DemocratsDestroyEverything
3d ago
They have been in some type of altercation in the last few games. Maybe they should learn to run plays instead of running their mouths.
247Sports
No. 25 Arkansas drops heartbreaker at Missouri, 79-76
Despite an inspired effort until the end, No. 25 Arkansas fell short Wednesday night as the Razorbacks dropped a heartbreaker to Missouri, 79-76, in Columbia (Mo.). With the loss, the Hogs fall to 12-6 overall on the season and currently sit at the bottom of the SEC standings with a 1-5 record in league play.
247Sports
What they were saying about Arkansas' loss at Missouri
The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks suffered their fourth consecutive loss as they fell, 79-76, against the Missouri Tigers inside Mizzou Arena in Columbia (Mo.). The Hogs dropped to 12-6 overall and 1-5 in SEC play, marking their worst start to a conference season since the 2008-09 season. It was a...
REPORTS: Kendal Briles leaves Hogs for Frogs
Kendal Briles is leaving Arkansas for TCU.
247Sports
Lady Vols prepare for rematch with Florida
The Lady Vols will have a rematch against Florida on Thursday – and tip off “We Back Pat” in the SEC while trying to stay perfect in conference play. Tennessee (14-6, 6-0) will host Florida (12-6, 1-4) with tipoff set for 6:32 p.m. Eastern at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game will be livestreamed on SECN+ and former Lady Vol Kamera Harris will serve as an analyst.
247Sports
Dwight McGlothern to forgo 2023 NFL Draft, return to Arkansas
Arkansas cornerback Dwight McGlothern has announced he will be forgoing the 2023 NFL Draft and returning to Fayetteville for his senior season. The junior from Houston (Texas) went public with his decision on his Twitter account Wednesday evening. McGlothern was a consistent bright spot for the Razorback defense in 2022, starting all 12 games after transferring from LSU.
Look: College Football Fans Mourn Death Of Mascot
The University of Arkansas football team and fans said goodbye to their beloved live mascot, Tusk V, on Sunday. Tusk V died of natural causes at his home in Dardanelle, Ark. and was laid to rest on the Stokes Family farm. The Russian boar was 4 years old. "Sending my condolences to my ...
nwahomepage.com
Tommy Varhall enrolls at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Former Maryland offensive lineman Tommy Varhall has transferred to Arkansas and started classes on Tuesday. Varhall, 6-8, 315, was a preferred walk-on at Maryland and will be the same at Arkansas. He played his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. Prior to that he played at Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest.
5newsonline.com
Razorbacks at No. 4 in Perfect Game Preseason Poll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is ranked No. 4 in Perfect Game’s first top 25 of the year. It is Arkansas’ highest ranking in the publication’s preseason poll since 2013, when the Hogs began the year at No. 2. Perfect Game is the second of the six...
247Sports
Arkansas Razorbacks Resume Review
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman is no stranger to orchestrating turnarounds and flipping the switch on a season right about the time things look irreversible, and he finds himself in familiar territory yet again as the 25th-ranked Razorbacks (12-5, 1-4 SEC) have limped to their worst start to league play under his direction.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman previews matchup with Missouri
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman previews matchup with Missouri. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman previews matchup …. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman previews matchup with Missouri. Farmington School District plans to add pre-k program. Farmington School District plans to add pre-k program. Fayetteville City Council gives ARP funds to local...
247Sports
Arkansas remains ranked in AP Top 25
The latest update to the AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have dropped 10 spots to No. 25 with a total of 115 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 9 Tennessee and No. 16 Auburn.
247Sports
HawgSports Live: Arkansas, Arkansas, Arkansas...
It was impossible to come up with a proper title for today's show... TCU is the latest program trying to poach Arkansas' coaching staff. The Hogs picked up another transfer portal commitment. There's plenty more going on in recruiting. And the Arkansas basketball team can't seem to pull it together. Watch the show above or listen to the podcast below.
Kait 8
Daniels beats the final buzzer, Arkansas beats Vanderbilt
Senior veteran Makayla Daniels delivered when the Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-3, 4-1 SEC) needed her, banking a shot at the buzzer to elevate the Razorbacks to an 84-81 victory. With Arkansas up by three points with 10 seconds left and no timeouts for either team, Vanderbilt tied the game off a banked 3-pointer, their 13th triple of the night. Daniels took the ball down the other end and banked a halfcourt shot with one second on the clock to call the game.
247Sports
Late Kick: Arkansas is a mystery program heading into 2023 season
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Arkansas is one of college football's mystery programs heading into the 2023 season.
247Sports
Outgoing Tennessee TE announces transfer commitment
Another one of Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal has announced a commitment to a new program. Tight end Miles Campbell, a former 247Sports four-star prospect who was a redshirt freshman for the Vols in 2022, revealed via social media on Tuesday that he had committed to North Carolina Central. Campbell went into the portal on the day the current window opened back in December after appearing in just one game during the regular season.
Cameraman takes epic tumble after wild college basketball buzzer beater
After a display of peak athleticism during an epic finish to the Arkansas-Vanderbilt women’s college basketball game, one cameraman hilariously showed off his own version of coordination. The Arkansas Razorbacks and Vanderbilt Commodores had an absolutely insane ending to their game on Monday. Vanderbilt’s Marnelle Garraud drained three 3-pointers during the final 21 seconds of Read more... The post Cameraman takes epic tumble after wild college basketball buzzer beater appeared first on Awful Announcing.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 1-15-23
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: …. Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 1-15-23 KNWA Today: Hobbs State Park demos making DIY bird …. KNWA Today: Hobbs State Park demos making DIY bird feeder. Farmington School District plans to add pre-k program. Farmington School District plans to add...
247Sports
Eric Musselman says Hogs are still trying to find new identity
The Razorbacks are off to a 1-4 start in SEC play without two of its top players in Nick Smith Jr. and Trevon Brazile.
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
