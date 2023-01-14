Read full article on original website
Golf.com
Want to take a divot with your irons? Do this drill, says Top 100 Teacher
If you’ve ever watched professional golf on TV, you probably noticed something: men and women playing at the highest level tend to take a divot when they hit their irons. Taking a divot — after impact, not before! — is often the mark of a well-struck shot. It means you’re hitting the ball with a strong, descending blow, and also imparts spin on the ball.
Golf.com
TaylorMade signs Brooke Henderson to bolster LPGA tour staff
After a major championship-winning 2022 on the LPGA Tour, Canadian Brooke Henderson has signed a full club deal TaylorMade. This official announcement comes just days after news broke that World No. 2 Nelly Korda had signed a full bag deal with the manufacturer. Brooke was spotted on the range at the LPGA Tournament of Champions with a new staff bag.
GolfWRX
TaylorMade invests in Tiger Woods’ PopStroke
TaylorMade announced today it made a “material investment” in Tiger Woods-backed putting and casual dining concept PopStroke. “We are excited to partner with TaylorMade as we continue to introduce our unique putting and dining experience to golfers of all ages and abilities,” said Greg Bartoli, PopStroke Founder. “The combination of PopStroke, Tiger and TaylorMade not only brings unique international visibility but accelerates our trajectory as we push to become the premier brand in golf entertainment.”
Golf.com
Why Nelly Korda signed with TaylorMade | Wall-to-Wall Equipment
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Nelly Korda’s equipment future is settled for the next few years. Over the weekend, Korda announced she had parted ways with Swedish clothing company J.Lindberg to sign a lucrative deal with apparel giant Nike.
Golf.com
Nebraska’s newest gift from the golf gods, Landmand, is a course of biblical proportions
Size matters. Just ask Tad King and Rob Collins. At Sweetens Cove, the Tennessee nine-holer that made their names, the architects were given a small, flat plot, which they shaped into a petite beauty, precisely what the site demanded. Now comes Landmand, their first 18-holer. It, too, fits its setting, but it couldn’t be more different in style and scale.
golfmagic.com
Paige Spiranac films another viral golf video in her bedroom
Paige Spiranac predicted Rory McIlroy will win the 2023 Masters as she pointed out five things to look forward to in pro golf this year. The social media influencer is back with another video in her bedroom. Paige - who has joked she is changing her name after a spat...
Golf.com
Why new mom Paula Creamer is more motivated than ever to make a run at the LPGA’s young guns
Long ago, the Pink Panther proved she was a winner. Her most recent prize? Motherhood. A new beginning. And now, at 36, the chance to make a run at the LPGA’s young guns. (This interview was originally published in the November/December 2022 issue of GOLF.) ***. On the phone...
golfmagic.com
Sir Nick Faldo lands new job with DP World Tour: "It's a real honour"
Sir Nick Faldo may not be returning to the commentary booth but the decorated golfer has a new job. This year Faldo, 65, will be the host of the Betfred British Masters on the DP World Tour. Faldo - who was reduced to tears during his final CBS broadcast in...
LIV Golf could finally have a TV deal — with a very unexpected network
Golf analyst David Feherty hinted that LIV Golf is close to securing a deal with the CW Network, with an announcement possibly coming this week.
TaylorMade Stealth 2 vs Callaway Paradym Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
Which of these brand new drivers for 2023 might be better for your game? We analyse the pros and cons of each
Golf.com
Max Homa isn’t normal. He’s far more interesting than that
IT’S POSSIBLE, MAX HOMA SAYS, that we have him all wrong. “For a while, with the social media stuff, people were all like, ‘Man, I’d love to have a beer with that guy,’” he says. “Well, I don’t know if you really would.”
Best irons for 2023 for every handicap and playing style
In the weeks leading up to the holiday season and throughout January, equipment makers released several new sets of irons designed for players at every game level. New muscleback blades for elite golfers, cavity-back irons that blend forgiveness and feel and offerings made for inexperienced players and slower swingers, they’re all here.
Some top LPGA players skipping season-opening Tournament of Champions are now subject to $25K fine
A couple of top-tier LPGA players are subject to a $25,000 fine for skipping this year’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. The LPGA’s 1-in-4 requirement stipulates that players in the top 80 of the CME points list compete in a domestic event once every four years. Both...
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Wilson Dynapower is back with new metal woods and irons
Wilson has a long history of innovations in golf. From the original R90 sand wedge to the modern-day Staff forged irons, their legacy has been built on offering premium performance products. Now 70 years after its initial introduction, Wilson is re-launching one of its more storied brands — Dynapower —...
Top LPGA Players Face Fines For Missing Season Opener
Minjee Lee and Jin Young Ko could be fined $25,000 for missing the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
