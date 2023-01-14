ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Analysis: Former CIA officer Rolf Mowatt on Russia-Ukraine war — "Intelligence Matters"

This week on "Intelligence Matters," Michael Morell speaks with former senior CIA officer and Moscow station chief Rolf Mowatt-Larssen about his strategic analysis of the Russia-Ukraine war. He maps out the Russian objectives in the war and the lack of clear Western goals as the war continues. Mowatt-Larssen predicts that Putin will launch an offensive in 2023 but not until he has mobilized a sufficient number of troops, something he failed to do in the past year. He also discusses Putin's "scorched earth" approach and how it has led to the weaponization of energy.
WHIO Dayton

S. Korea, Iran summon each other's envoys over Yoon comment

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea and Iran have summoned each other’s ambassadors in a diplomatic spat triggered by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s comments describing Iran as the “enemy” of the United Arab Emirates during his trip to the small Gulf nation this week.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
WHIO Dayton

Hong Kong to scrap isolation rule for new COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong will scrap its mandatory isolation rule for people infected with COVID-19 from Jan. 30 as part of its strategy to return the southern Chinese city to normalcy, the city's leader said on Thursday. For most of the pandemic over the last...
The Associated Press

Ukrainians learn mine clearing skills from Cambodian experts

PREYTOTOEUNG, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian experts, whose country has the dubious distinction of being one of the world’s most contaminated by landmines, walked a group of Ukrainian soldiers through a minefield being actively cleared Thursday, hoping their decades of experience would help the Europeans in their own efforts to remove Russian mines at home.
WSB Radio

Report: Climate change fueling conflict in Lake Chad Basin

MOMBASA, Kenya — (AP) — Droughts, flooding and a shrinking Lake Chad caused in part by climate change is fueling conflict and migration in the region and needs to be better addressed, a report said Thursday. Human rights group Refugees International called for the issue to be central...
CBS News

Ukrainian official among 14 killed in chopper crash

Officials are investigating the cause of a helicopter crash that killed 14 people, including Ukraine's interior minister, and at least one child, near the capital city of Kiev Wednesday. Debora Patta reports from Ukraine.
CBS News

Ukrainian troops in U.S. for training on Patriot missile defense system

About 100 Ukrainian troops arrived at Fort Sill in Oklahoma this week to undergo training to use the Patriot missile defense system. This comes as General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, traveled to Germany to meet with a group of about 50 defense ministers from around the world. Sabrina Singh, deputy Pentagon press secretary, joined CBS News to discuss how the U.S. is supporting Ukraine.
FORT SILL, OK
CBS News

Israel's Supreme Court orders Netanyahu to remove key member of his new government over tax evasion

Jerusalem — Israel's top court ruled Wednesday that a senior member of premier Benjamin Netanyahu's newly formed government cannot serve as minister due to a recent tax evasion conviction. The decision was slammed by Prime Minister Netanyahu's coalition, which vowed to push ahead with controversial measures that would weaken the Supreme Court and its power to strike down legislation.
CBS News

Debt limit standoff puts White House at odds with Republican leadership

The U.S. is projected to hit its debt limit Thursday, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is urging congressional leaders to raise the debt ceiling to ensure the U.S. doesn't default on its debts. The White House and House Republicans are at a standoff, with GOP leaders demanding spending cuts. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined John Dickerson to discuss the latest on the issue.
CBS News

CBS News

