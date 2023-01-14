Read full article on original website
WCAX
Newport nursing home closure to displace 30 residents
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A nursing home in the Northeast Kingdom is closing its doors. WCAX has confirmed that the Newport Health Care Center will shut down in 60 days. An official at the facility says it’s largely because of a staffing shortage and financial struggles, including those caused by hiring travel nurses.
wamc.org
Vermont transportation officials hold meeting on new type of highway interchange set to be built in Winooski
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is about to begin construction on a highway interchange project. The Diverging Diamond Interchange at the Winooski exit north of Burlington will be the first of its kind in the state. First planned in 2012, a new type of highway interchange at Exit 16 in...
An 18th-Century Barn in Richmond Is a Hidden Gem for Oriental Rug Enthusiasts
When Amanda Gustin of Barre inherited three antique Oriental rugs, she knew that the family heirlooms required special care. As director of collections and access at the Vermont Historical Society, Gustin knows a lot about local history and artifacts, "but these rugs are completely outside my area of expertise," she said.
An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care
Linda Luxenberg says that Vermont has failed her son, a 35-year-old man with autism and a rare neurological disorder. Why has the state fought to be his guardian? Read the story on VTDigger here: An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care.
mynbc5.com
Red Cross aids 10 people after fire in Schuyler Falls
SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. — Volunteers from the Red Cross aided 10 people after a fire in Schuyler Falls displaced several families on Tuesday. No injuries were reported in the fire, which took place on Norrisville Road. The cause and origin of the fire have not been reported. Red Cross...
mynbc5.com
Could modernizing zoning bylaws create more housing? 15 Vermont communities given grants to try it out
SHELBURNE, Vt. — During her first official state visit back home to Vermont since being sworn into office, Rep. Becca Balint stopped by Zephyr Place in Williston to tour the affordable housing complex. The former hotel now houses more than 30 families since it was bought and remodeled into...
WCAX
Body found at Upper Valley recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found at a recycling-processing center in Hartford Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
8-year-old gymnast from Wallingford scores perfect 10
Since Nadia Comaneci set the precedent in 1976 with her first score of a perfect 10.0, it’s been the dream achievement of most gymnasts in the sport. This past weekend, Jan. 14-15, Hazel Mabey, an 8-year-old from Wallingford, scored Cobra’s […] Read More The post 8-year-old gymnast from Wallingford scores perfect 10 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
mynbc5.com
Hartford neighbors shocked following discovery of deceased woman in recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. — The identity of the female body found in the Hartford Casella recycling center is not being released as police wait for confirmation from the chief medical examiner and to notify the victim’s family. However, officials said they’ve tentatively identified the body as a woman in...
WCAX
Rutland organization launches text line for crisis support
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland provider wants young Vermonters to feel more comfortable seeking mental health services. Rutland’s Community Care Network has implemented a 24-7 crisis text line available to anyone needing support during a mental health emergency. The group received a $10,000 grant from the Vermont Community Foundation to get the program going. It allows anyone seeking help to get in touch with the network’s crisis clinicians immediately, and in a form that they say may be more fitting for younger adults and adolescents.
Windy Lane Bakehouse Goes Brick and Mortar in Randolph
Kelsey Wolfe started her home-based bakery, Windy Lane Bakehouse, in 2019. In late November — just in time for Thanksgiving pickups — she moved the biz from its eponymous street into a shop in downtown Randolph. Still called Windy Lane Bakehouse, the bakery is one of several new...
mynbc5.com
Harris Hill Ski Jump Competition to return for 101st year
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A winter sports tradition is set to return to Vermont next month for its 101st consecutive year. The annual Harris Hill Ski Jumping Competition will kick off the weekend of Friday, Feb. 17 with an inaugural nighttime event called the Target Jump Challenge. The festivities will...
Barton Chronicle
Doors to the Dank Closet will open soon
BARTON — The former B & W Snack Bar on the Barton-Orleans Road is getting new life and a new purpose after being shuttered five years. Lifelong Newport resident John Carter has purchased the property and is in the process of building a brand-new cannabis dispensary side by side with the snack bar. Both businesses will be designed and operated around his vision for quality and local products.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Burlesque Festival celebrates 10th anniversary this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Lights, laughs and leg lamps galore. The annual Vermont Burlesque Festival begins on Wednesday, offering audiences a variety of shows, classes and even a chance to help give back to the local community. The festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and show organizers said they're counting...
WCAX
2 Vermont teachers awarded Fulbright Awards
A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners.
Inflation, supply-chain issues are driving up egg prices around Vermont
While concerns about the bird flu have hit the state, regional farms maintain that inflation is a significant force behind the steep prices in grocery aisles. Read the story on VTDigger here: Inflation, supply-chain issues are driving up egg prices around Vermont.
mynbc5.com
Castleton community mourns the loss of 'town staple' as store owner looks to rebuild
CASTLETON, Vt. — The Vermont State Fire Marshall spent Tuesday in Castleton investigating what’s left of the Gilmore Home Center – a staple in the Castleton community. The store burned down in a fire Sunday morning. Scott Larson, the owner and president of the Gilmore Home Center,...
mynbc5.com
Burlington School District hosts first in-person LGBTQIA workshop for parents, community
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington School District Office of Equity hosted their LGBTQIA workshop at J.J. Flynn Elementary School for their first-ever in-person session. It was the first of three workshops. Wednesday night focused on how using the right LGBTQIA-inclusive words matter. The workshops are open to BSD parents...
Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford
A woman was found dead at a Casella recycling processing center in Hartford on Tuesday, according to the Hartford Police Department. The Vermont State Police are assisting the local agency with an investigation, Hartford police said, calling the death an apparent “isolated incident” that poses “no risk to the community.” Jeff Weld, director of communications […] Read the story on VTDigger here: Woman found dead at Casella recycling center in Hartford.
Dufresne & McKee: Health centers cannot keep doing more with less
Funds need to follow the encouraging words. The growing gap between the cost of providing integrated high-quality care and the funds available is unsustainable. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dufresne & McKee: Health centers cannot keep doing more with less.
