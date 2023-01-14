Read full article on original website
Hong Kong to scrap isolation rule for new COVID-19 cases
HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong will scrap its mandatory isolation rule for people infected with COVID-19 from Jan. 30 as part of its strategy to return the southern Chinese city to normalcy, the city's leader said on Thursday. For most of the pandemic over the last...
One of Brazil’s Biggest Shoe Companies Enters JV for Strategic Growth in U.S. and China
One of Brazil’s biggest footwear companies is planning a big push in key global markets. Grendene, which considers itself Brazil’s largest sandal manufacturer and owns labels including Melissa and Ipanema among others, has entered a joint venture with investment firm 3G Radar. Their new entity, called Grendene Global Brands or GGB for short, will chart strategic growth for all of Grendene’s brands in the U.S., Canada and China.More from WWDStep It Up: Colorful PlatformsSergio Rossi Launches Sì Rossi Footwear LineSantoni Unveils Capsule Collection For Chinese New Year The venture, which is owned 50.1 percent by 3G and 49.9 percent by Grendene, is...
A tragedy pushed to the shadows: the truth about China’s Cultural Revolution
From a distance, you might have mistaken them for teenagers, though they were in late middle age. It wasn’t just the miniskirts and heels on their slim frames, or the ponytails and flaming lipstick, but the girlish way the women held hands, stroked arms, massaged shoulders, smoothed sleeves and straightened bag straps, giddy with affection. Their makeup was heavy, with boldly pencilled brows, and their long hair tinted black or dyed brassy blond – recreating a youth that had never been theirs to enjoy.
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
George Soros Suddenly Pulling Out of Davos Raises Questions
The billionaire's absence at 2023's World Economic Forum has fueled fresh conspiracy theories, with one U.S. politician tweeting, "Something is brewing..."
Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president
Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
Wagner Fighter Reveals What Made Him Flee His Unit: 'Shocked to the Core'
Ex-Wagner Commander Andrei Medvedev, who fled to Norway, said he fears for his life.
2023’s Housing Correction Could Be The Largest Since Post-WWII
If you have been waiting for prices to drop to buy a house, 2023 could be your year. However, the fall in housing prices doesn’t bode as well for current homeowners — or the overall U.S. economy. Explore: GOBankingRates’ Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
Jacinda Ardern’s graceful departure is the personification of modern democratic ideals
Jacinda Ardern has resigned as prime minister of New Zealand and will be leaving office on 7 February. World leadership has rarely seen anything like her. The dignity and integrity of her departure strikes a paradoxically powerful note, especially at a time when political transition in democracies from the United States to Brazil has been marred by violence and insurrection.
'Absurd': Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov sparks backlash for invoking Holocaust
Once again, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has caused widespread outrage by comparing his nation’s international isolation — the result of last year’s unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine — to the murder of European Jews during the Holocaust. “Just as Hitler wanted a ‘final solution’ to...
