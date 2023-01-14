ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf.com

Want to take a divot with your irons? Do this drill, says Top 100 Teacher

If you’ve ever watched professional golf on TV, you probably noticed something: men and women playing at the highest level tend to take a divot when they hit their irons. Taking a divot — after impact, not before! — is often the mark of a well-struck shot. It means you’re hitting the ball with a strong, descending blow, and also imparts spin on the ball.
Golf.com

TaylorMade signs Brooke Henderson to bolster LPGA tour staff

After a major championship-winning 2022 on the LPGA Tour, Canadian Brooke Henderson has signed a full club deal TaylorMade. This official announcement comes just days after news broke that World No. 2 Nelly Korda had signed a full bag deal with the manufacturer. Brooke was spotted on the range at the LPGA Tournament of Champions with a new staff bag.
GolfWRX

TaylorMade invests in Tiger Woods’ PopStroke

TaylorMade announced today it made a “material investment” in Tiger Woods-backed putting and casual dining concept PopStroke. “We are excited to partner with TaylorMade as we continue to introduce our unique putting and dining experience to golfers of all ages and abilities,” said Greg Bartoli, PopStroke Founder. “The combination of PopStroke, Tiger and TaylorMade not only brings unique international visibility but accelerates our trajectory as we push to become the premier brand in golf entertainment.”
Golf.com

Why Nelly Korda signed with TaylorMade | Wall-to-Wall Equipment

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Nelly Korda’s equipment future is settled for the next few years. Over the weekend, Korda announced she had parted ways with Swedish clothing company J.Lindberg to sign a lucrative deal with apparel giant Nike.
golfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac films another viral golf video in her bedroom

Paige Spiranac predicted Rory McIlroy will win the 2023 Masters as she pointed out five things to look forward to in pro golf this year. The social media influencer is back with another video in her bedroom. Paige - who has joked she is changing her name after a spat...
TMZ.com

Ja Morant Gets 7th Drug Test Of Season Days After Insane Poster Dunk

Ja Morant's MVP-like performance on the court this year has the NBA suspicious ... 'cause the league is drug testing the Grizzlies star for the 7th time this season!!!. The 23-year-old guard could only laugh on social media ... explaining he was about to get tested AGAIN. "Been drug tested...
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement

Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020,  ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best irons for 2023 for every handicap and playing style

In the weeks leading up to the holiday season and throughout January, equipment makers released several new sets of irons designed for players at every game level. New muscleback blades for elite golfers, cavity-back irons that blend forgiveness and feel and offerings made for inexperienced players and slower swingers, they’re all here.
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: Wilson Dynapower is back with new metal woods and irons

Wilson has a long history of innovations in golf. From the original R90 sand wedge to the modern-day Staff forged irons, their legacy has been built on offering premium performance products. Now 70 years after its initial introduction, Wilson is re-launching one of its more storied brands — Dynapower —...

