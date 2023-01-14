Read full article on original website
Defenseless Cowboys: McNeese is scoring, but opponents are scoring more
It’s mid-January and the Cowboys are still in search of their identity. Forced to remake their lineup on the fly, McNeese State has yet to put together a full attack. First it was fixing an offense that turned the ball over too much. That led to a four-guard attack that infused energy into the team and lifted the Cowboys to a couple of conference victories.
Belated gift lands in Goff’s lap, transfer Rias joins McNeese
Gary Goff got a belated Christmas present when spring classes started at McNeese State. Expecting 15 new players on campus, the McNeese head coach got a 16th gift under the tree. Linebacker C.J. Rias, a late addition to the transfer portal, signed with the Cowboys at the last minute. Rias...
Bucs right ship with defense Williams sparks rout
The Barbe Bucs hit a few rough patches during their District 3-5A basketball game against Southside Tuesday evening at S.J. Welsh Middle School. But the Bucs’ defensive play bailed them out, turning a close game into a 56-34 blowout. “Basketball is one of those games that sometimes you have...
Bruins use new defense to stop Warriors
Bell City broke out a new defense Monday morning to beat Oakdale 44-34 at the MLK Classic. Head coach Tracy Fontenot decided to switch the Bruins to a 1-3-1 zone the day before the game. The Bruins kept a double-digit lead most of the second half and held the Warriors to 20.7 percent shooting over the final 16 minutes.
In MLK Classic finale, Franklin beats LC College Prep
Franklin dominated the first quarter of the final game of the MLK Classic and cruised to a 64-49 win over Lake Charles College Prep. The Hornets (10-3) opened the game with a 15-5 run and led the rest of the way. Prep (16-4) twice got within four points in the first half, but Franklin regained control by scoring the final four points of the first half and first four of the second half.
Joyce Cormier Bourque
Joyce Cormier Bourque, born in Pine Island on Aug. 5, 1939, daughter of the late Verly and Belzire (Weber) Cormier, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the age of 83. Joyce was a faithful member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bell City, where she sang in the choir. She also participated in the Bell City/Hayes Rosary Group.
Joseph Craig Bushnell
Surrounded by his loving family, Joseph Craig Bushnell passed away peacefully from this world into the arms of his Lord and Savior, on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, after a brief illness. Craig was the oldest son born to Elbert “Cotton” and Mary Jane Bushnell on Aug. 25, 1955.
Robert “Bob” Halpin Holland Sr.
Robert Halpin “Bob” Holland Sr., 68 years old, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. He was born on July 1, 1954, to Edward C. and Johnnie Halpin Holland in Beaumont, Texas. Bob graduated from DeRidder High School in 1972, and Louisiana State University in 1976. He was a...
Khristina Kibodeaux Guillory
Khristina Kibodeaux Guillory, age 59, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, surrounded by those she loved most. Khristine, as we called her, was born on Nov. 5, 1963, to Billy and Beverly Kibodeaux in Lake Charles. Before graduating from LaGrange High School, she was an avid barrel racer—a fact not many knew about her.
Early dismissal Friday for south Lake Charles schools
Early dismissal will be conducted at several schools in south Lake Charles on Friday, Jan. 20, due to anticipated high traffic flow during normal dismissal time. Students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m., and schools impacted are listed below. Barbe High School. Dolby Elementary School. Nelson Elementary School. Prien Lake...
Nungesser: Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off moving to Lake Charles
The 16th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off will be hosted in Lake Charles for the first time since its inception in 2004. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser made the announcement Tuesday at the Chart House at Golden Nugget, saying it is the perfect opportunity to demonstrate Southwest Louisiana is back stronger than ever and to highlight the region’s great chefs and restaurants.
LC woman using modern technology to share vintage recipes
Lake Charles resident Tabetha Garrison is using today’s technology to collect and share family recipes from the past. The project allows her to pay tribute to the women who have stirred, kneaded and stewed in the kitchen before her, using recipes jotted down on a scrap of paper, torn from a magazine, found in one of their many church cookbooks, or oftentimes committed to memory long ago.
PHOTOS: 2023 MLK Parade in Jennings
The annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Jennings featured decorated vehicles and marching groups, many throwing candy and other throws. The parade was followed by a bell ringing and a special program featuring guest speakers at the Union Baptist Church. (Photos by Doris Maricle / American Press)
1/16: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jermaine Oneil Crespobatista, 19, 1316 Brandi St. — misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Bond: $7,500. Harris Anthony Lee Jr., 38, Sarasota, Fla. — failure to possess the required license for home improvements, residential construction required by state, municipal...
Jeff Davis School Board gives preliminary approval for ITEP exemption
The Jeff Davis Parish School Board Finance Committee gave preliminary approval Tuesday to a one year property tax exemption for Louisiana Spirits, who manufactures Bayou Rum and Kentucky Owl bourbon, at its facility in Lacassine. The full School Board will vote on the extension during the board’s regular meeting at...
UPDATE: Downtown power outage leaves residences, businesses in the dark for hours
A power outage in downtown Lake Charles Monday night left hundreds of residences and businesses in the dark for hours and Entergy crews scrambling through the night to restore utilities. The outage started just after 6 p.m. Monday and left about 750 people in the downtown area of Ryan and...
BREAKING: Downtown LC shutting down due to electrical issues
Entergy created a mandatory power outage in downtown Lake Charles Wednesday afternoon, leaving businesses — including the American Press — with no option but to close their doors through at least Thursday. The planned power outage is to allow for emergency repairs to be completed on the downtown...
Calcasieu’s abundance of storm-distressed housing may look like a gold mine to some, but house flippers need to know what they’re getting into
Investing in storm-distressed housing has proven lucrative. One Acadiana Parish media source reported a three-fold return on investment in Calcasieu Parish for flipped properties, using the real estate market data source ATTOM. But let the would-be house flipper and buyer be aware. Rebuilding a house is probably not as glamorous...
Several Police Jury buildings to close temporarily due to downtown electrical issues
Due to emergency repairs by Entergy to the electric grid in downtown Lake Charles, several Calcasieu Parish Offices and Police Jury Buildings will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 18 and Thursday Jan. 19. The buildings include the 901 Lakeshore Drive building and the Old Calcasieu Parish Courthouse. The facilities house the...
Waterworks District 5 customers experiencing discolored water
Customers of Waterworks District 5 of Wards 3 and 8 have been experiencing discolored water following testing of hydrants by the local fire department. The water district is aware of the situation and is attempting to mitigate the impacts to customers, according to Tom Hoefer, communications director for the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.
