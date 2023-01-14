ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Palm Beach Atlantic Awarded Grant to Expand Nursing Education

Palm Beach Atlantic is one of seven independent, nonprofit higher education institutions eligible to receive more than $4.3 million from the Florida Department of Education to combat the state’s nursing shortage. The Florida Legislature allocated the Linking Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) funding during the 2022 legislative session. The...
FLORIDA STATE
A glimpse into Lynn University’s aviation history

As Lynn University celebrates its 60th anniversary as one of the most innovative and diverse colleges in America, the university looks back to reminisce on its aviation history in South Florida. In 2017, Lynn University’s Burton D. Morgan School of Aeronautics became its own college—the Burton D. Morgan College of...
BOCA RATON, FL
Daughter continues mom’s legacy at Palm Beach State College

When Isabella Henderson started taking classes at PBSC, she was confident she would get a great education. That’s because Henderson was following in the footsteps of her mother, Paula McLeod, who not only shared with her the benefits of attending, but that the College would offer her a great path to a university like it did for her.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Lynn finds invaluable experience with executives and entrepreneurs in residence

Business colleges and schools across the nation infuse executive level experience, knowledge and best practices into curriculums through executive-in-residence programs. Furthermore, these programs offer unique perspectives into students’ learning experiences and opportunities to engage with accomplished professionals from the business community. Lynn University leadership carefully hand-selects each member of...
BOCA RATON, FL
The 597th edition of The Boca Raton Tribune is ready!

597th edition of your favorite local newspaper is available NOW!. – — Read it now by clicking the link here: https://issuu.com/bocatribune/docs/ed._596th. 11th Society edition of your favorite local newspaper is available NOW!. – — Read it now by clicking the link here:https://issuu.com/bocatribune/docs/edition_11st.
BOCA RATON, FL
Boca West Children’s Foundation Gala, Featuring Jay Leno, Raised $1.1 Million for Local Kids

Boca West Children’s Foundation raised $1.1 million for projects serving at-risk youth at “An Evening with Jay Leno,” on January 8 at Boca West Country Club. Since its founding, the organization has donated $18 million dollars. The event featured entertainment by acclaimed late night talk show host and stand-up comedian Jay Leno. In addition, students from Dreyfoos School of the Arts High School’s jazz band and dance department performed, courtesy of Nat King Cole Generation Hope and Dreyfoos School of the Arts. The evening featured an exciting live auction and a call to the heart.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
No. 24 FAU Cruises Past WKU, Wins 16th in a Row

Monday, January 16, 2023, was a monumental day for the Florida Atlantic University men’s basketball team. The Owls received their first ever top-25 ranking, by being named No. 24 in the Associated Press poll earlier this afternoon. FAU followed that up with a convincing 76-62 win over Western Kentucky, improving to 17-1 and 7-0 in C-USA play, and stretching its winning streak to 16 games, which is the second-longest in the nation this season.
BOCA RATON, FL

