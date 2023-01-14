Read full article on original website
Ohio State Football trying to steal five-star QB from TTUN
The Ohio State football team is trying to get their 2024 recruiting class back on the right track. After a rough finish to the 2023 class, Ohio State has turned their attention to the 2024 class. Unfortunately, they lost Dylan Raiola, the number one overall recruit in that class. Even...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State picks up veteran OL from Louisiana Monroe via transfer portal
Ohio State has dipped into the transfer portal for a veteran offensive line piece, adding some depth to the unit after some key departures from the 2022 lineup. On Wednesday, former Louisiana Monroe starter Victor Cutler announced his commitment to the Buckeyes in the portal. A member of the 2019 recruiting class, Cutler developed into a contributor on the offensive line and entered the portal with 2 years of eligibility following the 2022 season.
News Channel Nebraska
Former Husker QB Gebbia transferring to Ohio State
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A former Husker quarterback is heading back to the Big Ten. According to Rivals, Tristan Gebbia is transferring from Oregon State to Ohio State. The southern California native began his career with the Huskers after being recruited by Mike Riley. Gebbia left during Scott Frost's first season...
Ohio State football: Michigan football program falling apart
The Ohio State football program is in a lot better shape than its rival Michigan. Bad news keeps hitting the Wolverines this offseason. The Ohio State football program should thank its lucky stars that it has an adult leading the program. For all the whining we do about Ryan Day’s playcalling or whatnot, we should be thankful that a man with integrity is leading the program in Columbus.
saturdaytradition.com
Fred Hoiberg announces season-ending injury to Nebraska starter
Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg announced Wednesday evening that forward Juwan Gary will have left shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Gary, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward, suffered the injury in the first half of Nebraska’s game against Illinois on Jan. 10. According to the Huskers, Gary met with a specialist earlier on Wednesday after an MRI revealed the extent of the injury. Surgery was the recommended course of action.
Breaking: Ohio State Football Lands Transfer Quarterback
Earlier this week the Ohio State Buckeyes finally learned what C.J. Stroud plans to do with his football future. Stroud is headed to the NFL, leaving the Buckeyes to find a new starting quarterback next season. While Ohio State has quality quarterbacks on the roster, they weren't done just yet. ...
Ohio State Wide Receiver Announces He's Starting 'New Chapter'
Buckeye wideout Kamryn Babb caught one pass in his Ohio State career - an eight-yard touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers this past November. After battling through injuries during his first four years with the program and more this season, Babb's lone collegiate reception might not sound ...
Ohio State football: Grading the 2022 Coaching Staff
The Ohio State football team closed out its 2022 season with a loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl. Here is how we graded the Buckeye coaching staff this past season. The Ohio State football team had a very solid 2022 campaign. Despite the loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes proved that they were one of the best two teams in the country in the Peach Bowl. If Marvin Harrison Jr. did not get hurt, the Buckeyes would probably be national champions. The same could be said if Noah Ruggles would have made his 50-yard field goal.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Receiver Announcement
Kamryn Babb's long journey back from a slew of injuries led him to one of the most heartwarming moments of the 2022 college football season. On Tuesday, he announced his Ohio State career has come to an end. Sharing a video across his social media accounts, the Buckeyes captain said that ...
saturdaytradition.com
Kamryn Babb, 'Block 0' recipient at Ohio State, reveals plans for 2023
Kamryn Babb had quite the journey during his time at Ohio State. A former 4-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, Babb endured a number of significant knee injuries that derailed his career with the Buckeyes. Heading into the 2022 season, Babb was named the recipient of the “Block 0”...
Whitney Lauenstein to ‘Step Away’ From Nebraska Volleyball
The Waverly native took to social media ‘to clear the confusion and rumors’
CD East freshman LB Zachary Brown gets Nebraska offer, has chance to be one of ‘best in nation’
Zachary Brown is just a 14-year-old freshman, but Monday he picked up his first college football offer. Just a month after swooping in to CD East to flip Vincent Carroll-Jackson’s commitment from Syracuse, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule became the first to offer the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Panthers linebacker. • Sign...
Look: Ohio State Fans Furious With Prominent Booster
Monday morning, Brian Schottenstein, who heads up a major Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness collective, hinted that "big news" was coming. Most fans believed this had something to do with C.J Stroud, who hadn't yet announced his 2023 NFL Draft decision. But Stroud officially took to Twitter on ...
Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Booster Drama
One of Ohio State's top boosters found himself in the doghouse of many Buckeyes fans on Monday. Real estate mogul Brian Schottenstein, the co-founder of The Foundation, Ohio State's top NIL collective, tweeted Monday morning that he had some "big news" forthcoming. With rumors swirling ...
klkntv.com
Omaha Burke’s Mason Blakenship-Jones commits to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got another commitment from an in-state player on Monday. Mason Blakenship-Jones, an athlete at Omaha Burke High School, announced his intention to play for the Huskers on Twitter. He joins a long list of 2023 in-state recruits, including Maverick Noonan, Gunnar Gottula and Malachi...
sciotopost.com
Breaking Buckeye Quarterback CJ Stroud Makes Decision on Future
OHIO – Buckeye football player CJ Stroud is heading to the draft he announced on Monday. On twitter CJ stated, “First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for blessing me with health, favor and opportunity. To my family, thank you for laying the foundation on which I stand. Through all the uncertainties one thing was always certain, our love for one another. Thank you for always believing and supporting me.”
Building Design & Construction
Columbus, Ohio, to be new home for 100,000-sf esports arena
Up-and-coming esports stadium company Glytch has announced its plan to build a versatile esports arena in Columbus, Ohio. The project will be the second stadium built by the company in North America, following its first venture in Los Angeles, Calif. Glytch partnered with Populus, an experimental design firm aimed at...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - Columbus, Ohio: Rude and Crude
Both cause and consequence of Columbus as the “plague city” is City government’s—Council and paid staff including Columbus Police Department—rudeness. In ways that once surprised me, the City’s disrespect, dismissal, and incivility mirror the literal crudeness of the failing physical city, from filth to lack of sanitation, and endless broken streets and sidewalks. (See my “The plague city: Daily life in Columbus, Ohio,” Busting Myths, Columbus Free Press, Dec. 17, 2022.)
Small Nebraska Town Hiding One Of The Best Restaurants In The US
Here's where to find it.
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in Nebraska
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Nebraska, and so far, it's getting great reviews from local patrons. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken opened its newest Nebraska restaurant location in Omaha.
