ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PALive takes on the ‘Undeniably Dairy Shake Off’

By Justin Glowacki
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SlfUc_0kF6iAqF00

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The “Undeniably Dairy Shake Off” once again took the stage today at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.

Our Rachel Malak and Chris Bohinski were among the state’s top four teams competing in this year’s milkshake competition.

After team PALive tied for first place with their “Nutty 4 Chocolate Pretzels” milkshake, they were ultimately knocked down to second place in the tie-breaker round.

Rachel and Chris used many PA proud ingredients like Hershey’s chocolate, Planters Peanuts, and Snyder Pretzels while showcasing Pennsylvania’s dairy industry, putting ice cream in the spotlight as an enjoyable agricultural product.

Today was the final day of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmmr.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Best All-You-Can-Eat Deal

When I was a kid, all-you-can-eat buffets were all the rage. My family went all the time, and I really just wanted to load up on the desserts, because it was always so fun to at all the different desserts and make ice cream sundaes. Those were the days. Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Pennsylvania tree seedling sale underway

Looking to add greenery to your land this spring? The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s annual seedling sale is officially underway. For $12.50 to $16.25 per unit, residents can buy surplus tree and shrub seedlings that weren’t planted on state game lands this season. Each unit includes 25 seedlings, and those who purchase 12 or more units (at least 300 seedlings) will be eligible for a discount.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Popular drive-in theater now plans to reopen

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Point Drive-In has been a popular spot to watch movies in Northumberland County since 1953. The drive-in sits off Route 11 between Northumberland and Danville, and many people thought it rolled its final credits last summer. Officials at the theater said it would close...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania Farm Show butter sculpture turned into renewable energy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The butter sculpture from the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show has been officially dismantled, and taken to Juniata County where it will be used as a renewable energy source. According to the American Dairy Association, the 1,000-pound butter sculpture was dismantled, and then taken by farmer Brett Reinford to his dairy farm […]
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Midstate vendors on list for Shaprio-Davis Inaugural Celebration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Announced on Sunday, the Shaprio-Davis Inaugural Committee has released a list of vendors that will be represented at the celebration on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Over 60 vendors will be from around the state, with many of the vendors representing the Midstate region. “We are thrilled to feature an amazing array of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Nostalgic local candy shop opens in Ohio

A unique nostalgic local candy shop with a whimsical twist recently opened in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 16, 2023, Sweets on the Square, a new candy shop selling nostalgic treats that will remind you of childhood, celebrated the grand opening of their new Ohio store in Chardon, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
CHARDON, OH
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in Pennsylvania

A local eatery that has received rave reviews from its customers recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the popular local eatery Crazy Glazed, which serves fresh, made-to-order donuts and coffee drinks, celebrated the grand opening of its new Pennsylvania location in Carlisle, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
CARLISLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PA Game Commission: Seedling sale underway

While it might be winter, landowners can begin making plans for the spring growing season. The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery is offering tree and shrub seedlings to the public. The 2023 seedling order form is available online, and sales are underway. The Howard Nursery grows tree and shrub...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson headline Shapiro inauguration party in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The inauguration celebration for Gov. Josh Shapiro brought world-class musicians to Lancaster County on Tuesday night. Hosted at Rock Lititz, the celebration featured rapper and Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa, R&B singer Smokey Robinson, and the Philadelphia-based quintet Mt. Joy. Rapper Meek Mill, who recently received a pardon from former Gov. Tom […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania launches new website for state jobs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While announcing and signing an executive order removing the requirement of having a four-year college degree for thousands of state jobs in Pennsylvania, Govoner Josh Shapiro announced the launch of a new Pennsylvania employment website. “My administration is going to be focused on creating opportunities every, single day,” Gov. Shapiro said. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

34th Annual Early Bird Sports Expo in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s time once again as this year marks the 34th annual Early Bird Sports Expo at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds in Columbia County. According to their website, the Early Bird Sports Expo will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., on […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Dauphin County indoor farmers market expands with more vendors: ‘It’s a community’

Shoppers at an indoor farmers market in Derry Township are discovering a new level of vendors selling everything from baked goods to gluten-free breads and organic produce. The Garden Level opened in November at the Fresh Market at Hershey Towne Square, adding to the mix of vendors already open on the first floor. The market sits along West Chocolate Avenue in the complex with Primanti Bros and Iron Hill Brewery.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana under Josh Shapiro?

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana, which the governor’s office says “refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom.” The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Point Drive-In will open for 2023 season

Northumberland, Pa. — A 70-year-old drive-in theater will remain open this season after they previously announced 2022 would be their last year. In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Point Drive-In theater announced a change in plans for the land that the drive-in sits on. "The Point Drive In will be open for the 2023 season! The deal with the solar farm is no longer happening and we are looking forward to a great year," the post read. ...
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
Travel Maven

The Best Town in Pennsylvania for a Winter Weekend Getaway

The colder months don't have to mean staying cooped up inside, counting down the days until the warmer weather returns. There are so many opportunities for adventure within the Keystone State and there's one town in particular, that truly comes alive in the winter months. Keep reading to learn more about the best place to head to for a winter weekend getaway.
STRASBURG, PA
WBRE

WBRE

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy