Milwaukee, WI

wpr.org

Wisconsin companies are rethinking office spaces amid the rise in remote work

While workers are slowly returning to the office after the pandemic forced many to work from home, companies are rethinking how they invest in their workspaces. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the jobs that were traditionally done in a physical office space have been done remotely. And while there are no longer pandemic restrictions limiting the ability to gather at work, many people have continued to work from home.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

A Closer Look at Harley-Davidson’s Planned Park

Milwaukee-rooted motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Inc. plans to transform a central element of its Juneau Avenue headquarters campus into a public park with an aim of benefitting its employees and the neighboring community, in addition to contributing to efforts to attract people to Milwaukee’s Near West Side. Internationally acclaimed designers...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Third Ward Building Could Gain Apartments » Urban Milwaukee

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. A small Historic Third Ward building could gain apartments under a proposal from Wimmer Communities. The three-story building at 221 N. Water St. would have up to five apartments according to plans submitted to the Department of Neighborhood Services for preliminary review.
MILWAUKEE, WI
communityjournal.net

Odell Ball, Less Crime, Safer Streets

There are several open seats on the Milwaukee Common Council and crime is one of the issues that many candidates are looking at. In this interview I talked with Odell Ball who is a candidate for District 9 on the northwest side of town. Odell states he was born and raised in Milwaukee. There were nine children in the family, six girls and three boys. He attended Rufus King high school where he played basketball. He was an All-City selection during that time playing the center position. His family did not have a lot of money, so he never attended the prom or other events. Upon graduation he attended Kent State for two years. Again, he continued to play basketball. Later he transferred to Marquette University but had to red shirt, sit out, his first year there. He had two good years and was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the sixth round. He became the last player cut by the team and he ended up playing overseas.
MILWAUKEE, WI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee

It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee attempted carjacking on Marquette campus

MILWAUKEE - Marquette University police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened on Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. Officials say around 3:15 p.m. Monday, two people approached a man near 22nd and Michigan and attempted to steal his parked vehicle. One person displayed a weapon – and the two people assaulted the victim.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
kmaland.com

Sparkling diamond grows in inner city

MILWAUKEE – The world is full of problems. Some folks rattle off lists of those problems while telling us there is no hope and the future is bleak. But others look at problems in a different way. They see them as challenges to be met and overcome. They even look at some problems as hidden opportunities. And once in a great while one of those people who sees opportunities has an idea that is like a fine diamond – from any angle it sparkles with light and promise.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MLK Day Milwaukee parking, garbage collection changes

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, Jan. 16. Reminder: Collection...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted

Rain and snow are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin from the southwest after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday. The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north. Milwaukee is forecast to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tavolino: Milwaukee's taste of Italy on the city's east side

MILWAUKEE - Tavolino opened two-and-a-half years ago with a goal of bringing a taste of Italy to Milwaukee – and guests are loving it. Brian Kramp is on Milwaukee’s east side at Tavolino (2315 N. Murray Avenue, Milwaukee) where there is no love sincerer than the love of food and wine.
MILWAUKEE, WI

