LaFantasma
3d ago
well here is a novel idea: the person who is caught with a stolen gun will be sentenced to no less than 10 years at hard labor.
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court JudgeAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergNashville, TN
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
WKRN
Man arrested in connection with deadly Madison shooting
Metro police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Madison. Man arrested in connection with deadly Madison shooting. Metro police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Madison. Clarksville cold case murder trial. William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents...
WSMV
Police: Man shot, then dragged by car in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and then ran over by a car in Nashville. The shooting happened Wednesday morning on Thompson Place. Police investigating the shooting told WSMV4 a group of men got into an argument and a man was shot. Unknown suspects then ran over the man in a Black Chevy Cruze, according to police.
WKRN
Man wounded after shooting in South Nashville
William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of losing access to the doctors they’ve been seeing for years. Metro Council approves...
WKRN
Drive-thru kidnapping suspect arrested
Wedgewood-Houston street turns into one-way road …. There’s strong hope that the Nashville Department of Transportation’s (NDOT) conversion of Houston Street between Martin Street and 4th Avenue South will help improve pedestrian safety. TN man found dead in Center Hill Lake. The body of Spencer Harville, 40, of...
fox17.com
Police: Body found in vehicle on I-40 shoulder
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they found a body in a vehicle Wednesday morning on the Interstate 40 shoulder in Donelson. The cause of death is unknown at this time. One eastbound lane is shut down while the scene is under investigation. This is a developing story. Check...
Woman charged with attempted homicide in East Nashville
A 30-year-old woman is accused of shooting another woman multiple times in East Nashville last week.
WKRN
2 found guilty in 2020 Hopkinsville murder
William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of losing access to the doctors they’ve been seeing for years. Metro Council approves...
WKRN
Hendersonville road causing confusion for drivers
William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of losing access to the doctors they’ve been seeing for years. Metro Council approves...
WSMV
Body found in car on I-40 in Donelson
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway into what led to a man’s body being discovered inside a vehicle on I-40 East in Donelson. According to Metro Nashville Police, officers were sent to investigate a vehicle parked on the side of the interstate around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 about the car. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a man in a black SUV parked on the shoulder.
1 killed, 1 injured following shooting in North Nashville
At least one person was killed, and another person was injured following a shooting that occurred Monday night in North Nashville.
WKRN
Metro agrees to pay nearly $250K in wrongful arrest settlement
It's been more than three years since Ralph Ward was taken into custody at a convenience store in Nolensville. Now, he's sharing his first-hand account of the night that changed his life. Metro agrees to pay nearly $250K in wrongful arrest …. It's been more than three years since Ralph...
WKRN
Antioch restaurant broken into 4 times within a month
Business break-ins in Nashville have spiked to the highest number in at least a decade, and now, new video shows one popular restaurant in Antioch was broken into for the fourth time in just a month. Antioch restaurant broken into 4 times within a month. Business break-ins in Nashville have...
WKRN
Clarksville double murder cold case trial: Day 2
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Day two of William “Roger” Campbell’s double murder trial was filled with laying out evidence for the jury. Roger Campbell is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their home in January 2010.
WKRN
Video captures arrest of accused carjacking suspect in Clarksville
Police in Clarksville arrested a man accused of carjacking multiple people Monday afternoon. Video captures arrest of accused carjacking suspect …. Police in Clarksville arrested a man accused of carjacking multiple people Monday afternoon. Drive-thru kidnapping suspect arrested. Drive-thru kidnapping suspect arrested. Woman charged with attempted homicide in East Nashville.
Convicted felon with outstanding warrants arrested on I-440
Metro police arrested a convicted felon wanted on outstanding warrants Tuesday night during a traffic stop on I-440 East.
WKRN
Clarksville stalking suspect arrested
Woman charged with attempted homicide in East Nashville. Woman charged with attempted homicide in East Nashville. A man is felony charges after a drug deal led to shots being fired. Teens arrested after stealing vehicle; 2 pistols …. Two teens were taken into custody this past weekend after police say...
Video captures dramatic ending to carjacking in Clarksville
A dramatic ending to a carjacking in Clarksville was caught on video.
Driver dies after car slams into building on Elm Hill Pike
A man has died after his vehicle slammed into the corner of a building early Tuesday morning in South Nashville.
wpln.org
In 2019, he was wrongfully arrested by MNPD. Now Nashville will pay him $236,000.
It was a Thursday night in 2019, and Ralph Ward had a busy day at work. He had a corporate job with T-Mobile and had also picked up a gig delivering packages for Amazon. On his way home, he decided to stop at his favorite liquor store. The encounter he’d...
WKRN
Pastor calls for "cease fire" in North Nashville
After another deadly weekend in Nashville, a local pastor is calling for a "cease fire" to see an entire weekend without violence. Pastor calls for “cease fire” in North Nashville. After another deadly weekend in Nashville, a local pastor is calling for a "cease fire" to see an...
