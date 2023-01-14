STATEHOUSE: Emporia lawmakers pleased with certain aspects of governor’s budget, worried about potential recession

Read full article on original website
adastraradio.com
Kansas Medicaid Recipients Must Renew Enrollment After Pandemic Pause
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – The federal government has extended the COVID-19 public health emergency again, but it does not include simplified Medicaid eligibility that kept people enrolled over the last three years. During the pandemic, people on Medicaid did not have to prove their eligibility every year. Starting in...
WIBW
Bill introduced to squash exceptions to law that allows teen marriage in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill has been introduced in the Kansas House of Representatives to disallow exceptions to a law that currently allows teens to get married in certain cases. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Kansas House Committee on Federal and State Affairs introduced House Bill 2046 to require...
KVOE
Emporia City Commissioners amend intended bond amount for proposed development project Wednesday
A planned improvement project is expanding as is support from the Emporia City Commission. During their regular meeting Wednesday morning, commissioners approved amending a resolution, originally passed in December, declaring the city’s intent to issue industrial revenue bonds totaling just over $3.5 million to support the construction of 12 duplexes through Capitol Holdings LLC. Wednesday’s amendment increases the IRB total to just over $4.6 million as Capitol Holdings is planning to construct four additional duplexes.
If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Rabbi Moti Rieber is executive director of Kansas Interfaith Action, a statewide, multifaith issue-advocacy organization that works on a variety of social, economic and climate justice […] The post If Kansas legislators choose, a sensible and moderate path out of chaos awaits them appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WIBW
Gov. urges Kansans to act during Radon Action Month
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has urged Kansans to take steps toward safety during Radon Action Month in January 2023. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed on Tuesday, Jan. 12, that January is Radion Action Month in the Sunflower State. Through a partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansans have been urged to test their homes, schools and work sites for radon to minimize long-term health risks.
KVOE
STATEHOUSE: League of Women Voters’ Emporia branch begins second year of vote-tracking effort
The League of Women Voters’ Emporia branch will be busy the next few months. Why, you might ask? It’s tracking votes for lawmakers representing Lyon County for the second straight year. The first weekly report can be found below. This year’s project will track bills related to gun...
End the ineffective corporate welfare of Kansas STAR Bonds | Commentary
Kansas economic development tool takes sales tax from state needs and gives it to wealthy developers.
kttn.com
Audio: KCMO Mayor “outraged” that Missouri Attorney General’s office is suing to block student loan forgiveness
(Missourinet) – A group of elected officials and supporters of President Biden are pushing back against Republican efforts to block student loan forgiveness. They include Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. He says that student loan debt is especially heavy in Kansas City:. “Nearly 90,000 people owe more than $3...
KVOE
Argabright formally honored as 2023 Superintendent of the Year in Topeka
As his nearly 40-year career begins to wind down, USD 252 Southern Lyon County Superintendent Mike Argabright reflected on his time in education during a special reception in his honor Wednesday morning. The Bishop Center in Topeka welcomed special guests and superintendents from across the state as Argabright was formally...
Vox
Kansas voters sided with abortion rights in August. Republicans don’t care.
Nicole Narea covers state politics and policy for Vox, focusing on personalities, conversations, and political battles happening in state capitals and why they matter to the entire country. She first joined Vox in 2019, and her work has also appeared in Politico, Washington Monthly, and the New Republic. Kansas voters...
Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut
The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. David Jordan is the president of the Hutchinson-based United Methodist Health Ministry Fund. Food prices have risen an astronomical 12% over the past year. Many Kansans are […] The post Food tax reduction an important step, but Kansas families can’t wait for full cut appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
republic-online.com
#3. Kansas
Rental vacancies in the U.S. are at their lowest rate since 1984. Using quarterly Census dat…
Kansas law enforcement say legislation should be passed on fentanyl, mental health issues
TOPEKA — Kansas law enforcement officials have sounded the alarm about fentanyl and mental health crises across the state, saying fentanyl is now a greater threat than methamphetamine. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeffrey Easter said he is still seeing a surplus of inmates suffering from mental illness, waiting in jail for long periods of time to […] The post Kansas law enforcement say legislation should be passed on fentanyl, mental health issues appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Radon Warning: Kansans urged to test for cancer-causing gas
TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Kansas leaders are urging people to test for radon, a radioactive gas that’s the second-leading cause for lung cancer in the U.S. Governor Laura Kelly proclaimed January as Radon Action month in Kansas. Through a partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), Kansans are urged to protect their families by […]
KVOE
Plumb Place agency to be known as Southwick House
There is a new name for an Emporia agency with a long history of helping women in crisis. The Plumb Place Board of Directors has retired the Plumb Place name as part of a meeting this month. In its place is the name Southwick House, which honors the work of Carrie Plumb by using her maiden name.
Warning About Aquifer’s Decline Sets Up Big Fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are warning that farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk an economic collapse there. The warning is setting up a big and messy...
ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights
TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is prepared to challenge the Kansas Legislature’s annual attacks on transgender children, voting rights and reproductive health care while searching for common ground on criminal justice reform and medical marijuana. The organization’s priorities for the 2023 session are mostly at odds with leadership in the GOP-dominated […] The post ACLU of Kansas prepared to challenge Legislature’s attacks on trans kids, voting rights appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KCTV 5
New organization launches in the face of rising healthcare costs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new organization in Kansas has launched in the face of rising healthcare costs with the hope to fight inflation. Kansas Employers for Affordable Healthcare - a new organization - announced on Tuesday, Jan. 17, that it has launched to fight alongside businesses and employees who face rising costs for healthcare.
kcur.org
As Missouri rolls out legal weed, regulators create a new role: chief marijuana equity officer
The constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri won voter approval in November but created a schism among social-justice activists over the question of racial and economic equity. Some believe the new law will empower minority marijuana business owners, while others worry it will cement an already distrusted, inequitable business...
Missouri Democrats criticize ‘ridiculous’ debate over House dress code
Women who serve in the Missouri House will face a tougher dress code when they return to the floor this week after a debate that Democrats panned as a pointless distraction from the issues facing the state. The new rules require female legislators and staff members to wear a jacket...
