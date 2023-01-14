Read full article on original website
NHL
Gruden Family Comes From All Over For Jonathan's NHL Debut
On Saturday afternoon, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Jonathan Gruden scored for the fifth time in three games during a road game against the Charlotte Checkers. Just a day later, he was en route to Pittsburgh after the Penguins recalled him. "Pretty crazy," he said. "I found out (Sunday) morning in Charlotte,...
NHL
Chelios talks balancing motherhood, broadcast career in Q&A with NHL.com
In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature Caley Chelios, radio broadcaster and studio analyst for the Chicago Blackhawks. Caley Chelios was thinking more about being a...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (21-15-9) vs. AVALANCHE (22-17-3) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Avalanche:. Points - Mikko Rantanen (53) Goals - Rantanen (29)
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when to catch Dallas' game against San Jose and the latest stats on the matchup. What you need to know about Wednesday's game between the Dallas Stars and the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center. Game 46: Dallas Stars (26-12-7, 59 points) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-23-9, 35...
NHL
PREDS CLIP FLAMES
NASHVILLE - They knew they had their hands full. The Predators came into the night on a three-game losing streak and in danger of falling deeper out of the playoff race. Nikita Zadorov scored and Jacob Markstrom was stellar with 27 saves, but the Flames dropped a 2-1 decision on Monday at Bridgestone Arena.
NHL
5 things learned at 2023 USA Hockey All-American Game
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- William Smith of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team was named Most Valuable Player at the 2023 USA Hockey BioSteel All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena on Monday. The game featured skaters and goalies from the NTDP Under-18 team and United States Hockey League.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ PREDATORS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for tonight's game in Nashville. The Flames close out a five-game road trip tonight when they visit the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. MT. The Flames held an optional skate this morning, so there are no line rushes...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 1/16
With three games on the schedule for the fourth week in a row, the Kings were fortunate this week not having to leave the comfort of their own homes as they played a trio of opponents at Crypto.com Arena. Going 2-1-0, the Kings won a pair of games during the week against Western Conference opponents before falling in their Saturday game against the Eastern Conference's New Jersey Devils. In total, the Kings outscored their opponents on the week 12-11.
NHL
'HITS, GOALS, DRAMA'
NASHVILLE - Do you remember the Nights on Broadway?. "Crazy game," the big man said in the bowels of Bridgestone Arena, reflecting on what made his last visit so memorable. "It had everything. Hits, goals, drama, and then overtime. It's always a fun building to play in. The fans make it a great atmosphere and we should expect the same type of energy and emotion tonight."
NHL
WPG@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens topped the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. It was the second of four Bobblehead Nights presented by RONA at the Bell Centre this season. This time, 5,000 Cole Caufield figurines were available for fans on a first come, first served basis. Prior...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Ducks
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (18-19-7) are home on Tuesday evening to host Dallas Eakins' Anaheim Ducks (12-27-5). Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7. This is the second and...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Senators
BLUES With several franchise legends officially inducted into the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame, the team looks to change the tide in their home-ice play as they continue their seven-game homestand. At a record of 8-10-2 at Enterprise Center, the Blues have been performing below their typical standard at...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Panthers
--- It's an afternoon faceoff at KeyBank Center today as the Buffalo Sabres host the Florida Panthers. Catch the action at 1 p.m. on MSG and 1520 AM. Pregame coverage on MSG begins at 12:30. Tickets are on sale now. Buffalo snapped a three-game losing streak with their 5-3 road...
NHL
Tkachuk has 3 points, Panthers defeat Sabres
BUFFALO -- Matthew Tkachuk had three assists for the Florida Panthers in a 4-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Monday. Tkachuk has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in a seven-game point streak. "It was solid from the start," he said. "I think the first 10...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Oil Spill
EDMONTON - The Kraken and Oilers were even after one period with a goal apiece, but a two-goal middle period by host Edmonton proved to provide the foundation for a 5-2 victory that snapped the Kraken's seven-game road winning streak. Seattle is now 26-14-4 with eight wins in their last 10 games.
NHL
All Down The Line
Going into the 2022-23 season, the Caps knew they'd be without both Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson for extended periods of time while the two recovered from offseason surgeries. After a slow start without their two stalwarts - and with other key pieces missing for varying lengths of time, too - the Caps got right with an 11-2-2 December as their two stars edged closer to returning.
NHL
Devils Finish 5-Game Road Trip in Seattle | PREVIEW
New Jersey looks to go a perfect 5-0 when they face the Seattle Kraken in the final game of their season-long road trip. The Devils conclude their season-long five-game road trip (4-0) in Seattle looking for a sweep. Puck drops at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on...
NHL
'LOVE PLAYING AGAINST HIM'
A decade ago, MacKenzie Weegar and Nathan MacKinnon shared in the glory, together, with the Halifax Mooseheads. MacKinnon then repeated the championship magic at the game's top level last year. Weegar was watching - because, often, there's no greater motivation than seeing another indulge in your childhood dream before you...
NHL
Postgame Report | Sabres pick up point in overtime loss to Chicago
CHICAGO - The Buffalo Sabres carried a two-goal lead into the third period but lost 4-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks inside United Center on Tuesday. Seth Jones scored the tying goal with 55.8 seconds remaining in regulation and then buried the winner 2:24 into overtime. Jones also assisted on Philipp Kurashev's goal which cut the Sabres' lead in half early in the third period.
NHL
'HAVE TO BE HUNGRY'
Flames pumped for big match-up against the defending Cup champions. There's no sugarcoating it. A date with the Stanley Cup Champions - buckle up. "It's a good test," Blake Coleman said. "Injuries or not, Colorado is who they are, they are the defending champs. They have some really high-end talent and guys that can beat you.
