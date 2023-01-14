PALive takes on the ‘Undeniably Dairy Shake Off’

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The “Undeniably Dairy Shake Off” once again took the stage today at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.

Our Rachel Malak and Chris Bohinski were among the state’s top four teams competing in this year’s milkshake competition.

After team PALive tied for first place with their “Nutty 4 Chocolate Pretzels” milkshake, they were ultimately knocked down to second place in the tie-breaker round.

Rachel and Chris used many PA proud ingredients like Hershey’s chocolate, Planters Peanuts, and Snyder Pretzels while showcasing Pennsylvania’s dairy industry, putting ice cream in the spotlight as an enjoyable agricultural product.

Today was the final day of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.

