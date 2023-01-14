ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Full freeway closure: I-43 from Brown Deer Road to Mequon Road

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - Drivers take note. There will be a full freeway closure of I-43 (northbound and southbound) from Brown Deer Road to Mequon Road. This will happen every night for the next two weeks. Construction crews are completing demolition of the County Line Road bridge. During the week,...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Shooting of officers highlights Racine PD staffing problem

RACINE, Wis. — Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson struggled to speak at times Wednesday morning, overcome with emotion as he told reporters about two of his officers coming under attack. "To sustain a gunshot wound, to stay on the scene, that's courage, that's dedication, not only for the citizens...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Car drives into BelAir Cantina in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK, Wis. — Oak Creek police are investigating a crash that happened today at approximately 9:30 a.m. at 410 W. Town Square Way in Oak Creek. A 37-year-old woman crashed into Bel Air Cantina and continued into the establishment's dining area. According to police, the driver suffered a...
OAK CREEK, WI
WISN

New study will evaluate making part of Brady Street pedestrian only

MILWAUKEE — The Brady Street Business Improvement District made a new stride in the effort to evaluate pedestrianizing parts of Brady Street. BID executives hired architects and urban development consultants to conduct a study on a two-block stretch of the street from Franklin to Warren. "They're going to be...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-18-23 alcohol-related crash first traffic fatality of the year in fdl county

An alcohol-related crash over the weekend is the first traffic fatality of the new year in Fond du Lac County. An Oshkosh man faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and homicide by negilgient use of a motor vehicle after rear ending a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic signal on the Highway 151 Bypass at Interstate 41 Saturday evening. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says there were 12 fatal crashes on Fond du Lac County roadways all of last year.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Wisconsin

PARIS, Wis. — A suspect died after a vehicle pursuit and an ensuing officer-involved shooting in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said.The incident began when a Racine County sheriff's deputy initiated the pursuit around 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said.The vehicle crossed into Kenosha County and the pursuit continued with state troopers and Kenosha County sheriff's deputies involved, investigators said.The vehicle eventually crashed in the town of Paris, where the driver exited the vehicle, fled and eventually located in a nearby field. State police and deputies approached the individual and gave commands to drop a gun in the suspect's possession, investigators said.Officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect, the Kenosha News reported.After first aid was rendered at the scene, the suspect was taken to a local hospital where the suspect died, investigators said.The suspect has not yet been identified.No law enforcement personnel were injured.The incident remains under investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation and other agencies. The officers involved have been placed on administrative assignment, it said.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WISN

Racine officers stay on scene after being shot in face and shoulder

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police chief Maurice Robinson choked up during today's press conference after two officers were shot during astandoff. "The event that brings us here gives me a great deal of displeasure," said police chief Robinson. Two officers were shot when responding to a domestic disturbance call...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Two police officers shot during standoff in Racine

RACINE, Wis. — Two police officers were shot and injured during a standoff Tuesday night in Racine. The Racine Police Department said it responded to West Boulevard and Gillen Street around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday for a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, a woman outside the house said her...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Video: rescue crews save woman from car in pond

MILWAUKEE — New body camera footage from a snowstorm in December shows first responders acting quickly to save a woman from a car partially submerged in a pond. WISN 12 News obtained the body camera footage from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Dec. 22.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-16-23 fatal crash on 151 bypass in fdl

Investigators say speed and alcohol are factors in a fatal crash on the Highway 151 Bypass near Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 6pm Saturday a pickup truck traveling at highway speed plowed into the back of a car, and SUV that were stopped for a traffic signal on southbound 151 near I-41. The car driver, a 58 year old Waukesha man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, a 62 year old Waukesha woman, was transported to the hospital where she was in stable condition. The occupants of the SUV were not injured. The pickup truck driver, a 56 year old Oshkosh man, was transported to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls fatal crash, Milwaukee man dead

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A 36-year-old Milwaukee man died in a car crash on I-41 on Saturday, Jan. 14. Police said they found a car crashed on I-41 northbound off-ramp at eastbound Main Street. Officers found the driver ejected from the car and performed life-saving measures until Menomonee Falls Fire...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted

Rain and snow are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin from the southwest after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday. The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north. Milwaukee is forecast to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

SUV slams into Waukesha nonprofit

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Volunteers at Friends with Food are cleaning up after an SUV crashed into the Waukesha building housing their food pantry. The impact of the crash busted the front window and left shattered glass throughout the building. "They jumped that beam over there and flew at our...
WAUKESHA, WI

