU, led against unlawful wage practices at UAlbany. Zimmerman said she was chanting “End Wage Theft.”
WNYT
Winning Take 5 ticket worth nearly $36,000 sold in Albany
A winning ticket in Tuesday evening’s Take 5 drawing was sold in Albany. The ticket is worth $35,841.50. This comes just one day after another a ticket bought in Mechanicville also won some cash. The Albany ticket was bought at Plaza 23 truck stop on Church Street. The winning...
WNYT
Community gathering honors Dr. King in Glens Falls
The city of Glens Falls celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday. The day started at city hall, where people gathered to hear opening remarks by Mayor Bill Collins and other officials. Then everyone took part in a commemorative march to Christ Church for...
WNYT
New Clifton Park pizzeria hopes to open by Feb. 1
A new pizza place will soon be open in Clifton Park. The shop will be located at 1218 Route 146. It’s being run by the former owners of The Halfmoon Sandwich and Salad Shoppe – which closed last year after 15 years in business. The menu includes a...
WNYT
Hudson woman grateful for income inheritance inspired by MLK’s dream
Tammy Bell loves talking about her grandchildren. She’d love it even more if their mom were around to see them, but her daughter, Patrice, passed away last summer. Before she passed, she left her mom an inheritance. The money came from generous donors who wanted to help low-income people live a better life. They helped create what’s known as a universal basic income program – giving people $500 a month for five years.
WNYT
Lake George Ice Castles eyes Feb. 3 opening date
Organizers say they are doing their best despite what they’re calling “unprecedented warmth.”. They’re assessing the castle’s progress and looking at the 10-day forecast. Anyone who has a ticket for a date before Feb. 3 should hear from organizers by the end of the week.
WNYT
Community march held in Albany to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The city of Albany is honoring and remembering the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. A community march was held on Monday morning. The march began at the State Museum on Madison Avenue. It proceeded along Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, arriving at his statue in Lincoln Park. People...
WNYT
Winning Take 5 ticket worth nearly $35,000 sold in Mechanicville
They walked away with a Take 5 top prize winning ticket worth $34,245. The ticket was sold at the Stewart’s Shop on Park Avenue. The winning numbers were 2-3-27-28-33.
WNYT
Good News: Donation for Troy High food pantry, Honorary diploma 75 years later
Troy High School is getting a $15,000 donation from Hannaford Supermarkets to benefit the food pantry. The food pantry supports any student in need. They can pack a backpack on Fridays to take home, and stop by any time during the week. Congratulations to Joan Shannon – receiving an honorary...
WNYT
Albany International Airport’s military courtesy room receives $1,000 donation
The John J. McKenna IV Military Courtesy Room at Albany International Airport has received a $1,000 donation from the Eastern Contractors Association. The courtesy room is a place for traveling military personnel to rest while waiting for their flights, and get travel assistance. The room was named in honor of...
WNYT
Navy veteran, 100, from Albany County gets first photo ID
A 100-year-old Navy World War II veteran in Albany County finally has his first photo ID. George Jenkins was born in 1922. He had been living independently, but recently became ill. He needed a photo ID to transition from a recent hospital stay to new senior housing. However, it wasn’t...
WNYT
Opening day for Lake George Ice Castles remains in limbo
Mother Nature has made it hard to make ice. The operators of Ice Castles in Lake George are doing their best despite what they’re calling “unprecedented warmth.”. They’re assessing the castle’s progress and looking at the 10-day forecast. Ticket holders will be contacted by the end...
WNYT
Albany police chief launches new podcast
Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins announced he’s launching a podcast. The first episode is already out on apple music and spotify, along with other platforms. It’ll be called “the chief’s corner, conversations with Albany, NY Police Chief Eric Hawkins.”. He says it’ll highlight, recognize and show...
WNYT
Wintry weather bringing snow, rain on Thursday
The First Warning Weather team has declared an Alert Day for Thursday, with a mix of wintry weather moving into the area. A mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain will begin by early Thursday afternoon and continue through the evening commute. Parts of our area will have a couple of inches of snow by the evening commute. Other locations will have a slushy accumulation, along with some icy spots due to freezing rain.
WNYT
TSA hosts recruiting events in anticipation of more travelers
The Transportation Security Administration will be holding some recruiting events, as travel is expected to pick up in the spring and summer. Right now there are both full- and part-time positions open. Tables will be set up with information every Thursday morning inside the airport terminal on the ground floor.
WNYT
Averill Park teacher accused of inappropriate contact with child
An Averill Park High School teacher is on leave, accused of having inappropriate contact with a child. Peter Bertram sent indecent photos and statements to the child on their cell phone, said police, who add the victim is not a student at the school. Bertram surrendered himself. He was arraigned...
