theadvocate.com
LSU again sputters from the field in fifth straight loss, a 67-49 setback to Auburn
LSU’s recent offensive woes were on full display again Wednesday night. For the fourth game in a row, Matt McMahon’s team had trouble finding the mark from the field — particularly in the first 18 minutes of its matchup with Auburn in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
theadvocate.com
An LSU football junior from Baton Rouge has decided to enter the transfer portal
LSU redshirt junior offensive guard Kardell Thomas is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he said Wednesday. Thomas, a former top 100 recruit from Baton Rouge, started two games over the last four seasons. He wants to find more playing time with his last two years of eligibility. “Unfortunately my time...
theadvocate.com
Letters: It's good to have Kim Mulkey back in Louisiana
It was quite a treat to see LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey join the LSU Vet School staff members to release a recovered eagle back to the wild. She certainly looked comfortable in the natural setting on the river levee. Just like she was back home in Tickfaw.
theadvocate.com
The LSU women may have climbed to No. 3, but 'we haven't done anything,' Kim Mulkey says
LSU (18-0, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) moved past Stanford (17-2), which lost to USC, and UConn (15-2). No. 3 is a ranking LSU has not achieved since Feb. 27, 2006, in the middle of the Tigers' run of four straight Final Fours — led by Augustus. LSU is ranked behind...
theadvocate.com
Here’s where LSU women’s basketball stands in NCAA, season projections as of Jan. 17
Welcome to our first weekly look at the LSU women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament projections and other related NCAA Tournament information for the No. 3-ranked Tigers (No. 4 coaches’ poll) as they roll toward Selection Sunday on March 12. This file will be updated through the remainder of the season.
klax-tv.com
Large crowd shows up for statue unveiling
Former LSU Tigers women’s basketball player Seimone Augustus was honored by a statue that was unveiled outside the program’s arena, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, on Sunday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Augustus went to the women’s Final Four three times with the Tigers. She was then the No....
theadvocate.com
LSU cracks the top three in AP women's poll, their highest since the 2006 season
The LSU women's basketball team climbed two spots to No. 3 in The Associated Press poll. The No. 3 ranking is LSU's highest in the AP poll since the Tigers were No. 3 on Feb. 27, 2006. That team, which featured former Tigers great and WNBA superstar Seimone Augustus, went to the Final Four.
theadvocate.com
Meet Brian Hanlon, the man who sculpted Seimone Augustus' statue — and many others
At a private ceremony on Sunday afternoon, a 62-year-old man stood in the back right corner of the LSU women’s basketball practice court. He was just one member of a large crowd, listening to Seimone Augustus give a speech before LSU unveiled her statue. He outfitted his slim runner’s physique with a plaid shirt, a blazer and jeans. He brushed his thin gray hair to the side.
theadvocate.com
Running up score: Issue more complex than critics realize
At some point, all fans have attended lopsided sporting event. During such games, it’s not uncommon for some fans to lash out at the opposing coaching staff for “running up the score.”. Some fans don't believe the opposing team has made adequate substitutions to remove the starters from...
LSU Confirms Student Struck by Vehicle While Standing in Middle of Roadway Has Died
An LSU student who was on life support after being hit in the middle of the roadway has died.
Lafayette Native on THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS
Breaux Bridge native and actress, Ashli Auguillard, emerged as the surprise "bad guy" on the special ABC crossover event of THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS.
theadvocate.com
Ankle monitor didn't stop Texas lawyer from allegedly setting ex's Baton Rouge house on fire
A Texas lawyer under separate protective orders in Baton Rouge and New Orleans menaced his ex-partner's house for days before setting it on fire Saturday, arrest records allege — an incident clocked at every step by a GPS monitor strapped to his ankle. Since December, Christian L. King, 31,...
West Side Journal
PA's defense leads the way in win over Bonnabel
A slow-ish start for Port Allen wasn’t enough to deter the three-time defending champions from winning its fifth straight game. The Pelican defense led the way disrupting the Bonnabel offense all night, which led to Port Allen’s 63-45 win Saturday night in The Nest. EJ McQuillan led Port...
Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store
LOUISIANA (KLFY) Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is a […]
theadvocate.com
Cleaning up an 81-ton litter heap shows scale of Baton Rouge's stormwater problem
For about three decades, rainwater slowly but steadily dragged Baton Rouge litter into a 10-acre pit behind LSU's Burden Museum and Gardens off of Essen Lane. More and more trash piled up, until about 81 tons of discarded bottles, cans, plastic objects and other trash sat in a soaking heap.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, Louisiana has produced a number of notable figures in the entertainment industry, including musicians, actors, and composers. Among them are Randy Jackson, David Lambert, Bill Conti, Andrei Codrescu, and Percy Sledge.
I-10 lane closures expected in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana transportation leaders want drivers to know about planned nightly lane closures along parts of I-10 in the Baton Rouge area. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the lane closures will be in place between Monday, Jan. 16, and Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will last from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. each night.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette bars may shut down early for Mardi Gras 2023
Mardi Gras Day revelers may be forced onto the streets of Lafayette at the stroke of midnight, the start of the Lenten season. The city and parish councils have introduced ordinances that would require businesses that "sell, dispense or deliver" alcoholic beverages for consumption on their premises to close at midnight Mardi Gras Day instead of 2 a.m. on Ash Wednesday.
theadvocate.com
Juvenile shot, taken to hospital Wednesday morning, officials say
Update: Police say the victim was a student walking to school. A juvenile was transported to the hospital with injuries in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, officials said. The juvenile was wounded in the mid-section, in the shooting that happened in the 12000 block of Archery...
theadvocate.com
These 37 people were killed in Lafayette Parish homicides in 2022; see suspects, case status
Thirty-seven people were killed in Lafayette Parish in 2022. Homicides in the parish rose again year over year, with the number of people killed rising from 34 in 2021 to 37 in 2022. The victims ranged from two 15-year-olds shot and killed in Lafayette to a 62-year-old Broussard man, who...
