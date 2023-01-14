Nadal wary of threat of rising Brit, Jack Draper to open Australian Open: "Young, powerful, growing very, very fast on the ranking"

Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
Raducanu discusses mouth watering Gauff clash: "Part of the next generation of tennis really, it's going to be a great match"
All eyes were on Emma Raducanu as usual but more so with another recent injury scare for the former US Open champion at the ASB Classic in Auckland. But it was an emphatic opening win for the Brit who will face Coco Gauff in a mouth watering second round clash at the Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Nadal's wife Xisca left in tears after defending champion crashes out of Australian Open with injury struggles
Rafael Nadal admitted he was destroyed mentally after losing out in the second round of the Australian Open but it also affected his wife Xisca. She was reduced to tears as he picked up an injury in his second round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald in straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff
If you're a fan of tennis, you'll be excited to see Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff go head to head at the Australian Open!. The two young champs have sailed through their opening matches in the tennis tournament, and will meet each other on the court on Wednesday. Emma was...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Nadal erupts at chair umpire during loss to McDonald at 2023 Australian Open
Rafael Nadal not only lost out in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open as well as being injured by the end of it but also lost his temper and erupted at the chair umpire. Not his performance being the issue for Nadal but more that during the changeover,...
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Bizarre moment Nadal's racquet goes missing with ball boy taking wrong one to stringer in hilarious scenes at Australian Open
Rafael Nadal took the opening set against Jack Draper to begin his Australian Open campaign but in a bizarre moment during the set, he couldn't find his racquet. Nadal found himself pleading with the umpire as his favourite racquet went missing with the ball boy taking the wrong one to the stringer.
tennisuptodate.com
(VIDEO) "If she screams one more time to my face": Sakkari fumes over her opponent Shnaider's celebrations in Australian Open scare
Maria Sakkari moved through to the third round of the Australian Open where potentially Jil Teichmann will await but again survived a scare against Diana Shnaider 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. But Sakkari who usually has no issue herself letting her emotions out on the court took issue with Shnaider fistpumping. At...
Ons Jabeur’s accidental X-rated comment about husband leaves Australian Open crowd in hysterics
ONS JABEUR had the Australian Open crowd in hysterics with an accidental X-rated blooper. The Tunisian star, 28, began her campaign with a round one win over Tamara Zidansek. It looked as though the world No2 could become the latest victim of the 'Netflix curse' which has seen Nick Kyrgios, Paula Badosa and others go out of the tournament.
tennisuptodate.com
(VIDEO) Djokovic defies umpire to take urgent bathroom break at Australian Open, makes it back before time violation
When you've got to go, you've got to go and that was definitely the case for Novak Djokovic during his opening win over Roberto Carballes Baena at the Australian Open. Djokovic ignored the umpire to take an early toilet break after just five games into the contest at 3-2 up. Shouting hello multiple times, he ran off down the tunnel to shouts of 'Novak' before a time violation was potentially set to be issued.
Yardbarker
Gauff gets perfect revenge against doubles world no. 1 as she continues winning streak
Coco Gauff certainly wanted to forget how the 2022 season ended, and it seems that she did that really well as she entered 2023 with six consecutive victories. Moreover, the 18-year-old American won all twelve sets in those six victories, as she defeated doubles world no. 1 Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios shares 'gruesome' drainage procedure photo after withdrawing from Australian Open: "I'm devastated obviously, it's my home slam"
Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an injury that has bothered him leading up to the event and it's left him devastated. Kyrgios was excited about a chance to play in Melbourne once more but it wasn't meant to be. He missed most of the preseason due to the knee that was troubling him and he explained the devastation he feels about it:
tennisuptodate.com
"It definitely took the air out of the building for sure" - John McEnroe devastated over Nick Kyrgios' withdrawal from the Australian Open
John McEnroe says Nick Kyrgios’ withdrawal from the Australian Open was a “total bummer” that “took the air out of the building”. Kyrgios pulled out of his home Grand Slam on the first day of the tournament due to a knee injury. The Aussie is not only one of tennis' great entertainers but appeared to be a potential contender for the title after an impressive 2022 season that included reaching the Wimbledon final.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Unbelievable scenes with sound of huge explosion during Tiafoe-Altmaier match
A scary situation occurred during the Tiafoe - Altmaier match when an explosive sound was heard leaving everybody in the arena confused for a while. It happened in the fourth set as Altmaier was preparing to serve. Everybody including the players, umpire and spectators were left stunned by the sound as looks of confusion were spotted. Some screams were also heard following the sound making things even worse however it was quickly recognized that a huge dummy tennis ball 'exploded' causing the sound.
