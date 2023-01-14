Read full article on original website
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Dems: Remove Wisconsin election official for voting comments
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic state senators on Wednesday joined calls for the Republican leader of the state Senate to remove his appointee to the state’s bipartisan election commission over comments he made about minority turnout in Milwaukee. Ten of the 11 Democratic members of the Senate...
wpr.org
Wisconsin companies are rethinking office spaces amid the rise in remote work
While workers are slowly returning to the office after the pandemic forced many to work from home, companies are rethinking how they invest in their workspaces. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the jobs that were traditionally done in a physical office space have been done remotely. And while there are no longer pandemic restrictions limiting the ability to gather at work, many people have continued to work from home.
Wisconsin Democrats demand WEC commissioner resign or be fired after judge dismisses elections claim
(The Center Square) – A chorus of Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol are demanding that one of the Republican members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission resign or be fired. A handful of lawmakers and some liberal groups on Wednesday took issue with Bob Spindell and his comments about convincing...
CBS 58
New proposal could provide medical debt relief to thousands of residents in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One in four Americans have medical debt. A new resolution coming to the Milwaukee County board could alleviate that burden for nearly 67,000 people. The proposal would allocate $1.6 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding toward a new partnership between Milwaukee County...
milwaukeemag.com
A Closer Look at Harley-Davidson’s Planned Park
Milwaukee-rooted motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Inc. plans to transform a central element of its Juneau Avenue headquarters campus into a public park with an aim of benefitting its employees and the neighboring community, in addition to contributing to efforts to attract people to Milwaukee’s Near West Side. Internationally acclaimed designers...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Will the railroad return through West Bend, as State DOT targets rail line in 2030
West Bend, Wi – The Eisenbahn State Trail was established in April 2006. Formerly an active rail line, home to the Fox Valley Railroad, there was always the possibility the State DOT could take the stretch over again and install a viable rail line. In its heyday the active...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Third Ward Building Could Gain Apartments » Urban Milwaukee
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee. A small Historic Third Ward building could gain apartments under a proposal from Wimmer Communities. The three-story building at 221 N. Water St. would have up to five apartments according to plans submitted to the Department of Neighborhood Services for preliminary review.
communityjournal.net
Odell Ball, Less Crime, Safer Streets
There are several open seats on the Milwaukee Common Council and crime is one of the issues that many candidates are looking at. In this interview I talked with Odell Ball who is a candidate for District 9 on the northwest side of town. Odell states he was born and raised in Milwaukee. There were nine children in the family, six girls and three boys. He attended Rufus King high school where he played basketball. He was an All-City selection during that time playing the center position. His family did not have a lot of money, so he never attended the prom or other events. Upon graduation he attended Kent State for two years. Again, he continued to play basketball. Later he transferred to Marquette University but had to red shirt, sit out, his first year there. He had two good years and was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the sixth round. He became the last player cut by the team and he ended up playing overseas.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Milwaukee
It is never difficult to find an excellent body of water to take a dip, rest, or fish in Milwaukee. The most populated city in Wisconsin is surrounded by numerous water bodies. It is one of several cities located along the shores of Lake Michigan. With more than 40 in-land lakes, the United Nations has recognized Milwaukee as an international hub of freshwater research and technology. The city is also located at the intersection of the Menomonee, Kinnickinnic, and Milwaukee rivers. Read on to learn some interesting facts about the deepest lake in Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee attempted carjacking on Marquette campus
MILWAUKEE - Marquette University police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened on Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. Officials say around 3:15 p.m. Monday, two people approached a man near 22nd and Michigan and attempted to steal his parked vehicle. One person displayed a weapon – and the two people assaulted the victim.
Would flashing red lights make Milwaukee intersections safer overnight?
A Milwaukee alderman thinks having traffic lights flash red overnight would make Milwaukee’s intersections safer. The Department of Public Works is launching a study to find out.
wrcitytimes.com
Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
CBS 58
CBS 58 anchor Amanda Porterfield named '40 Under 40' recipient by Milwaukee Business Journal
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 anchor Amanda Porterfield has been named a 2023 "40 Under 40" recipient by the Milwaukee Business Journal. The list recognizes outstanding Milwaukee-area professionals under the age of 40 who have become leaders in their communities. Porterfield was nominated by community members, friends and colleagues...
kmaland.com
Sparkling diamond grows in inner city
MILWAUKEE – The world is full of problems. Some folks rattle off lists of those problems while telling us there is no hope and the future is bleak. But others look at problems in a different way. They see them as challenges to be met and overcome. They even look at some problems as hidden opportunities. And once in a great while one of those people who sees opportunities has an idea that is like a fine diamond – from any angle it sparkles with light and promise.
wearegreenbay.com
Piggly Wiggly closing down one of its Wisconsin locations, laying off 52 workers
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Piggly Wiggly LLC have sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development stating their intentions to shut down one of its locations. According to the letter, the Piggly Wiggly store located at 709 East Capitol Drive in the City of Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MLK Day Milwaukee parking, garbage collection changes
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, Jan. 16. Reminder: Collection...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted
Rain and snow are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin from the southwest after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday. The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north. Milwaukee is forecast to...
Milwaukee school aims to achieve 40% teachers of color
Leaders with Milwaukee Academy of Sciences want to increase their numbers of teachers of color, from 20 percent today, to 40 percent by 2025.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tavolino: Milwaukee's taste of Italy on the city's east side
MILWAUKEE - Tavolino opened two-and-a-half years ago with a goal of bringing a taste of Italy to Milwaukee – and guests are loving it. Brian Kramp is on Milwaukee’s east side at Tavolino (2315 N. Murray Avenue, Milwaukee) where there is no love sincerer than the love of food and wine.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Italian food in Milwaukee: Tavolino offers plenty of tasty options
MILWAUKEE - If you're craving some Italian cuisine, then make your way to Milwaukee's east side – and get a table at Tavolino (2315 N. Murray Avenue, Milwaukee). Brian Kramp takes you there – and shows you what the buzz is all about.
