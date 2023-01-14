Read full article on original website
Lady Panther bowlers continue WAC run, boys fall to Garden City
The home confines of the Walnut Bowl were not so friendly to the Panther boys during Monday's Western Athletic Conference competition. The Lady Panthers cruised to a third-straight WAC win 11-2, but the boys lost their battle 11-2 on the varsity side and 13-0 in junior varsity action. The Lady...
Lady Panther wrestlers finish ninth at Prairie Classic in Hays
Big winter dance or no Saturday evening, the Lady Panther wrestlers first had some business to take care of in Hays. A diminished Great Bend squad finished ninth out of 24 schools competing in the Prairie Classic. Hays, with 19 wrestlers, scored 156 points to run away with the team title. Trego Community, with just seven wrestlers, finished second with 99 points, and the Lady Panthers scored 63 points.
🎧LISTEN Live: Barton 🏀 vs Garden City
The Barton Community College basketball teams play host to Garden City on Wednesday, Jan. 18. You can follow all the action by listening on 104.3 FM, online at greatbendpost.com or the B104.3 mobile app. The women's game in Great Bend begins at 5:30 p.m. with the men's game to follow...
Great Bend debaters finish 8th in the state
The Great Bend High School debate students have spent the semester improving their thinking, researching and speaking skills. These previous two weekends provided an opportunity to show off those skills at four exclusive tournaments. This last weekend, January 13th and 14th, Great Bend Debate won 8th place at the KSHSAA...
Field events lead Barton men's track and field Graduate Classic
The Barton Community College men's track and field team opened the 2023 indoor season with eight national qualifying performances competing at the Graduate Classic hosted by the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska. Seven of the Cougars' qualifiers came from the field event performances as Barton mixed its track athletes...
Barton women's track and field opens season with six national qualifying performances
The Barton Community College women's track and field team opened the 2023 indoor season with six national qualifying performances competing at the Graduate Classic hosted by the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Cougars completed the two-day meet with the good start of six qualifiers in also recording two...
Monday on Sports Day
- “On the Prowl” with Mike Courson who talks Great Bend Panther boys wrestling with head coach Nathan Broeckelman.
Teacher of the year nominees visit Barton's Shafer Art Gallery
The Shafer Art Gallery staff hosted a fun-filled afternoon for the Kansas State Department of Education Teacher of the Year nominees last Tuesday in the Gallery consisting of a personalized tour and an art project activity. Gallery Director Dave Barnes said he was excited to show them some of the...
Great Bend native joins the GB Police Department
Although an officer position still comes open from time to time, the Great Bend Police Department seems to be having a much easier time filling vacancies than in years prior. At the end of last November, Police Chief Steve Haulmark introduced the Great Bend City Council to the latest hire that made his staff complete.
Winnie the grizzly dies at Great Bend zoo
GREAT BEND — Our four grizzly bears have been bedded down and spending the winter in their stalls since mid-November. During this time, they slow down and spend much of their time sleeping and are not very active. We check them daily and offer food and they constantly have access to water. On Saturday, keepers noticed Winnie, one of our 10-year-old male bears, was not as interested in his food as he normally is. Because it’s winter, that is not something that is abnormal from time to time. On Sunday, he appeared to still not be interested in food and was more lethargic, so staff tried to give him some electrolytes and some other types of food and he did consume a small amount.
Time to start building up customer service in Great Bend
What is there to do in Great Bend? Great Bend Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Christina Hayes is hoping to arm as many people as possible with plenty of answers to that question. With the help of Barton Community College, the CVB is rolling out the Be Our Guest Academy...
Crews moving through Great Bend for automated water meters
Zenner USA crews will return to Great Bend next week to continue the installation of automated meter reading for the city’s water meters. The $2.46 million project requires all the water meters to be installed with an antenna for the Automated Meter Infrastructure (AMI). Interim City Administrator Logan Burns...
Electronic scooters fizzle out in Great Bend with lack of use
A flock of electronic birds hit the streets of Great Bend in late March 2021. Less than two years later, the electronic scooters are no longer a form of transportation. At Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said the local investor decided they were not interested in managing the 100 scooters in Great Bend anymore. Bird Rides has also told the city of their lack of interest in bringing the scooters back.
Death of Great Bend bear highlights zookeeper-animal relationships
Many with pets treat their furry friends like a child. That relationship extends to much larger, wild animals who make their homes in zoos. On Monday, staff at Brit Spaugh Zoo in Great Bend suffered their own unexpected loss with the death of 10-year-old grizzly, Winnie. Zoo Curator Ashley Burdick said the loss hit staff hard.
Antique Vintage & Collectible Show returning to Larned in February
They don't make things like they used to. That's one of the appeals of Larned's Antique Vintage & Collectible show scheduled for Feb. 10-12. Chamber Director Alex Filbert said the event is a fun time for all. "This our 52nd year of doing the show," she said. "It's a great...
Most traffic through Great Bend’s Trail of Lights since 2012
As the Trail of Lights in Great Bend gets bigger and brighter each holiday season, the city recorded the most visitors in 2022 since 2012. From the Saturday after Thanksgiving to Dec. 22, the city has volunteers record vehicle tag information from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brit Spaugh Park.
Looking for vendor’s for next summer’s farmers market in Great Bend
Like many things, attendance numbers are still recovering for the Great Bend Summer Street Stroll Farmers Market following the COVID-19 pandemic. Barton County Health Educator Katelyn Sigler said she is looking for new vendors for the downtown market. Reserving a space for the summer farmers market is free, and you...
Barton Co. Health Dept. focusing on mindfulness in 2023
In just a couple of months, it will be three years from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Kansas. Even with the restrictions letting up and less focus on the disease, the Barton County Health Department is using the New Year as a chance to catch their breath. Health...
Great Bend changing water shutoff policy Feb. 1
Effective Feb. 1, the city of Great Bend is making some changes to its water shut-off policy. After that date, any overdue water bills not paid on time will result in the disconnection of water services. Utilities Superintendent Reuben Martin explains the process. "You get your water bill the first...
