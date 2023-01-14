Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tri-City Herald
Body found in submerged car believed to be woman missing over a month, Oregon cops say
A body believed to be a Seaside woman missing for more than a month has been found in a car pulled from a creek, Oregon police reported. LaDawn Rene Bloom, 58, was last seen at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 4, Seaside police said in a news release. She had her three cats with her but left her purse and phone.
Body and missing vehicle recovered from creek
Seaside Police and the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue recovered a submerged vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 and a body believed to be LaDawn Rene Bloom, missing since Dec. 4, 2022. As part of an ongoing investigation into Bloom’s disappearance, a search operation in Neawanna Creek near the intersection of N. Wahanna and Lewis and Clark roads in Seaside uncovered possible signs a vehicle had entered the river. At approximately 12:50 p.m., Clatsop County divers located a vehicle, which a tow truck...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
VEHICLE OF MISSING PERSON RECOVERED FROM CREEK IN SEASIDE JAN. 14
(Seaside, Ore. – Jan. 14, 2023) – Seaside Police and the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue recovered a submerged vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 and a body believed to be LaDawn Rene Bloom, missing since Dec. 4, 2022. As part of an ongoing investigation...
kptv.com
Washington County man shows off unique vintage car collection
For the last 10 years, every new car sold in the US has been required to have ABS brakes - anti-lock braking system. In theory, it should make driving safer, but only if drivers use it the right way. Behind the Wheel: Barbur Boulevard history. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at...
Home near North Plains destroyed by fire
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — A house that caught fire on Sunday night is a total loss, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Firefighters responded to the home off Northwest Uebel Road near Dairy Creek Road north of North Plains around 6:45 p.m. Multiple people called 911 reporting the fire. The residence was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.
One displaced after fire rips through North Plains home
A house in North Plains was destroyed by a large fire Sunday night, forcing one person out of their home, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.
KGW
Washington County deputy recounts surviving fatal crash last April
In April 2022, Washington County Deputy Mike Trotter was hit by a driver that ran a red light going about 100mph. Trotter shared his long journey to recovery.
Ex-Tillamook police Lt. files $2.5M suit against city, police chief, others
Former Tillamook Police Department Lt. Erica Bomar officially filed suit against the City of Tillamook, its Police Chief Raymond Rau, Lt. Nickalaus Troxel, City Manager Nathan George and Human Resource Director Jamy Christensen on Jan. 11, seeking a minimum of $2.5 million for economic and noneconomic damages suffered as a result of her employment with the city and her subsequent firing, the lawsuit states.
Cornelius man pleads guilty to murdering wife in front of children
A Cornelius man pleaded guilty Thursday of murdering his wife in front of two of the couple’s four children, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said.
KATU.com
Washington County hit by early-morning power outage after tree falls on line
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Residents of Beaverton and Aloha were faced with a large power outage early Monday morning, according to reports. As of 5 a.m., nearly 3,900 customers were left without power after a tree fell onto power lines, per Portland General Electric's website. The outage was first reported...
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Midcentury Time Capsule on Nearly 7 Acres in Hillsboro
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a vintage midcentury-modern home in Hillsboro. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
kptv.com
Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.’s Office.
Which Oregon Coast Beach Has Seashells
Are you looking for a way to explore the beauty of the Oregon coast? Finding Seashells is a great way to go!. Seashell Hunting offers a unique and exciting way to explore the Oregon coast and its diverse marine life. From the rugged cliffs of the north to the sandy beaches of the south, the Oregon coast is home to an array of unique shells.
thereflector.com
Cowlitz County boost to Scott Hill Park helps yearslong project come closer to reality
A year of work on the first phase of a project to bring sports fields to Woodland concluded after approval by Cowlitz County officials helped bring the project to fruition more than a dozen years after it kicked off. During its Dec. 27 meeting, the Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners...
Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
kptv.com
Inside look at the Tillamook warehouse for the Oregon Food Bank
TILLAMOOK, Ore. (KPTV) - As part of the Hunger Free Project, FOX 12 went out to the Tillamook branch of the Oregon Food Bank where they ask that you not only donate food and money, but your time to help those in our community. Inside the Tillamook warehouse for the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Backyard Salmon Spotting Surprises Winlock Landowners: ‘Oh Crap, They Are Here’
The mighty salmon fights its way home only to ensure the next generation’s prosperity. It’s no wonder the fish have such cultural significance. When, in November, Winlock resident Darren Soares spotted a dozen coho salmon swimming through his backyard in Olequa Creek, he was awestruck. He’d been made aware of the fish’s presence in that creek through his volunteer involvement with the Lewis County Stream Team.
KATU.com
Driver killed in head-on crash along Hwy 101 was trying to pass vehicles, OSP says
A driver died after he crashed head-on with another vehicle while trying to pass other cars on Highway 101 on Wednesday night, Oregon State Police said. The crash happened near milepost 2.5 in Clatsop County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Initial reports state Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, was...
Yamhill, January 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Yamhill. The Rainier Jr/Sr High School basketball team will have a game with Yamhill-Carlton High School on January 16, 2023, 18:00:00. The Rainier Jr/Sr High School basketball team will have a game with Yamhill-Carlton High School on January 16, 2023, 19:30:00.
Comments / 2