Auburn Hills — For the Michigan football players, it’s back to work as they began offseason workouts Monday. They had some time off after the national semifinal loss in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve, and are now focused on weight and conditioning work before spring practice. With a flurry of news the last week as starters like leading rusher Blake Corum and offensive linemen Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan, and, on Monday, defensive tackle Kris Jenkins, announced their returns for the upcoming season, there’s a positive vibe among the Wolverines that they can build off the 13-1 record and back-to-back Big Ten championships as they pursue a national title.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO