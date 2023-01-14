ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside, OR

Body and missing vehicle recovered from creek

Seaside Police and the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue recovered a submerged vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 and a body believed to be LaDawn Rene Bloom, missing since Dec. 4, 2022. As part of an ongoing investigation into Bloom’s disappearance, a search operation in Neawanna Creek near the intersection of N. Wahanna and Lewis and Clark roads in Seaside uncovered possible signs a vehicle had entered the river. At approximately 12:50 p.m., Clatsop County divers located a vehicle, which a tow truck...
SEASIDE, OR
VEHICLE OF MISSING PERSON RECOVERED FROM CREEK IN SEASIDE JAN. 14

SEASIDE, OR
Home near North Plains destroyed by fire

NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — A house that caught fire on Sunday night is a total loss, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Firefighters responded to the home off Northwest Uebel Road near Dairy Creek Road north of North Plains around 6:45 p.m. Multiple people called 911 reporting the fire. The residence was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.
NORTH PLAINS, OR
Ex-Tillamook police Lt. files $2.5M suit against city, police chief, others

Former Tillamook Police Department Lt. Erica Bomar officially filed suit against the City of Tillamook, its Police Chief Raymond Rau, Lt. Nickalaus Troxel, City Manager Nathan George and Human Resource Director Jamy Christensen on Jan. 11, seeking a minimum of $2.5 million for economic and noneconomic damages suffered as a result of her employment with the city and her subsequent firing, the lawsuit states.
TILLAMOOK, OR
Property Watch: A Midcentury Time Capsule on Nearly 7 Acres in Hillsboro

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a vintage midcentury-modern home in Hillsboro. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
HILLSBORO, OR
Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.’s Office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Which Oregon Coast Beach Has Seashells

Are you looking for a way to explore the beauty of the Oregon coast? Finding Seashells is a great way to go!. Seashell Hunting offers a unique and exciting way to explore the Oregon coast and its diverse marine life. From the rugged cliffs of the north to the sandy beaches of the south, the Oregon coast is home to an array of unique shells.
CANNON BEACH, OR
Coast Not Included In Homeless Emergency Declaration

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has declared a housing and homelessness state of emergency. State Representative David Gomberg pointed out though he is happy the issue of unhoused is being addressed he was disappointed that Lincoln, Tillamook, and Benton Counties will not be benefitted by the Order. Lane County is the only coastal area that will benefit.
OREGON STATE
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
OREGON STATE
Backyard Salmon Spotting Surprises Winlock Landowners: ‘Oh Crap, They Are Here’

The mighty salmon fights its way home only to ensure the next generation’s prosperity. It’s no wonder the fish have such cultural significance. When, in November, Winlock resident Darren Soares spotted a dozen coho salmon swimming through his backyard in Olequa Creek, he was awestruck. He’d been made aware of the fish’s presence in that creek through his volunteer involvement with the Lewis County Stream Team.
WINLOCK, WA

