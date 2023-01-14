ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

WCAX

Newport nursing home closure to displace 30 residents

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A nursing home in the Northeast Kingdom is closing its doors. WCAX has confirmed that the Newport Health Care Center will shut down in 60 days. An official at the facility says it’s largely because of a staffing shortage and financial struggles, including those caused by hiring travel nurses.
NEWPORT, VT
mynbc5.com

Red Cross aids 10 people after fire in Schuyler Falls

SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. — Volunteers from the Red Cross aided 10 people after a fire in Schuyler Falls displaced several families on Tuesday. No injuries were reported in the fire, which took place on Norrisville Road. The cause and origin of the fire have not been reported. Red Cross...
SCHUYLER FALLS, NY
WCAX

Body found at Upper Valley recycling center

HARTFORD, VT
Mountain Times

8-year-old gymnast from Wallingford scores perfect 10

Since Nadia Comaneci set the precedent in 1976 with her first score of a perfect 10.0, it’s been the dream achievement of most gymnasts in the sport. This past weekend, Jan. 14-15, Hazel Mabey, an 8-year-old from Wallingford, scored Cobra’s […] Read More The post 8-year-old gymnast from Wallingford scores perfect 10 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WALLINGFORD, VT
WCAX

Rutland organization launches text line for crisis support

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland provider wants young Vermonters to feel more comfortable seeking mental health services. Rutland’s Community Care Network has implemented a 24-7 crisis text line available to anyone needing support during a mental health emergency. The group received a $10,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation to get the program going. It allows anyone seeking help to get in touch with the network’s crisis clinicians immediately, and in a form that they say may be more fitting for younger adults and adolescents.
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Harris Hill Ski Jump Competition to return for 101st year

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A winter sports tradition is set to return to Vermont next month for its 101st consecutive year. The annual Harris Hill Ski Jumping Competition will kick off the weekend of Friday, Feb. 17 with an inaugural nighttime event called the Target Jump Challenge. The festivities will...
BURLINGTON, VT
Barton Chronicle

Doors to the Dank Closet will open soon

BARTON — The former B & W Snack Bar on the Barton-Orleans Road is getting new life and a new purpose after being shuttered five years. Lifelong Newport resident John Carter has purchased the property and is in the process of building a brand-new cannabis dispensary side by side with the snack bar. Both businesses will be designed and operated around his vision for quality and local products.
BARTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont Burlesque Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Lights, laughs and leg lamps galore. The annual Vermont Burlesque Festival begins on Wednesday, offering audiences a variety of shows, classes and even a chance to help give back to the local community. The festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and show organizers said they're counting...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

2 Vermont teachers awarded Fulbright Awards

“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford

A woman was found dead at a Casella recycling processing center in Hartford on Tuesday, according to the Hartford Police Department.  The Vermont State Police are assisting the local agency with an investigation, Hartford police said, calling the death an apparent “isolated incident” that poses “no risk to the community.” Jeff Weld, director of communications […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford.
HARTFORD, VT

