Great Bend, KS

Lady Panther wrestlers finish ninth at Prairie Classic in Hays

Big winter dance or no Saturday evening, the Lady Panther wrestlers first had some business to take care of in Hays. A diminished Great Bend squad finished ninth out of 24 schools competing in the Prairie Classic. Hays, with 19 wrestlers, scored 156 points to run away with the team title. Trego Community, with just seven wrestlers, finished second with 99 points, and the Lady Panthers scored 63 points.
🎧LISTEN Live: Barton 🏀 vs Garden City

The Barton Community College basketball teams play host to Garden City on Wednesday, Jan. 18. You can follow all the action by listening on 104.3 FM, online at greatbendpost.com or the B104.3 mobile app. The women's game in Great Bend begins at 5:30 p.m. with the men's game to follow...
Great Bend debaters finish 8th in the state

The Great Bend High School debate students have spent the semester improving their thinking, researching and speaking skills. These previous two weekends provided an opportunity to show off those skills at four exclusive tournaments. This last weekend, January 13th and 14th, Great Bend Debate won 8th place at the KSHSAA...
Great Bend native joins the GB Police Department

Although an officer position still comes open from time to time, the Great Bend Police Department seems to be having a much easier time filling vacancies than in years prior. At the end of last November, Police Chief Steve Haulmark introduced the Great Bend City Council to the latest hire that made his staff complete.
Winnie the grizzly dies at Great Bend zoo

GREAT BEND — Our four grizzly bears have been bedded down and spending the winter in their stalls since mid-November. During this time, they slow down and spend much of their time sleeping and are not very active. We check them daily and offer food and they constantly have access to water. On Saturday, keepers noticed Winnie, one of our 10-year-old male bears, was not as interested in his food as he normally is. Because it’s winter, that is not something that is abnormal from time to time. On Sunday, he appeared to still not be interested in food and was more lethargic, so staff tried to give him some electrolytes and some other types of food and he did consume a small amount.
Electronic scooters fizzle out in Great Bend with lack of use

A flock of electronic birds hit the streets of Great Bend in late March 2021. Less than two years later, the electronic scooters are no longer a form of transportation. At Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting, Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said the local investor decided they were not interested in managing the 100 scooters in Great Bend anymore. Bird Rides has also told the city of their lack of interest in bringing the scooters back.
Great Bend changing water shutoff policy Feb. 1

Effective Feb. 1, the city of Great Bend is making some changes to its water shut-off policy. After that date, any overdue water bills not paid on time will result in the disconnection of water services. Utilities Superintendent Reuben Martin explains the process. "You get your water bill the first...