tennisuptodate.com
"Destroyed mentally" - Nadal summarises Australian Open exit
Rafael Nadal is out of the Australian Open and it's because of an injury that left him unable to play but even before he wasn't playing that well, to begin with. The Spaniard held a press conference following his exit and he was quite disappointed. There was very little joy left in Nadal and his words reflected his mood really well:
tennisuptodate.com
"Only you can pull this off": Gauff and Kostyuk among players to respond to Tiafoe's interesting Australian Open outfit
Frances Tiafoe appeared at the US Open in an interesting outfit and his colleagues were quick to notice as Gauff, and Kostyuk reacted to it on social media. Tiafoe's outfit during his first-round clash against Altmaier caught the attention of social media due to its unique nature of it. The sleeveless shirt featured multiple colours spread out in a pattern which is quite a visual sight. Tiafoe even posted about it on his social media and several colleagues reacted to it.
tennisuptodate.com
Fernandez just relieved to be in 'top shape' after Australian Open Cornet win: "I feel ready for the challenges that’s coming in the next round"
Leylah Fernandez faced a very tricky challenge in the opening round of the Australian Open but she battles past Alize Cornet much easier than expected. Cornet developed a reputation for beating better-ranked players but that did not happen against Fernandez. The Canadian played a really solid match to win it in straight sets and set up a superb round two matchup against Caroline Garcia. It was also an important win for Fernandez as it was her first win at the Australian Open and she reflected on that:
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander apologies to Murray after epic Australian Open win: "You've proved me wrong"
Eurosport tennis analyst Mats Wilander apologized to Andy Murray for doubting him after his impressive win over Andy Murray saying 'You have proved me wrong'. Wilander has been always sceptical about Murray's ability to really play on a high level since he simply didn't think it was possible with his injuries over the years. Well, Murray has certainly scored his biggest win since coming back, by beating Matteo Berrettini in five sets. After the match, Wilander admitted he was wrong in the Eurosport studio:
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander questions Raducanu's identity as a tennis player despite early win at Australian Open: "She hasn't quite found what she's doing out there"
Mats Wilander said that Emma Raducanu is still searching for an identity despite a rather comfortable win in the first round of the Australian Open. Raducanu had no issues beating Korpatsch at the start of the Australian Open showing his ankle to be fine. The Brit moved well around the court and hit the ball as well as ever. Speaking after the match, Eurosport tennis analyst Mats Wilander praised her for the level shown proving she can win on the big stage:
tennisuptodate.com
(VIDEO) "I'm hitting the ball and she's screaming": Bouzkova left FUMING as Andreescu screams during vital point at Australian Open
Marie Bouzkova lost out in the first round of the Australian Open and one moment in particular drew the ire of the Czech ace and also proved pivotal against Bianca Andreescu. Andreescu went a break point up on Bouzkova and during the point was seen to be screaming to which she went over to the umpire to complain only for her to say it did not hinder her.
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Ons Jabeur leaves crowd in hysterics with suggestive remark about husband following her first round victory at the Australian Open
Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur had the Australian Open crowd in hysterics after being left slightly embarrassed for a mistaken innuendo about her husband during her on-court interview. The No 2 seed faced a difficult opening match to the Australian Open with Tamara Zidansek forcing a third and deciding set....
