7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
1. The Icon - St. Louis. Speaking of $700 a month, The Icon on Grand Blvd in St. Louis is right on the money! The community has cozy studio apartments that start at $700 a month.
KMOV
New Stray Rescue of St. Louis’ building broken into, robbed
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The new building for Stray Rescue of St. Louis was broken into and stolen from Wednesday morning, leaving the building without power. The lock on the front gate was cut with a grinder and all the copper, conduit and communication wire were taken from the main electrical panel.
Police eye another St. Louis gas station connected to killings
A Soulard gas station was the scene of another homicide Monday night, the second in just a couple of weeks. St. Louis Police Major Ryan Cousins says they’ve had trouble at the Conoco at Gravois and Russell before.
St. Louis Lottery office claims $50,000 prize from ‘Fruit Loot’ scratcher
ST. LOUIS – On January 5, the winner of a $50,000 scratch-off ticket bought in Charleston, Missouri, went to the St. Louis Regional Office to claim the prize. The winning Fruit Loot ticket was sold at the Three Points gas station on Highway 60. “Fruit Loot” is a $3...
Fast-growing, chicken-wing restaurant chain plans first move into St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Atomic Wings, a New York-based, chicken-wing restaurant chain, is set to break into Missouri with as many as 10 locations, the first coming later this year to the St. Louis region. The restaurant, which opened its first location in New York City in 1989, began franchising...
Chicken Seven Owners to Open Korean Cafe in South St. Louis
The new restaurant, Cafe Ganadara, will feature Korean toasts, desserts and other grab-and-go items
KMOV
MoDOT presents several plans for changes to I-64 between Kingshighway and Jefferson
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After months of public feedback, MoDOT presented four alternative plans for changes to I-64 in the city of St. Louis. The Future64 project focuses on changes to the interstate between Jefferson and Kingshighway. Feedback from the community helped shape four options presented at a public...
KMOV
Eureka Police hold auto theft summit
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Eureka Police Department invited every business in town that sells, services or stores vehicles, to a summit on auto thefts. Some of the business have been the victims of thieves. Meg Kociela is co-owner of Midwest Motors. “It’s very expensive. It’s very expensive. Like...
This Strange Looking Building Just Named the Ugliest in Missouri
Missouri has some great architecture from St. Louis Arch to Union Station in Kansas City, but there is one building that has a lot of us scratching our heads wondering what it was built for. The St. Louis Compton Hill Water Tower is a massive 179 feet tower in the...
Red Lobster Has Locked the Doors of this St. Louis Location
If you like to include Red Lobster as a stop for any trips you make to the big city, you need to know they're just locked the doors on one location in St. Louis and it appears that is permanent. KSDK just shared an article that's based on a report...
Helping hand leads to laughs on FOX 2 traffic hit
ST. LOUIS – We had a funny moment on FOX 2 this morning. Our traffic anchor, Amelia Mugavero, was having a technical difficulty. Our news anchor, John Pertzborn, helped her out. He used a method known as the “Fonzie Touch” to help fix the map. This refers to the way one Happy Day’s character would turn on the jukebox.
In-N-Out Burger Is Going to Be Within Driving Distance of St. Louis
It's time to start dreaming of animal-style fries
KMOV
Friends and family remember Belleville woman hit by train
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s just steps away from this railroad crossing in Swansea, Illinois where a memorial of flowers continues to grow. “Just crushed, it’s literally like losing a family member,” said Kevin Horcher. 52-year-old Jennifer McDonnell was struck and killed by a MetroLink train...
Metro East smash-and-grab thieves busted with heroin, loaded guns
Three people are behind bars after police impeded a smash-and-grab theft at one Metro East store.
KMOV
Man wanted in St. Louis City gas station homicide found hiding in shed in Wentzville mobile home park
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - St. Charles County law enforcement officers have arrested a man wanted for a January homicide in St. Louis City after he was found hiding in a backyard shed in Wentzville. Police said Brett Kress, 26, was wanted in connection with a homicide on January 7...
This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri
If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
Parson calls for rebuilding and widening I-70 corridor in State of State speech
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called on state lawmakers to set aside nearly $860 million to widen and improve traffic flow on Interstate 70
KMOV
Local rescue saves 4 dogs wounded by gunfire hours a part, life saving rescue caught on camera
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Dogs have become the latest victims of gun violence in the Metro. According to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, the agency’s bottom cages are full of dogs recovering from gunshot wounds. Since Monday, four dogs have been brought in after being hit by bullets.
4 vehicles stolen from Sullivan car dealership Tuesday morning
SULLIVAN, Mo. — Four vehicles were stolen Tuesday from the Laura Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM dealership in Sullivan. The Sullivan Police Department confirmed that it was investigating a break-in and vehicle theft from the Laura Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, located at 7 N. Service Road W. in Sullivan. Police...
KMOV
One lane of WB traffic on Chain of Rocks Bridge to close Tuesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The right westbound lane on the Chain of Rocks Bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the time period mentioned above. The lane closure is necessary to allow...
