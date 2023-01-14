The LSU women's basketball team climbed two spots to No. 3 in The Associated Press poll. The No. 3 ranking is LSU's highest in the AP poll since the Tigers were No. 3 on Feb. 27, 2006. That team, which featured former Tigers great and WNBA superstar Seimone Augustus, went to the Final Four.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO