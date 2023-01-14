Read full article on original website
Tito Chulo
4d ago
This world is so doomed. The evilness is at an all time high. Blessings to this gentleman and to his family. My his recovery be a extremely blessed one.
Reply
4
Deb Jenkins
4d ago
Prayers for the Gentleman that was injured, prayers for full recovery and also that the person who did this is punished severely
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
In Jan. 6th Case, Federal Judge Blames Trump for Insurrection.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
The richest person in McLean is giving millions awayAsh JurbergMclean, VA
Mayors Get Together to Share Ideas on a Common Problem - MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Biden Attorney Met with Special Counsel Lausch’s Team After Finding Top-Secret Docs at Penn Biden CenterThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Related
Eight teens charged after fight at Spotsylvania high school
Eight teens between the ages of 14 and 17 have been charged in connection to a fight at a high school in Spotsylvania that police say sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.
Police: Woman abducted during armed carjacking in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was abducted during a carjacking in Prince William County early Tuesday morning. According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to Dulcinea Pl. and Cantania Pl. in Woodbridge, Virginia just before 3:30 a.m. to investigate a robbery.
Man dead, another hurt after shooting in Prince William County
UPDATE 7:30 p.m. 1/17 — Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Akeem Rashaud Williams of Woodbridge. Police said they were first called to the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge around 8:50 p.m. on Monday. The other victim, a 22-year-old man, is expected to survive. Police said they found that a car had been […]
fox5dc.com
Suspects accused of robbing multiple taxi drivers in Langley Park arrested
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Residents in the Langley Park area feel a bit safer after police recently busted three people accused of targeting taxi drivers in a string of armed robberies. Detectives from the Prince George's County Police Department said they have identified and charged a 15-year-old for robbing two...
fox5dc.com
Uber driver carjacked at gunpoint in Prince William County; police searching for suspects
WOODBRIDGE, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - An Uber driver was carjacked at gunpoint when stopping to pick up a rider, and Prince William County police are searching for the suspects. Officers responded to the 15000 block of Cardin Pl. in Woodbridge on Sunday around 3:25 a.m. to investigate a robbery.
Man shot while sitting in parked car in Prince William Co.
MANASSAS, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot while sitting in a parked car Monday afternoon. According to a press release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Regency Apartments in the 11300 block of Democracy Lane.
WTOP
Woodbridge man killed in shooting identified by police
A Woodbridge man is dead and another man is wounded after a shooting Monday night in Prince William County, Virginia, police said. Akeem Rashad Williams, 27, of Woodbridge died and a 22-year-old man who hasn’t been identified by name was also injured, according to Prince William County police. It...
Two homes, vehicle hit during possible shootout in Prince William
Police in Prince William County are looking for two groups of people whom they believe may have been involved in a shootout after two homes and a vehicle in a Dale City-area neighborhood were hit by bullets.
One Killed, One Hospitalized In 'Not Random' Double Shooting At VA Shopping Center, Police Say
One person was killed and a second hospitalized overnight in Prince William County in a shooting "that does not appear to be random," according to police.Woodbridge resident Akeem Rashaud Williams, 27, was found with multiple gunshot wounds by police in an area shopping center in the 13900 block of…
Police: Man wanted for hitting infant before striking woman, pushing 2 children
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are searching for a man they say hit a woman with a gun, causing her to drop an infant she had in her arms Monday evening. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the domestic incident unfolded just before 4:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Winslow Court in Woodbridge.
wfmd.com
Police Searching For Suspect Of Bank Robbery In Montgomery County.
Police are offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Gaithersburg, Md. (BW)- Montgomery County Police are searching for the man who robbed a bank Tuesday, January 17. Police responded to reports of a robbery at the Bank of America in...
Person shot, injuries unknown in incident outside Manassas
The Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital.
fox5dc.com
Man found guilty of forcing way into Silver Spring apartment, killing man in front of family
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A Montgomery County judge found 44-year-old Tremayne Dorsey guilty of forcing his way into a Silver Spring apartment where he shot and killed a man in front of his family. The shocking murder happened in November 2021 at an apartment on Treetop Drive. Officers say Dorsey...
fox5dc.com
1 killed in double shooting near 7-Eleven in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities say a man is dead and another remains hospitalized after a shooting near a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge. The shooting was reported around 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Prince William County. Officers say a group of people was gathered in the...
Prince William County law enforcement to use new indoor shooting range for trainings
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Prince William County has been approved to purchase Elite Shooting Sports in Manassas as a new training facility for law enforcement, officials said Tuesday. The indoor facility, which is located on Doane Drive, was developed in 2014, and would expand space up to 65,000...
Police: Suspects robbed employees outside Prince William business
Police in Prince William County are looking for a group of men who they say robbed a business' employees at gunpoint while they were outside.
fox5dc.com
Man charged with murder after barricading himself inside burning DC apartment building
WASHINGTON - The man D.C. Police believe is responsible for the Monday barricade and fire situation in Southeast D.C. is now facing a murder charge. An MPD press release issued on Tuesday says 45-year-old Sherman Holley was arrested for the stabbing death of 53-year-old James Brooks. Neither man has a fixed address, according to the police press release. However, a police report connects the victim to Greenbelt, Maryland.
Prince William Police looking for SUV taken in armed carjacking
It was determined that the victim, who was working as an Uber driver, had stopped to pick up a customer when an unknown masked man with a firearm opened the driver's side door of his SUV. As the victim got out, the masked man got in, followed by two others, and drove away.
fox5dc.com
Man arrested for murder after barricade, fire in Southeast
The man D.C. Police believe is responsible for the Monday barricade and fire situation in Southeast D.C. is now charged with murder. An MPD press release issued on Tuesday says 45-year-old Sherman Holley was arrested for the stabbing death of 53-year-old James Brooks. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the latest details.
fox5dc.com
Students robbed at knifepoint getting off school bus in Prince George's Co.
Parents in a Prince George’s county neighborhood are on high alert after students from nearby schools were robbed at knifepoint while getting off the school bus. FOX 5's Jacqueline Matter spoke to police about what they're doing to keep residents safe.
Comments / 5