When Bray Wyatt returned at Extreme Rules, it turns out he wasn’t alone. Since Bray’s return, a mysterious figure known as Uncle Howdy has been present, both in and out of the ring. Uncle Howdy attacked Bray Wyatt on SmackDown, and he’s also been playing mind games with Alexa Bliss. There haven’t been any on-screen clues about who is portraying Uncle Howdy, but that hasn’t stopped people from speculating.

1 DAY AGO