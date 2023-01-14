Read full article on original website
Arts Council invites artists to apply for sculpture exhibit
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Arts Council Wichita Falls is inviting sculpture artists to apply for the 19th annual Sculpture Garden exhibit. All forms of outdoor sculpture will be considered and the entry deadline is Jan. 31. The sculptures will be on display for 12 months from installation in May 2023 at the Kemp Center for the Arts.
Arts Council to host Read-A-Thon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Arts Council Wichita Falls will begin their Read-A-Thon to raise funds for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and their other programs. From Jan. 17 till Jan. 31 , both kids and adults can create an account, which will log their minutes spent reading. The Arts Council will be offering rewards that can be earned for those participating.
RBNC to host Weather Wonders event
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - River Bend Nature Center is inviting the community to learn about weather at their Weather Wonders event. All of the action will take place on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will offer the opportunity to learn about the many forms of weather, along with crafts such as making weather dials and wind socks.
MLK Jr. Breakfast speaker dares to dream
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The speaker for the MLK breakfast service being held this Saturday was born and raised in Wichita Falls. Dr. Anngienetta Johnson said she wants the youth in general to know that they have to dare to dream. A coordinator at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center said although we’ve come a long way and success is possible, there are still strides we need to take as a society.
St. Patrick’s Day Festival returning to Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita Falls Development is bringing back the St. Patrick’s Day Downtown Street Festival on March 11. This event has not been a full festival since 2019, and is returning with an afternoon that includes the Downtown Dash 5K, live music, food and shopping.
Vernon man helps community through ‘eggflation’
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - In a time when inflated prices have affected nearly everything in a grocery store, some people have taken matters into their own hands. A Vernon resident made a farm in his own backyard to help with that influx in prices. Stephen Casner said he began his...
Christ Academy welcomes students back with Reset Week
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Coming back to school fresh off a holiday break can be difficult for students and teachers. Christ Academy helps everyone regain focus during a rest week. Praise and worship is the first thing for students every morning at Christ Academy during a time they call...
Christ Academy preparing students for the real world
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - When deciding what school you want your kids to attend, one thing that may come to mind is how well prepared they will be to enter what many of us like to call “the real world” after they graduate. For the Southard family,...
Wichita Falls ISD to have new school start times
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is moving forward with new start times this fall. Come August, elementary school, middle school and high school will all start at different times. This is a move intended to save the district millions. They will be able cut down the amount...
Lake levels in Wichita Falls decline
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Utilities Operations Manager Daniel Nix is keeping a close eye on the numbers and says the lake levels are down just a little bit. “Three to six inches...to get us out of the drought,” said Nix. He said keeping a certain gallon...
WFAFB mobile pantry locations scheduled for January
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s mobile pantry has multiple stops scheduled for January of 2023. Mobile pantry officials will be at Legacy Church of God on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, they’ll be at Midtown Manor from 10 a.m. to noon.
City of Wichita Falls reports first positive rabies case in 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls Animal Services Center is encouraging all pet owners and citizens to increase their awareness of rabies, following the first positive rabies case in 2023. An animal care officer responded to a call on Jan. 12 on the north side of...
Health district receives bronze recognition award
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District was awarded a bronze recognition certificate for their work to prevent chronic diseases. The Texas Healthy Communities Program awarded the health district for conducting assessments that evaluated current policy, systems and environmental strategies shown to reduce...
WFPD accepting applications for citizens academy
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you are curious about how the Wichita Falls Police Department works, you only have four days left to sign up for their 46th annual Citizen Police Academy. There are only a few spots left, and the application deadline of Jan. 20 is fast approaching....
Emergency repairs coming to health district and MPEC
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls City Council discussed the damage from this winter’s big freeze that caused extensive damage the health district and MPEC. Both buildings had pipes rupture over the 2022 Christmas weekend, breaking the MPEC’s fire suppression system and flooding the health district.
Mild and Breezy
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will remain mild with more southwesterly winds for Tuesday and again on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s both days. There is a very small change for a few showers early Wednesday but most of us will not see rain. It turns cooler for the second half of the week.
Texas Rangers caravan stops at Sheppard AFB
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A few members of the Texas Rangers baseball team made a visit to Sheppard Air Force Base. This stop was apart of the caravan team makes during the off-season. Pitchers Jon Gray, Josh Sborz and third base coach Tony Beasley were on this stop. “It’s...
Windy Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A strong storms system crosses the area on Wednesday with a line of showers early in the morning, followed by gusty winds and high fire weather conditions for most of the day. North winds bring cooler air back for Thursday.
Rain chances increase Tuesday night
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday, we will have a high of 72° with cloudy skies. We have a slight chance for a stray shower or two this afternoon. The wind will be strong out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, we will have a high of 67° with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. By the afternoon, we will be looking at elevated fire conditions due to low humidity and strong winds. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 35° with clear skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 56° with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 35° with a few clouds.
Elevated fire danger Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday, we will have a high of 68° with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. By the afternoon, we will look at high fire conditions due to low humidity and strong winds. Sustained winds between 20 and 30 mph will be anticipated. Wind gusts near 40 mph will be possible as well.
