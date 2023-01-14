Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes all Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
Related
Detroit News
'I can see the vision': Ex-MSU star building Madonna football from scratch
Livonia — At Michigan State, they have the "Spartan Walk," the pregame march of the football team to Spartan Stadium, with hundreds if not thousands of fans lining the entire route, getting into the gameday mood. Seventy miles to the southeast, at Madonna University, they have the "Crusader Walk,"...
Detroit News
Donovan Edwards expects big things from Michigan offense — and himself — next season
Auburn Hills — Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, upon learning veteran offensive guards Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan planned to return for this season, let out an enthusiastic response. The Wolverines, 13-1 last season, were fifth nationally in rushing, averaging 238.9 yards a game thanks to Edwards and leading...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit high school bowling notebook: Plymouth boys motivated by last season's shortcomings
Plymouth's boys bowling team, ranked fifth in the state, is off to a strong 6-1 start, thanks to its strong group of returning upperclassmen who are hungry to avoid failure in the lanes. Nearly the entire roster returned after last season ended on the doorstep of the state tournament. First-year...
Detroit News
Michigan football players express optimism that head coach Jim Harbaugh will be back
Auburn Hills — For the Michigan football players, it’s back to work as they began offseason workouts Monday. They had some time off after the national semifinal loss in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Eve, and are now focused on weight and conditioning work before spring practice. With a flurry of news the last week as starters like leading rusher Blake Corum and offensive linemen Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan, and, on Monday, defensive tackle Kris Jenkins, announced their returns for the upcoming season, there’s a positive vibe among the Wolverines that they can build off the 13-1 record and back-to-back Big Ten championships as they pursue a national title.
Detroit News
Weiss suspended as UM police probe alleged computer crimes in Schembechler Hall
Ann Arbor — University of Michigan officials have placed co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on paid leave while university police investigators probe alleged computer crimes at Schembechler Hall, the nerve center of the football team that includes the offices of coach Jim Harbaugh and staff. The exact focus of the...
Detroit News
Where to get Chinese dumplings in Metro Detroit
Lunar New Year or Chinese New Year, typically in late January or February is Jan. 22, ushering in the Year of the Rabbit. The holiday is celebrated with fireworks, paper lanterns and, of course, food. Popular dishes are fish, to increase prosperity, noodles for longevity and health and dumplings for wealth.
Detroit News
Detroit gang war rages during crime wave, kidnapping
Detroit — A 19-year-old carjacking victim survived a prolonged assault after being kidnapped by an armed mob of more than a dozen people who beat her with crutches, pummeled her with fists and ripped out her hair extensions during an attack amid a surge in street gang violence in Detroit.
Detroit News
LeDuff: Latest Ilitch project sends another bill to taxpayers
Riddle me this: What do you get when developers and politicians crawl into bed together?. The proof comes in the form of the latest Chris Ilitch development deal for Midtown. You'll remember Ilitch promised us nearly a decade ago that he was going to build all kinds of stuff around a newly proposed Red Wings hockey arena, but only if the people of the poorest big city in America would chip in a couple hundred million bucks to make the dream come true.
Detroit News
Detroit man charged with 2 unrelated December homicides
Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with two December homicides, occurring about a week apart, at a night club and a residence, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's office. The fatal shootings took place at 2:37 a.m. Dec. 16 at a night club in the 19940 block...
Detroit News
Person of interest in Zion Foster's death released, officials say
A man authorities have linked to the death of 17-year-old Zion Foster in 2022 is no longer in prison, the Michigan Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday. Foster, an Eastpointe High School student, was reported missing Jan. 5, 2022. Police believe she was slain within weeks of her disappearance. Her cousin,...
Detroit News
Grosse Pointe school board weighs move to halt health clinic deal
The Grosse Pointe Public School System board is scheduled Thursday to vote on a resolution to stop the construction of a teen health clinic at a high school, an issue that has sparked controversy and pitted some parents against the administration. School officials announced in May they wanted to launch...
Detroit News
High-tech crime solving links teen in fatal shooting of Detroit woman, police say
Detroit — The family of a 53-year-old Detroit wife and mother shot and killed last month after stopping at a party store on her way home from work said it means "everything" that police have charged a suspect, but they'll never have closure. Bradley Thurman, 19, has been charged...
Detroit News
TikTok videos at Detroit area hospital raise questions about privacy, speech
Dearborn — Denise Bradley of Detroit was in a waiting room at a Dearborn hospital on Christmas, waiting to be seen for severe tooth pain, when she saw what she thought was an unfair interaction between hospital staff and a pregnant woman also waiting to be seen. The activist...
Detroit News
Detroit man charged in road rage shooting on Southfield Freeway
A 21-year-old man who allegedly shot multiple times at another car on the Southfield freeway after a road rage incident now faces attempted murder charges. Joshua Wiley of Detroit was charged in 36th District Court in Detroit with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm-less than murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of using a firearm during a felony.
Detroit News
Detroit pension system slams WWE with lawsuit amid ex-CEO's return
Detroit's Police and Fire Retirement System has filed a lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment, in which it has a vested interest, to prevent a sale after its CEO was removed by the WWE board. The board filed the class-action suit, announced Tuesday, in the Court of the Chancery in the...
Detroit News
Police investigate officer-involved shooting on Detroit's west side
Detroit — A Detroit police officer Monday shot a heavily-armed man who was leveling a gun at him while holed up in a westside gas station, the city's police chief said. Investigators are trying to determine why the suspect, who was listed in serious condition, walked into the Citgo gas station on 8 Mile near Berg at 7:20 a.m., locked the door, "and started walking erratically back and forth, waving his gun around," Detroit Police Chief James White said during a livestreamed press briefing near the crime scene.
Detroit News
MSP: Man ran out of gas, called 911 to report false Detroit freeway shooting to get help
Detroit — A man was arrested for allegedly calling police Monday night to report he was shot at on a freeway to get help faster after his car ran out of gas, officials said. Michigan State Police said troopers were called at about 11:10 p.m. to a location on westbound Interstate 94 near Woodward Avenue for a report of a freeway shooting. He told dispatchers that a white male in a purple car fired 150 shots into his vehicle with an AK-47.
Detroit News
Ann Arbor police seek suspect who shot into family's townhouse window Monday
Ann Arbor police are asking for the public's help to find the suspect who fired a gun into a family's townhouse window Monday. Officials said the shooting happened at about 1 a.m. at the Creekside Townhouses near Platt Road and Interstate 94. According to a preliminary investigation, a black Jeep...
Detroit News
Toledo man, 69, dies after pickup crashes into tree in Lodi Twp.
A Toledo man is dead after crashing his pickup truck through someone's yard and into a tree Monday in Washtenaw County, state police said. Troopers with the Brighton Post were called at about 6 a.m. Monday to an area near Ann Arbor-Saline and Textile roads in Lodi Township for a report of a single-vehicle crash. They arrived and found a truck crashed into a tree.
Detroit News
Developer to save 'iconic' 1885 Lake Orion cottage, demolishes another
An Auburn Hills-based developer is changing its plans for a housing development in Lake Orion and will restore one of the village's "iconic" Queen Ann Victorian homes rather than demolishing it, but critics call the move "calculated." The home, located at 302 S. Broadway, was built in 1885. It was...
Comments / 0