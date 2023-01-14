Read full article on original website
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Matchup Rewind | Purdue vs. Michigan State
Purdue grabbed an important road victory against the Michigan State Spartans on Monday afternoon thanks in large part to Zach Edey’s dominating 32 points and 17 rebounds and Fletcher Loyer’s late game hot streak to 17 points. Michigan State’s Tyson Walker had a great night as well going for 30 points and 5 rebounds but he just didn’t get quite the same help from his teammates. Purdue raced out to a 13 point lead thanks in large part to controlling the important matchups I highlighted and lost it because they struggled to maintain that advantage.
Women’s Basketball: Purdue vs. Nebraska Preview
Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-7, 3-4) at Purdue Boilermakers (12-5, 3-4) Purdue (12-5, 3-4) is looking to extend their winning streak tonight against Nebraska (11-7, 3-4) in Mackey Arena. Purdue is currently 7-2 in the season at home. The Boilers took down Northwestern 65-54 in their last game led by Abbey Ellis’s game high 24 points and a perfect 7/7 from the line. Purdue was able to capitalize on the Wildcats sloppy play and converted 20 points off of the Wildcats 25 turnovers.
Purdue Falls To Nebraska 71-64
Purdue (12-6, 3-5) is due for some soul searching after dropping another Big Ten loss at home against Nebraska (12-7, 4-4). This felt like a must win to try and secure a bid for the tournament with a daunting schedule ahead. Purdue has now lost 4 of their last 6 games and have a 3-5 record in the conference. After a solid start to the season 10-2, Purdue now sits at 12-6 overall.
Purdue Basketball: Minnesota Preview
#3 Purdue (17-1, 6-1 Big 10) vs. Minnesota (7-9, 1-5 Big 10) Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Former Team. Point Guard 55 Ta'Lon Cooper Jr 6'4" 195 Roebuck, SC Morehead State. Wing 10 Jamison Battle Jr 6'4" 225 Robbinsdale, MN George Washington. Wing 24 Jaden Henley Fr 6'7"...
Fletcher Loyer earns Co-Big Ten Player of the Week & Freshman of the Week
Big Ten Weekly Awards are out and Purdue’s Fletcher Loyer comes out as the rare double winner. In case you were curious like I was the last Purdue freshman to win player of the week was Robbie Hummel on February 11, 2008. E’Twaun Moore had won the award the week prior.
Purdue 64 – Michigan State 63: Tyson Misses at the Bell and Purdue Wins the Boxing Match
Flashback to February 26th of last season: #10 Purdue comes into the Breslin Center to take on an unranked Michigan State team. Tied at 65, MSU’s Tyson Walker was able to have Trevion Williams switched onto him and Walker took a deep 3 that rattled in with 1.1 seconds left, leading to the Spartan victory. Now flashforward to today as #3 Purdue comes into East Lansing against an unranked Spartan team and the game comes down to the wire. The Boilermakers and Spartans traded the lead 7 different times in the final 2:47 and Zach Edey made a layup to put Purdue up 64-63 with 2.2 seconds left. Michigan State would throw a deep pass that was deflected out of bounds by Brandon Newman, somehow only taking .4 seconds off the clock (we’ll talk about the refs later) and giving the ball to MSU in the front court. Coming off a screen it was Tyson Walker again in nearly the same spot as last year taking a three over Ethan Morton. Walker had scored MSU’s final 12 points, but he airballed this one, giving Purdue the win.
K State knocks off Kansas in OT
Now Purdue just need to TCB at the Barn to get back to #2 in the AP. I hope they will get at least 15 or so first place votes if so. Meanwhile, Houston rolled to another blowout. If you have been following Kansas, they had already had 4 games...
Purdue SM/Video Production team has been killing it this year.
Seems like Boilerball had really stepped up their content creation this year and have been putting out some awesome videos. Team run-through-a-wall on Any Given Sunday stuff:. https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cncicuqoe6d/?igshid=OGQ2MjdiOTE=. https://www.instagram.com/reel/CnF2WiSqcZ2/?igshid=OGQ2MjdiOTE=. https://www.instagram.com/reel/Clhpe7Kqnw5/?igshid=OGQ2MjdiOTE=
