philomathnews.com
From the Past: Farmers unite 150 years ago in fight for honest earnings
Published under the headline, “Co-operation among farmers” in the Jan. 18, 1873 edition of the Corvallis Gazette, a letter to the editor appeared about mid-Willamette Valley farmers wanting to establish an organization in response to poor prices being paid out for crops. Here is the letter, which was...
thatoregonlife.com
The Small Town Pizza Joint In Oregon You Need To Try This Year
All the best pizza is found at mom-and-pop joints in small towns across Oregon, I’m convinced of this. And Benny’s Pizza Joint in Monroe happens to be one of those places. The small town of Monroe is located in South-East Benton County, Oregon, and is a vibrant hub for rural farming including produce, vineyards and Christmas trees. Monroe is part of the Corvallis, Oregon Metropolitan Statistical Area, founded in 1914.
philomathnews.com
Obituary: Rosetta S. Cook (1957-2023)
Rosetta S. Cook died January 10th, 2023, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis, Oregon due to complications from type 1 diabetes. Rose was born in Newport, Oregon on March 5th, 1957, and grew up in Toledo, Oregon. She graduated from Toledo High School in 1975. She met her cherished husband in 1973 at the Timbers Restaurant in Toledo where Rose worked as a waitress. They were married October 16th, 1976 at the Blodgett Community Church. They had three children; Kendall, Nicole, and Matthew.
Emerald Media
Lane County mountain with controversial name may be changed
In Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest, nearly 60 miles south of Eugene, a mountain has had a controversial name since the 1900s. Swastika Mountain stands at an elevation of 4,180 feet and people have recently pushed to rename it. Dec. 6, 2022, the Oregon Geographic Names Board voted for an...
focushillsboro.com
Work On The New University Of Oregon Campus In Portland Is Progressing
New University Of Oregon Campus: Oregon is still hard at work getting its new Portland campus ready for students, faculty, and cutting-edge classrooms. UO’s Site Planning & Facilities Management group has spent months evaluating the new northeast Portland property, the former Concordia University campus in Portland that UO bought in June for $60.5 million.
Jackson Shelstad, West Linn point guard and Oregon Ducks signee, skyrockets in updated Rivals rankings
Rivals is unveiling its updated class of 2023 basketball recruiting rankings this week - with several players expected to rise or fall based on the start of their senior seasons. So, it should come as no surprise that West Linn (Oregon) star and Oregon Ducks signee Jackson Shelstad is ...
Emerald Media
Melting Worries Away at the Terwilliger Hot Springs
The phrase a new year, a new me has not stood the test of time. Every year optimism begins to bubble up as you think of all the ways you’ll improve. The gym will be swamped, friends will think twice before going out to eat, and you’ll definitely be consistent with a new hobby. Instead of setting expectations you might not make, focus on finding a new adventure.
thatoregonlife.com
Get A Bowl Of World Famous Clam Chowder At This Newport, Oregon Restaurant
Just a year after World War II ended in 1946, Mohava Marie Niemi (Mo) and her friend Freddy opened a restaurant called Freddie & Mo’s on the waterfront in Newport, Oregon. Ever since that day Mo’s has been a Newport institution and has drawn in hungry visitors from around the world including celebrities and presidential candidates like Senator Robert Kennedy. With delicious clam chowder, great service and a friendly atmosphere, it’s easy to see why Mo’s has been a local favorite for the last 77 years.
dailyovation.com
Oregon’s McMinnville Wine Competition Celebrates 30 Years, Awards Coppola‘s Domain de Broglie takes Top Honors
Oregon’s McMinnville Wine Competition Celebrates 30 Years, Awards Coppola‘s Domain de Broglie takes Top Honors. The McMinnville Wine Classic Competition completed its 30th annual professional judging on Saturday January 7, 2023. All eight out-of-state judges arrived unfettered and ready to help elevate the competition. The wine competition has...
philomathnews.com
Obituary: Jim McCoin (1948-2022)
Ronald James McCoin, 76, passed away at his home in Philomath, Oregon, on December 31, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jane McCoin, his brother Keith Wolhar, sister Patsy Roth and “brother-from-another-mother” Bill Wren. Jim was a welder, master fabricator and gifted metal...
Lebanon-Express
Volunteers purposely make a mess in Albany park
Students from a handful of majors at Oregon State University including creative writing, forest engineering, and graphic design all had something in common Saturday morning, Jan. 14:. They got down in the mud together. About 15 students and other volunteers gathered, dripping, under gray skies in Albany where they were...
greatnorthwestwine.com
Coppola-owned Domaine de Broglie uses Pinot Noir to win McMinnville Wine Competition
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — It’s a bit of a paradox that Francis Ford Coppola doesn’t have a stage right now for Dave Petterson, who makes some of the Willamette Valley’s top examples of Pinot Noir, evidenced by Domaine de Broglie winning the award for Best of Show at the 2023 McMinnville Wine Competition.
Contract details for Sabrina Ionescu’s role with Oregon women’s basketball in 2022-23
Sabrina Ionescu’s part-time role as Oregon women’s basketball’s “director of athletic culture” entails 10 hours of work per month during the season, for which the former All-American is receiving $2,500. The University of Oregon’s personal services contract with Ionescu, obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive via a...
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
thatoregonlife.com
Pixieland: The Northwest’s Forgotten Disneyland of the Oregon Coast
I’m a serious Oregon history buff, especially when it comes to the lost, forgotten, and slightly wacky. Occasionally I find the time to write about the ones with special meaning to me, like lost treasure legends, roadside oddities, and entire areas that have now disappeared beneath bodies of water.
kugn.com
World’s Largest Indoor Garage Sale March 25th, 2023!
The World’s Largest Indoor Garage Sale presented by Goodwill Industries of Lane and South Coast Counties. Date, Location, and Time: March 25th, 2023, at the Lane Events Center (796 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402) from 9 am to 4 pm. BOOK YOUR SPACE: Register is CASH ONLY at...
The state of Oregon's QB room right now as the 2023 roster remains in flux
It can be hard to keep up with everything given all the roster turnover that now takes place in December and January. Because of that, it feels like an opportune time to provide some insight into how each position group stacks up at the current moment. Over the next week...
canbyfirst.com
Canby Area Chamber Parts Ways with New Director After Two Months
The Canby Area Chamber of Commerce is again in search of a leader, after parting ways with new CEO Tracy Zawacki after two months on the job. Zawacki, a former interior design and luxury furniture executive from Utah, was announced as the new head of the chamber on Monday, November 21. She first introduced herself to chamber members the following month, speaking briefly during the organization’s annual holiday luncheon on December 6 at Cutsforth’s Old Town Hall.
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this month
A popular local restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oregon this month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, January 23, 2023, a new Killer Burger location will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Oregon restaurant in Eugene, according to local sources.
kezi.com
Officials locate missing Eugene man thanks to help from public
EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered man last seen Monday. Police said Paul Bruce Allen, 75, left his home located along Van Buren Street in Eugene on Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:20 p.m. He was last seen wearing the blue striped vest and blue hat pictured above.
