Analysis: Former CIA officer Rolf Mowatt on Russia-Ukraine war — "Intelligence Matters"
This week on "Intelligence Matters," Michael Morell speaks with former senior CIA officer and Moscow station chief Rolf Mowatt-Larssen about his strategic analysis of the Russia-Ukraine war. He maps out the Russian objectives in the war and the lack of clear Western goals as the war continues. Mowatt-Larssen predicts that Putin will launch an offensive in 2023 but not until he has mobilized a sufficient number of troops, something he failed to do in the past year. He also discusses Putin's "scorched earth" approach and how it has led to the weaponization of energy.
S. Korea, Iran summon each other's envoys over Yoon comment
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea and Iran have summoned each other’s ambassadors in a diplomatic spat triggered by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s comments describing Iran as the “enemy” of the United Arab Emirates during his trip to the small Gulf nation this week.
Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals
A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Iran man who decapitated teen wife and paraded her head in public gets 8-year prison sentence
Tehran — An Iranian man has been jailed for more than eight years after decapitating his wife and displaying her head in public in a case that shocked the country, the judiciary said Wednesday. Mona Heidari, 17, was killed in February 2022 by her husband and brother-in-law in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern province of Khuzestan.
South Carolina's Clyburn says he is convinced Biden will seek a second term
U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, whose endorsement of Joe Biden in 2020 helped him win the state's primary and propelled him to the nomination, told CBS News' Robert Costa that he is convinced the president will seek a second term. Mr. Biden has not announced his 2024 intentions yet.
Australia 'deeply troubled' by Chinese espionage case
Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong says her government is "deeply troubled" by the delays in China resolving espionage allegations against Chinese-Australian writer and blogger Yang Hengjun
Trump claims documents found at Mar-a-Lago were empty folders labeled 'classified' that he'd kept because they were 'cool'
The DOJ has released photographic evidence of the roughly one hundred pages of classified records recovered from Trump's estate in August.
In Pakistan, trans men search for inclusion, visibility
Transgender people are considered outcasts by many in Pakistan, despite some progress with a law protecting their rights and court rulings that allow them to choose a gender that is neither male nor female
Hong Kong to scrap isolation rule for new COVID-19 cases
HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong will scrap its mandatory isolation rule for people infected with COVID-19 from Jan. 30 as part of its strategy to return the southern Chinese city to normalcy, the city's leader said on Thursday. For most of the pandemic over the last...
Ukrainians learn mine clearing skills from Cambodian experts
PREYTOTOEUNG, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian experts, whose country has the dubious distinction of being one of the world’s most contaminated by landmines, walked a group of Ukrainian soldiers through a minefield being actively cleared Thursday, hoping their decades of experience would help the Europeans in their own efforts to remove Russian mines at home.
Peru extends state of emergency after at least 50 killed in protests
Anti-government protests have been happening for weeks in Peru. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini explains what sparked the movements and how the government is responding with sometimes deadly force.
Report: Climate change fueling conflict in Lake Chad Basin
MOMBASA, Kenya — (AP) — Droughts, flooding and a shrinking Lake Chad caused in part by climate change is fueling conflict and migration in the region and needs to be better addressed, a report said Thursday. Human rights group Refugees International called for the issue to be central...
Ukrainian official among 14 killed in chopper crash
Officials are investigating the cause of a helicopter crash that killed 14 people, including Ukraine's interior minister, and at least one child, near the capital city of Kiev Wednesday. Debora Patta reports from Ukraine.
Matt Gaetz says classified docs scandal 'feels like the Democrats are taking out Joe Biden'
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said Wednesday there's an "element" to the Biden classified documents scandal that "feels like the Democrats" are trying to unseat the president.
Ukrainian troops in U.S. for training on Patriot missile defense system
About 100 Ukrainian troops arrived at Fort Sill in Oklahoma this week to undergo training to use the Patriot missile defense system. This comes as General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, traveled to Germany to meet with a group of about 50 defense ministers from around the world. Sabrina Singh, deputy Pentagon press secretary, joined CBS News to discuss how the U.S. is supporting Ukraine.
Israel's Supreme Court orders Netanyahu to remove key member of his new government over tax evasion
Jerusalem — Israel's top court ruled Wednesday that a senior member of premier Benjamin Netanyahu's newly formed government cannot serve as minister due to a recent tax evasion conviction. The decision was slammed by Prime Minister Netanyahu's coalition, which vowed to push ahead with controversial measures that would weaken the Supreme Court and its power to strike down legislation.
U.S. launching pilot program to allow private sponsorship of refugees from around the world
Washington — The Biden administration is set to announce on Thursday a pilot program that will allow groups of private American citizens to financially sponsor the resettlement of refugees fleeing war and violence across the world, three people briefed on the announcement told CBS News. The State Department initiative,...
Debt limit standoff puts White House at odds with Republican leadership
The U.S. is projected to hit its debt limit Thursday, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is urging congressional leaders to raise the debt ceiling to ensure the U.S. doesn't default on its debts. The White House and House Republicans are at a standoff, with GOP leaders demanding spending cuts. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined John Dickerson to discuss the latest on the issue.
