FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Full freeway closure: I-43 from Brown Deer Road to Mequon Road
OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - Drivers take note. There will be a full freeway closure of I-43 (northbound and southbound) from Brown Deer Road to Mequon Road. This will happen every night for the next two weeks. Construction crews are completing demolition of the County Line Road bridge. During the week,...
WISN
Shooting of officers highlights Racine PD staffing problem
RACINE, Wis. — Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson struggled to speak at times Wednesday morning, overcome with emotion as he told reporters about two of his officers coming under attack. "To sustain a gunshot wound, to stay on the scene, that's courage, that's dedication, not only for the citizens...
WISN
Car drives into BelAir Cantina in Oak Creek
OAK CREEK, Wis. — Oak Creek police are investigating a crash that happened today at approximately 9:30 a.m. at 410 W. Town Square Way in Oak Creek. A 37-year-old woman crashed into Bel Air Cantina and continued into the establishment's dining area. According to police, the driver suffered a...
WISN
New study will evaluate making part of Brady Street pedestrian only
MILWAUKEE — The Brady Street Business Improvement District made a new stride in the effort to evaluate pedestrianizing parts of Brady Street. BID executives hired architects and urban development consultants to conduct a study on a two-block stretch of the street from Franklin to Warren. "They're going to be...
radioplusinfo.com
1-18-23 alcohol-related crash first traffic fatality of the year in fdl county
An alcohol-related crash over the weekend is the first traffic fatality of the new year in Fond du Lac County. An Oshkosh man faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and homicide by negilgient use of a motor vehicle after rear ending a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic signal on the Highway 151 Bypass at Interstate 41 Saturday evening. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says there were 12 fatal crashes on Fond du Lac County roadways all of last year.
Wrong-way driver fleeing police destroys family's four vehicles
A family is struggling after a high-speed police chase involving a wrong-way driver. It left four of their vehicles damaged. Three of those are essential to their landscaping and plowing business.
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Wisconsin
PARIS, Wis. — A suspect died after a vehicle pursuit and an ensuing officer-involved shooting in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said.The incident began when a Racine County sheriff's deputy initiated the pursuit around 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation said.The vehicle crossed into Kenosha County and the pursuit continued with state troopers and Kenosha County sheriff's deputies involved, investigators said.The vehicle eventually crashed in the town of Paris, where the driver exited the vehicle, fled and eventually located in a nearby field. State police and deputies approached the individual and gave commands to drop a gun in the suspect's possession, investigators said.Officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect, the Kenosha News reported.After first aid was rendered at the scene, the suspect was taken to a local hospital where the suspect died, investigators said.The suspect has not yet been identified.No law enforcement personnel were injured.The incident remains under investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation and other agencies. The officers involved have been placed on administrative assignment, it said.
wrcitytimes.com
Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
WISN
Racine officers stay on scene after being shot in face and shoulder
RACINE, Wis. — Racine police chief Maurice Robinson choked up during today's press conference after two officers were shot during astandoff. "The event that brings us here gives me a great deal of displeasure," said police chief Robinson. Two officers were shot when responding to a domestic disturbance call...
WISN
Two police officers shot during standoff in Racine
RACINE, Wis. — Two police officers were shot and injured during a standoff Tuesday night in Racine. The Racine Police Department said it responded to West Boulevard and Gillen Street around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday for a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived, a woman outside the house said her...
WISN
Video: rescue crews save woman from car in pond
MILWAUKEE — New body camera footage from a snowstorm in December shows first responders acting quickly to save a woman from a car partially submerged in a pond. WISN 12 News obtained the body camera footage from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Dec. 22.
wearegreenbay.com
Illinois man arrested after K9 detects drugs in vehicle during traffic stop in Wisconsin
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – An Illinois man on parole was taken into custody on Sunday after authorities in Kenosha County located an abundance of drugs during a traffic stop. According to a release, on January 15, 2023, just before 6:00 p.m., a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy and his K9 partner Riv conducted a traffic stop in the 12200 block of I-94.
radioplusinfo.com
1-16-23 fatal crash on 151 bypass in fdl
Investigators say speed and alcohol are factors in a fatal crash on the Highway 151 Bypass near Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 6pm Saturday a pickup truck traveling at highway speed plowed into the back of a car, and SUV that were stopped for a traffic signal on southbound 151 near I-41. The car driver, a 58 year old Waukesha man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, a 62 year old Waukesha woman, was transported to the hospital where she was in stable condition. The occupants of the SUV were not injured. The pickup truck driver, a 56 year old Oshkosh man, was transported to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
WISN
Firearm found in Waukesha police chief's carry-on bag during security screening
MILWAUKEE — During security screening at Mitchell International Airport, a firearm was found in the Waukesha police chief's carry-on bar, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said. Chief Dan Thompson was stopped from entering Concourse C. He was taken to a sheriff's office substation for questioning. The sheriff's office said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls fatal crash, Milwaukee man dead
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A 36-year-old Milwaukee man died in a car crash on I-41 on Saturday, Jan. 14. Police said they found a car crashed on I-41 northbound off-ramp at eastbound Main Street. Officers found the driver ejected from the car and performed life-saving measures until Menomonee Falls Fire...
WISN
'He stayed calm. He took the shot': Loved ones react to Racine officers shot in line of duty
RACINE, Wis. — Loved ones are reacting to the news of two Racine police officersshot in the line of duty early Wednesday morning. Officer Ben Eiden and Sgt. Joe Burinda are both at home recovering after they were shot during a domestic disturbance call at West Boulevard and Gillen Street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted
Rain and snow are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin from the southwest after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday. The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north. Milwaukee is forecast to...
Driver ejected from car in Menomonee Falls crash
A 36-year-old man died after he crashed his vehicle and was ejected through the windshield in Menomonee Falls on Saturday, police said.
WISN
SUV slams into Waukesha nonprofit
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Volunteers at Friends with Food are cleaning up after an SUV crashed into the Waukesha building housing their food pantry. The impact of the crash busted the front window and left shattered glass throughout the building. "They jumped that beam over there and flew at our...
Person killed by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department following chase
An armed person was shot and killed by Kenosha County deputies on Monday, according to the Department of Justice.
