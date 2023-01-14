Size matters. Just ask Tad King and Rob Collins. At Sweetens Cove, the Tennessee nine-holer that made their names, the architects were given a small, flat plot, which they shaped into a petite beauty, precisely what the site demanded. Now comes Landmand, their first 18-holer. It, too, fits its setting, but it couldn’t be more different in style and scale.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO