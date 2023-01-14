Read full article on original website
Spoilers For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/16/23)
WWE has announced a match and segment for tonight’s episode of RAW as The Alpha Academy will take on The Judgment Day in a tag team match. Additionally, WWE is hyping that Bobby Lashley will deliver an “All Mighty” return. Pwinsider shared the following spoiler notes for...
Results From WWE Live Event In Corbin, KY: United States Title Match
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match – Charlotte Flair (c) retains over Shayna Baszler. Dominik Mysterio defeated Butch. Dexter Lumis defeated Chad Gable (w/...
Possible Spoiler WWE Notes On Uncle Howdy & Nikki Cross
Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative plans. This is according to Fightful Select, although this doesn’t necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials in even when he’s not used. Howdy made a brief RAW appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
The Updated WWE NXT Vengeance Day Card – 4 Matches Confirmed
We’ve got several new matches announced for the WWE NXT Vengeance Day pay-per-view event following this week’s episode of NXT. The event, which takes place on February 4th in Charlotte, NC, will feature the following matches:. NXT Championship Steel Cage Match:. Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller. NXT Women’s...
Maria Kanellis: We Need To Respect Everyone’s Style Of Wrestling
Whatever style you enjoy from the world of professional wrestling, that’s okay according to Maria Kanellis-Bennett. The former WWE Superstar debuted for AEW last October alongside her husband Mike and Matt Taven as ‘The Kingdom.’. Speaking to Steve Fall of 10 Count, Kanellis-Bennett spoke about the many forms...
Podcast Host Theorizes About Uncle Howdy’s Identity
When Bray Wyatt returned at Extreme Rules, it turns out he wasn’t alone. Since Bray’s return, a mysterious figure known as Uncle Howdy has been present, both in and out of the ring. Uncle Howdy attacked Bray Wyatt on SmackDown, and he’s also been playing mind games with Alexa Bliss. There haven’t been any on-screen clues about who is portraying Uncle Howdy, but that hasn’t stopped people from speculating.
New Match Announced For WWE Raw
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Raw. The Alpha Academy will take on Judgement Day in a tag team match. This comes after Judgment Day earned a future title match against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Updated WWE Raw Card. – Bobby Lashley...
Santino Marella On Joining Impact Wrestling, If He Had Offers From WWE Or AEW
Santino Marella made his debut as Impact Wrestling’s newest authority figure at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view this past week. Marella replaced Scott D’Amore, who is currently on the shelf following his beatdown at the hands of Bully Ray ahead of the event. On “The Dave Van Auken...
Myron Reed Thanks MLW & Court Bauer Following MLW Exit
As previously reported, Myron Reed is now officially a free agent. Reed took to Twitter to thank MLW and its founder, Court Bauer, for all they did for him. You can check out his tweet below:. During his time with the promotion, Reed set a record by becoming the only...
Details From The Latest Backstage Talent Meeting At WWE RAW
Once again, talent was assured that Vince McMahon’s return would not affect WWE’s creative team during a backstage meeting at WWE RAW on Monday. After Vince McMahon’s return and the resignation of Stephanie McMahon, a meeting was held at last week’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings to give some clarity as to the company’s future.
AEW News & Notes – Negative One’s Birthday, Isiah Kassidy, Ethan Page, Renee Paquette
The Dark Order’s Negative One celebrated a birthday on Tuesday. The official Twitter account of All Elite Wrestling wished him a happy birthday, which you can see below:. You can check out Isiah Kassidy’s latest vlog below:. Ethan Page’s latest vlog features Brody King trying to sell his...
Every Generation Of The Bloodline To Appear At WWE RAW 30
It’ll be a family reunion during next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, with every generation of the Bloodline set to be represented. Next week’s RAW will be the 30th-anniversary episode of the red brand which first aired on January 11, 1993. During this week’s episode of...
Dax Harwood Has A Shocking Revelation From His Time In WWE
On the most recent episode of his podcast, Dax Harwood shockingly revealed that former WWE Performance Center coach Bill DeMott had tried to get himself (then Scott Dawson) and partner Cash Wheeler (then Dash Wilder) fired from the company. You can check out some highlights from the latest edition of...
Another WWE Departure Revealed
Another WWE departure has been confirmed after it was first reported that WWE’s Vice President of Communications, Adam Hopkins, left the company after 25 years. According to Pwinsider, Stefanie Fiondella, who was VP of Communications for WWE, left the company last week. She worked for the company from 2014...
NXT’s Amari Miller Says She Tried To End Her Life Last Week
WWE NXT Superstar Amari Miller has opened up about her struggles with mental health, saying she tried to take her own life last week. On TikTok, Miller responded to a question about attempts to take one’s own life and said that she tried to do just that one week ago.
John Cena Drops Teaser About His Rumored WWE WrestleMania 39 Opponent
Logan Paul previously called out John Cena for a match at WWE WrestleMania 39. Cena later shared a photo of Paul from his match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel a few months ago on his Instagram account with no caption. Paul previously stated...
WWE Main Event Results SPOILERS from January 16, 2023
This week’s edition of WWE Main Event was recorded in advance prior to Monday Night RAW as per usual. The following are **SPOILERS** of the results for the two matches that took place according to various reports on Twitter:. Zoey Stark vs Dana Brooke. Dexter Lumis vs Charlie Dempsey.
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week (1/17/23)
WWE NXT (1/18/23) Friday Night SmackDown (12/23/22) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
Konnan: Wrestlers Get Backstage Heat For The Stupidest Things Nowadays
Wrestling veteran Konnan has spoken about wrestlers getting into trouble with higher-ups, which he believes happens for the “stupidest” reasons these days. A veteran of multiple promotions, Konnan is best known for his time in AAA, but has also worked in WCW, Impact, MLW, and AEW. Speaking on...
RJ City Reveals Why He Hasn’t Wrestled In AEW
In an interview with Comedy Store Wrestling, Hey! (EW) host RJ City explained his reason for not wrestling in AEW. RJ City is content with the niche he has carved out for himself among a bloated AEW roster. A Canadian actor and professional wrestler, RJ City is best known as...
