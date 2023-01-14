ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Letters: It's good to have Kim Mulkey back in Louisiana

It was quite a treat to see LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey join the LSU Vet School staff members to release a recovered eagle back to the wild. She certainly looked comfortable in the natural setting on the river levee. Just like she was back home in Tickfaw.
BATON ROUGE, LA
klax-tv.com

Large crowd shows up for statue unveiling

Former LSU Tigers women’s basketball player Seimone Augustus was honored by a statue that was unveiled outside the program’s arena, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, on Sunday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Augustus went to the women’s Final Four three times with the Tigers. She was then the No....
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Meet Brian Hanlon, the man who sculpted Seimone Augustus' statue — and many others

At a private ceremony on Sunday afternoon, a 62-year-old man stood in the back right corner of the LSU women’s basketball practice court. He was just one member of a large crowd, listening to Seimone Augustus give a speech before LSU unveiled her statue. He outfitted his slim runner’s physique with a plaid shirt, a blazer and jeans. He brushed his thin gray hair to the side.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Running up score: Issue more complex than critics realize

At some point, all fans have attended lopsided sporting event. During such games, it’s not uncommon for some fans to lash out at the opposing coaching staff for “running up the score.”. Some fans don't believe the opposing team has made adequate substitutions to remove the starters from...
West Side Journal

PA's defense leads the way in win over Bonnabel

A slow-ish start for Port Allen wasn’t enough to deter the three-time defending champions from winning its fifth straight game. The Pelican defense led the way disrupting the Bonnabel offense all night, which led to Port Allen’s 63-45 win Saturday night in The Nest. EJ McQuillan led Port...
PORT ALLEN, LA
KLFY News 10

Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store

LOUISIANA (KLFY) Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is a […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

I-10 lane closures expected in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana transportation leaders want drivers to know about planned nightly lane closures along parts of I-10 in the Baton Rouge area. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the lane closures will be in place between Monday, Jan. 16, and Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will last from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. each night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette bars may shut down early for Mardi Gras 2023

Mardi Gras Day revelers may be forced onto the streets of Lafayette at the stroke of midnight, the start of the Lenten season. The city and parish councils have introduced ordinances that would require businesses that "sell, dispense or deliver" alcoholic beverages for consumption on their premises to close at midnight Mardi Gras Day instead of 2 a.m. on Ash Wednesday.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Juvenile shot, taken to hospital Wednesday morning, officials say

Update: Police say the victim was a student walking to school. A juvenile was transported to the hospital with injuries in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, officials said. The juvenile was wounded in the mid-section, in the shooting that happened in the 12000 block of Archery...
BATON ROUGE, LA

